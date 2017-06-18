Instagram

LeBron James posts video of him dominating kids at sports for Father’s Day (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 18, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

LeBron James is a proud father. We know that.

We also know that he’s a world class athlete, one that seems to never wear down despite more than 41,000 career minutes in the NBA.

What do you get when you mix that together with a friendly water balloon fight on Father’s Day?

Something that looks like the dodgeball scene from “Billy Madison”.

Now you’re all in big, big trouble.

Yes, that’s LeBron dunking on little kids and demolishing them with water balloons. Looks like a blast, to be honest.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.

Watch Diana Taurasi become the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 18, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Diana Taurasi is a future Hall of Famer, and on Sunday the Phoenix Mercury guard became the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Taurasi, 35, is a 13-year veteran and obviously one of the best players women’s basketball has ever seen. She’s a 3-time WNBA champion and 2-time WNBA Finals MVP, winning the individual MVP award in 2009.

Her layup at the end of the second quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks pushed her past former Houston Comets star Tina Thompson. Thompson’s old record stood at 7,488 points.

Here’s what the play looked like on the floor.

Congratulations to Taurasi and fans in Phoenix.

Report: Paul George tells Pacers he’s planning on leaving in 2018, wants to join Lakers

By Dane CarbaughJun 18, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

Let the Paul George saga continue.

Booming news was dropped on Sunday, with Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that George has apparently informed the Indiana Pacers that he will leave the team in free agency in 2018.

George’s top choice for his landing spot? The Los Angeles Lakers.

We’ve heard rumblings about this for months, but if Wojnarowski’s report is true then it will have a huge impact on the trade and free agency market not only in 2018 but in 2017 as well.

George’s reported informing of the Pacers also allows Indiana to make appropriate plans over the next year.

George hasn’t requested a trade before he can opt out of his 2018-19 contract, but did have his agent, Aaron Mintz, tell new Indiana president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard that he wanted to be forthright on his plans and spare the franchise any confusion about his intentions, league sources told The Vertical.

George can sign a four-year deal worth as much as $130 million with Los Angeles next year. George is a Southern California native and playing for the Lakers would represent a homecoming for him.

George plans to play out the 2017-18 season with Indiana, but wants to give the organization the chance to plan appropriately for its future – which George told the team won’t include him, league sources said.

There now appears to be some kind of expectation that the Pacers and Lakers could initiate a trade for George, so Indiana doesn’t lose him completely as an asset. Julius Randle has been floated in trade talks — he doesn’t appear to fit Magic Johnson’s vision for the team — and could be part of a nice get in a package for George. Then again, if the Lakers are sure they’re going to get George anyway, that trade could come elsewhere. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne is reporting that L.A. does not plan on trading young assets for George.

Indiana lost the opportunity to sign George to a Designated Player Veteran Exception when he missed the All-Star Game this year, but reading the situation at this point it’s hard to tell if that would have been a huge swing for the Pacers as they tried to keep their star. As noted above, L.A. can still give George a $130 million contract.

Meanwhile, the Lakers suddenly are in a great position to expand. With the No. 2 overall pick likely to be Lonzo Ball, a nice little core around D'Angelo Russell, Ball, George, Jordan Clarkson, and Brandon Ingram allows them lots of options around the wing and even more in the trade market.

This is a bummer for fans in Indiana, but we’re still a year away from George being gone. Things change, and the NBA is where crazy happens.

Relive the Warriors’ 2017 NBA Finals victory with this sweet mini-movie

By Dane CarbaughJun 18, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors are your 2017 NBA Finals champions after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games.

It may have felt like an inevitability at times, but Cleveland’s wild Game 4 explosion both saved LeBron James & Co. from getting swept on their home court and gave us as viewers the tiniest sliver of doubt.

We didn’t end up with a repeat of last season, and there was no historic comeback to close the series for the Cavaliers this time around.

That being said, the Finals this year were epic when viewed through the lens of greatness. It’s possible that the Warriors are the best team the NBA has ever seen, and their coronation deserves a second look.

Watch this sweet mini-movie of the entire series to relive it. Well, if you’re a Golden State fan at least.

Joel Embiid tweets out photo with Markelle Fultz, Ben Simmons, and Robert Covington

By Dane CarbaughJun 18, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

It looks like this is a done deal.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics have agreed on terms to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to Philly. With that pick, the Sixers will reportedly take Washington guard Markelle Fultz. The deal will be finalized on Monday.

The Process has come to fruition it seems here in the summer of 2017, with Philly about to capitalize on years of terrible finishes. Fultz got the chance to work out for the 76ers as well as meet some of his potential future teammates, including Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Robert Covington.

The group makes a formidable opponent, don’t you think?

If this team stays healthy, the East could be in for a quick-rising challenger here in the near future.