Report: Paul George tells Pacers he’s planning on leaving in 2018, wants to join Lakers

8 Comments
By Dane CarbaughJun 18, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

Let the Paul George saga continue.

Booming news was dropped on Sunday, with Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that George has apparently informed the Indiana Pacers that he will leave the team in free agency in 2018.

George’s top choice for his landing spot? The Los Angeles Lakers.

We’ve heard rumblings about this for months, but if Wojnarowski’s report is true then it will have a huge impact on the trade and free agency market not only in 2018 but in 2017 as well.

George’s reported informing of the Pacers also allows Indiana to make appropriate plans over the next year.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

George hasn’t requested a trade before he can opt out of his 2018-19 contract, but did have his agent, Aaron Mintz, tell new Indiana president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard that he wanted to be forthright on his plans and spare the franchise any confusion about his intentions, league sources told The Vertical.

George can sign a four-year deal worth as much as $130 million with Los Angeles next year. George is a Southern California native and playing for the Lakers would represent a homecoming for him.

George plans to play out the 2017-18 season with Indiana, but wants to give the organization the chance to plan appropriately for its future – which George told the team won’t include him, league sources said.

There now appears to be some kind of expectation that the Pacers and Lakers could initiate a trade for George, so Indiana doesn’t lose him completely as an asset. Julius Randle has been floated in trade talks — he doesn’t appear to fit Magic Johnson’s vision for the team — and could be part of a nice get in a package for George. Then again, if the Lakers are sure they’re going to get George anyway, that trade could come elsewhere.

Indiana lost the opportunity to sign George to a Designated Player Veteran Exception when he missed the All-Star Game this year, but reading the situation at this point it’s hard to tell if that would have been a huge swing for the Pacers as they tried to keep their star. As noted above, L.A. can still give George a $130 million contract.

Meanwhile, the Lakers suddenly are in a great position to expand. With the No. 2 overall pick likely to be Lonzo Ball, a nice little core around D'Angelo Russell, Ball, George, Jordan Clarkson, and Brandon Ingram allows them lots of options around the wing and even more in the trade market.

This is a bummer for fans in Indiana, but we’re still a year away from George being gone. Things change, and the NBA is where crazy happens.

Relive the Warriors’ 2017 NBA Finals victory with this sweet mini-movie

Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughJun 18, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors are your 2017 NBA Finals champions after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games.

It may have felt like an inevitability at times, but Cleveland’s wild Game 4 explosion both saved LeBron James & Co. from getting swept on their home court and gave us as viewers the tiniest sliver of doubt.

We didn’t end up with a repeat of last season, and there was no historic comeback to close the series for the Cavaliers this time around.

That being said, the Finals this year were epic when viewed through the lens of greatness. It’s possible that the Warriors are the best team the NBA has ever seen, and their coronation deserves a second look.

Watch this sweet mini-movie of the entire series to relive it. Well, if you’re a Golden State fan at least.

Joel Embiid tweets out photo with Markelle Fultz, Ben Simmons, and Robert Covington

Twitter
4 Comments
By Dane CarbaughJun 18, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

It looks like this is a done deal.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics have agreed on terms to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to Philly. With that pick, the Sixers will reportedly take Washington guard Markelle Fultz. The deal will be finalized on Monday.

The Process has come to fruition it seems here in the summer of 2017, with Philly about to capitalize on years of terrible finishes. Fultz got the chance to work out for the 76ers as well as meet some of his potential future teammates, including Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Robert Covington.

The group makes a formidable opponent, don’t you think?

Via Twitter:

If this team stays healthy, the East could be in for a quick-rising challenger here in the near future.

Report: Knicks targeting French point guard Frank Ntilikina in draft

4 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 18, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

In the last NBC mock draft, we have the Knicks taking Kentucky gunner Malik Monk with the No. 8 pick — he would be a popular choice with Knicks fans. No question he can fill it up.

The Knicks may have their eyes somewhere else, according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News.

This could be part of a smokescreen — there’s more smoke being blown around the NBA right now than at a Cypress Hill concert. Eighth is certainly higher than most teams have Frank Ntilikina on their draft boards.

It also could be true. Ntilikina, who is a French national, is a tall, 6’5″ point guard — and we know Phil Jackson likes tall point guards. Ntilikina has a 7-foot wingspan and is strong defensively, something the Knicks desperately need. He is young and raw, he needs to be developed, but Ntilikina has the potential to be a strong two-way player. He has shown flashes of being someone very gifted on offense, a smart pick-and-roll player who has shown an ability to drive or knock down pull-up jumpers.

It’s going to be a big leap for him from playing in Strasbourg to the athleticism and defensive pressure he will see next season, but he has the physical tools to make it in the league.

The Knicks could see him as a good pairing with Kristaps Porzingis. They also must think his game fits the triangle offense.

It wouldn’t be crazy to see them go this direction, but I also wouldn’t bet the rent money on it.

Sixers deal for point guard they need with Markelle Fultz

7 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 18, 2017, 9:33 AM EDT

Jerryd Bayless was supposed to be the guy, the veteran stabilizing presence, but he broke his wrist. He played in three games.

T.J. McConnell was a surprise and a find, but he’s a backup at the point long term, not the answer.

Sergio Rodriguez threw great passes, but he was always a stopgap.

Philadelphia headed into this offseason unsettled long-term at the point. There has been talk of chasing Kyle Lowry or some other free agent veteran point guard to settle the young team down, but those again were not the long-term answer.

Markelle Fultz is that answer.

By trading for the No. 1 pick in this draft, sending the Boston Celtics the No. 3 this year than either the Lakers No. 1 next year (if it falls in picks 2-5) or the Kings pick in 2019, the Sixers get a potentially great young point guard, a versatile one who fits what they are trying to build.

Fultz, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons — that could be the Sixers big three.

Fultz should bring the ability to organize the offense consistently that Philly lacked last season (with Bayless out injured). They needed someone to set the table, and Fultz can do that.

But Fultz can do so much more.

Fultz is a versatile point guard for the modern game. He can shoot (41.3 percent from three last season), can score from the midrange or attack the rim, he’s a strong playmaker in transition or the halfcourt, and he’s a good floor general. There’s very little he can’t do on offense, and defensively he has potential.

Brett Brown can use Fultz off the ball if Simmons is running the point, or he can trust Fultz to run the show. They could form the kind of dangerous pick-nd-roll play with two ball handlers who can shoot we have seen from Cleveland with the Kyrie Irving/LeBron James 1/3 pick-and-roll. Plus both Fultz and Simmons are good passers who can feed Embiid.

Philly’s potential new big three also are all on basically the same career arc.

We don’t know how this move will ultimately play out, or if these three can mesh with the Sixers. Can they stay healthy enough to find out?

However, right now, this is a strong move by Philly — there comes a time to cash in some of those treasure trove of picks and get the guys you want. Bryan Colangelo did that here. I’ve had my concerns about how the new Sixers GM would mess up “the process” but this is not that. This is getting a potentially great young player that fits what the Sixers are building. This is a strong move.