Report: Pacers pursuing trades for Paul George, have talked with Cavaliers

By Dane CarbaughJun 18, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

Paul George is leaving the Indiana Pacers.

The 27-year-old star forward has reportedly told the Pacers and GM Kevin Pritchard that he will be leaving the team in free agency after his current contract runs out in 2018. Now, it’s up to the Pacers to make a decision with George, and part of that apparently is shopping him around to teams who are looking for a seasonal rental.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, Pritchard has called other teams around the league looking for a partner to help them recoup some of the value stored in George as a basketball asset before they lose him for good.

One of those teams is the Cleveland Cavaliers, who recently lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games in the 2017 NBA Finals.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

In the past 24 hours, Pritchard has become more aggressive in pursuing trades for George, league sources told The Vertical. Pritchard has yet to show an inclination to engage the Lakers, but has discussed deals with several teams – including Cleveland – in which the expectation of teams would be that George is a “one-year rental.” The Cavaliers are devoid of the kind of young players and future picks that Indiana might want in return for George, and George has never mentioned the Cavaliers as an intriguing destination.

It is unclear how robust offers to Indiana will ultimately be, given that teams believe he will sign with the Lakers next summer. So far, Indiana is asking for a substantial package of talent and draft picks for George, league sources said. Discussions could extend until Thursday’s NBA draft – or beyond.

We’ve seen fewer short term rentals for players in recent years due to the valuation of picks vs. players changing in the last decade, and George is slated to make $19.5 million next season. That will make it hard for any team currently in contention to make a swap for him, given the salary considerations.

George reportedly has stated his desire to the Pacers to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, which will further put off trade suitors.

L.A. also seems unlikely to trade for George directly, although it’s possible there comes a scenario where they are involved in some kind of trade to jumpstart the core of that team early. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne has reported that Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka are not interested in trading for George at the moment, which would make sense if they think he’s just going to sign with them anyway.

Meanwhile, teams around the league will be looking at their dead salary (what little of it there is) and wondering how low the bar will go on George as Indiana tries to recoup their losses. With news of George’s desire for departure now public knowledge, their bargaining power has been significantly reduced.

Ah, the offseason. It’s already here, and it’s crazy.

By Dane CarbaughJun 18, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Scoring is great, but it doesn’t happen in the modern NBA unless you pass the dang ball.

The Golden State Warriors were the best team in the postseason at that, averaging 28.2 assists per-game. The Cleveland Cavaliers weren’t too shabby either, logging 22.1 per-contest.

Meanwhile, it’s probably time to check out some of the best passes of these Finals.

Watch the full video above. I still think No. 6 is my favorite.

By Dane CarbaughJun 18, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Diana Taurasi is a future Hall of Famer, and on Sunday the Phoenix Mercury guard became the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Taurasi, 35, is a 13-year veteran and obviously one of the best players women’s basketball has ever seen. She’s a 3-time WNBA champion and 2-time WNBA Finals MVP, winning the individual MVP award in 2009.

Her layup at the end of the second quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks pushed her past former Houston Comets star Tina Thompson. Thompson’s old record stood at 7,488 points.

Here’s what the play looked like on the floor.

Via Twitter:

Congratulations to Taurasi and fans in Phoenix.

By Dane CarbaughJun 18, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

LeBron James is a proud father. We know that.

We also know that he’s a world class athlete, one that seems to never wear down despite more than 41,000 career minutes in the NBA.

What do you get when you mix that together with a friendly water balloon fight on Father’s Day?

Something that looks like the dodgeball scene from “Billy Madison”.

Now you’re all in big, big trouble.

Via Instagram:

Yes, that’s LeBron dunking on little kids and demolishing them with water balloons. Looks like a blast, to be honest.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.

By Dane CarbaughJun 18, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

Let the Paul George saga continue.

Booming news was dropped on Sunday, with Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that George has apparently informed the Indiana Pacers that he will leave the team in free agency in 2018.

George’s top choice for his landing spot? The Los Angeles Lakers.

We’ve heard rumblings about this for months, but if Wojnarowski’s report is true then it will have a huge impact on the trade and free agency market not only in 2018 but in 2017 as well.

George’s reported informing of the Pacers also allows Indiana to make appropriate plans over the next year.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

George hasn’t requested a trade before he can opt out of his 2018-19 contract, but did have his agent, Aaron Mintz, tell new Indiana president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard that he wanted to be forthright on his plans and spare the franchise any confusion about his intentions, league sources told The Vertical.

George can sign a four-year deal worth as much as $130 million with Los Angeles next year. George is a Southern California native and playing for the Lakers would represent a homecoming for him.

George plans to play out the 2017-18 season with Indiana, but wants to give the organization the chance to plan appropriately for its future – which George told the team won’t include him, league sources said.

There now appears to be some kind of expectation that the Pacers and Lakers could initiate a trade for George, so Indiana doesn’t lose him completely as an asset. Julius Randle has been floated in trade talks — he doesn’t appear to fit Magic Johnson’s vision for the team — and could be part of a nice get in a package for George. Then again, if the Lakers are sure they’re going to get George anyway, that trade could come elsewhere. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne is reporting that L.A. does not plan on trading young assets for George.

Indiana lost the opportunity to sign George to a Designated Player Veteran Exception when he missed the All-Star Game this year, but reading the situation at this point it’s hard to tell if that would have been a huge swing for the Pacers as they tried to keep their star. As noted above, L.A. can still give George a $130 million contract.

Meanwhile, the Lakers suddenly are in a great position to expand. With the No. 2 overall pick likely to be Lonzo Ball, a nice little core around D'Angelo Russell, Ball, George, Jordan Clarkson, and Brandon Ingram allows them lots of options around the wing and even more in the trade market.

This is a bummer for fans in Indiana, but we’re still a year away from George being gone. Things change, and the NBA is where crazy happens.