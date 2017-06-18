Report: Knicks targeting French point guard Frank Ntilikina in draft

In the last NBC mock draft, we have the Knicks taking Kentucky gunner Malik Monk with the No. 8 pick — he would be a popular choice with Knicks fans. No question he can fill it up.

The Knicks may have their eyes somewhere else, according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News.

The Knicks have had a scout in Europe babysitting Frank Ntilikina. As of now, he's their man. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) June 15, 2017

This could be part of a smokescreen — there’s more smoke being blown around the NBA right now than at a Cypress Hill concert. Eighth is certainly higher than most teams have Frank Ntilikina on their draft boards.

It also could be true. Ntilikina, who is a French national, is a tall, 6’5″ point guard — and we know Phil Jackson likes tall point guards. Ntilikina has a 7-foot wingspan and is strong defensively, something the Knicks desperately need. He is young and raw, he needs to be developed, but Ntilikina has the potential to be a strong two-way player. He has shown flashes of being someone very gifted on offense, a smart pick-and-roll player who has shown an ability to drive or knock down pull-up jumpers.

It’s going to be a big leap for him from playing in Strasbourg to the athleticism and defensive pressure he will see next season, but he has the physical tools to make it in the league.

The Knicks could see him as a good pairing with Kristaps Porzingis. They also must think his game fits the triangle offense.

It wouldn’t be crazy to see them go this direction, but I also wouldn’t bet the rent money on it.