Steve Kerr forgot to mention Stephen Curry during parade speech, felt “embarrassed”

With the microphone in his hand, on the end-of-parade championship stage, in front of thousands and thousands of Warriors fans, with a national audience watching on NBA TV, coach Steve Kerr lavished praise on his players and coaches. He talked about what role players like Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston brought to the table, he talked about Klay Thompson‘s shooting, and he could not say enough things about what Kevin Durant meant to the team.

He forgot to mention Stephen Curry. At all.

“Oh my God. I’m such an idiot,” Kerr said he told himself in an interview with Marcus Thompson of The Mercury News. “I blew it. I completely spaced.” Here’s more from CSNBayArea.com.

Kerr immediately went over to Curry and apologized, who brushed it off. “Steph, I’m so embarrassed. I forgot to talk about you. You’re not that important to the team anyway,” Kerr joked with his star point guard…. “What I should’ve done is gone back up there and grabbed the mic. What I would’ve said, what I should’ve said, is he makes this whole thing work. Everything revolves around him. The whole culture revolves not only his talent, his unselfishness, but his joy.”

With the team partying all weekend in Las Vegas, I’m sure Kerr is going to have to buy Curry a few rounds — and he’s not drinking PBR, it’s going to be expensive.

Then they’ll get over it and get back to dominating the league again next year.