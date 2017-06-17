Markelle Fultz will work out for Sixers on Saturday, next step in trade getting done

It may not come to pass until Draft night on Thursday, but the steps to make it possible for the Celtics to trade the No. 1 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers keep moving forward.
First among those, likely No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz will work out for the Sixers on Saturday, something reported by multiple sources then confirmed by the 76ers.
The Celtics only want only picks back, not players, because they need to clear out cap space to chase Gordon Hayward this summer. If they don’t land Hayward, or Blake Griffin, they could use the picks in a package to chase Jimmy Butler. That said, history has generally not been kind to teams that traded away the top pick.
Philly would get the No. 1 pick this year, but they pay a steep price unless you’re entirely sold on Fultz. Pairing Fultz with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons could make the Sixers a powerhouse in a few years, if they can stay healthy and develop.
This deal will not get consummated until Monday at the earliest, with Draft night more likely, listing to buzz I hear around the league. But it has momentum and may well happen.
In the NBA, deals are almost always made at the last minute. Groundwork is laid in advance, terms negotiated, but it usually takes a deadline — say, the NBA Draft — to get both teams to sign the deal.
Which is why, despite the fact the Celtics and Sixers are serious and deep into talks about swapping the No. 1 and No. 3 picks (with Boston getting some future first rounders under Philly’s control), there has been a “slow your roll” sense about the momentum around this. If it happens, it likely does not happen until Draft night, after the picks are made. It’s something Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer Tweeted about.
Another part of that is Philadelphia has yet to speak to (or look over the medical records) of likely No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz.
Most likely this goes down as expected: The Celtics draft Fultz, the Lakers take Lonzo Ball at No. 2, the Sixers pick Josh Jackson (who the Celtics like), then the trade is finalized, and Adam Silver lets us know from the stage about 15 minutes after Adrian Wojnarowski Tweeted it out.
But with time between now and the draft, things can change. Nothing is set until everyone signs on the line that is dotted.
Nobody ever questioned that Jimmer Fredette could shoot the rock.
When he couldn’t land an NBA contract last year, he went to China and averaged 37.6 points per game for the Shanghai Sharks, eventually being named the International MVP of the league. In a league known for poor defense, a shooter like Fredette is going to feast.
Back home, Fredette took part in a charity event where he knocked down 92 out of 100 threes (hat tip Eye on Basketball).
Good on Jimmer for doing this for charity.
The Lakers have worked out Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Jackson — the three guys expected to be the top three picks in next Thursday’s NBA Draft.
The buzz was the Lakers were not blown away by Ball’s workout because his conditioning wasn’t there, while Jackson struggled with his shot when it was his turn. Fultz, however, apparently killed it.
Problem is, the Lakers have the No. 2 pick and Fultz is not going to be on the board at that point. While Philadephia may be close to leapfrogging Los Angeles and trading with Boston for the No. 1 pick, the Lakers would like to get into that mix, reports Jonathan Givony of Draft Express.
The problem for the Lakers is that likely is not going to work for Celtics.
The challenge is putting Julius Randle in the mix. He’s a good player who could fit in the Celtics’ already crowded front court, however, he will make $3.3 million on his rookie deal next season. Boston is trying to clear out cap space to offer Gordon Hayward the max, taking on Randle adds salary to the bottom line. The Lakers don’t have another first rounder to trade until 2020, while the Sixers can offer the Lakers’ unprotected 2018 pick or the Kings’ first rounder in 2019. Not only will those likely be lottery picks (likely high lottery), they don’t add salary this year (in fact, the Celtics move about $1.4 million off the books with the Sixers trade if they use that No. 3 pick).
Philly wants to meet with Fultz and look over his medical records before signing off on the deal, which is prudent. The Boston/Philadelphia trade seems to be pretty far down the tracks and may well get, although the longer anything draws out the more likely one side gets cold feet.
We are just one week away from Ice Cube’s Big3 League — where former NBA players play 3-on-3 — tipping off in New York.
Rashad McCants was the No. 1 pick in that league, and when he takes the court at the Barclay’s Center for the first games in league history next weekend, he’s going to be wearing the Big Baller ZO2. Yes, the Lonzo Ball signature shoes from his father’s marketing firm that retail for $495 and were widely panned online when first shown (people who know shoes better than I thought they were too similar to the recent Kobe’s).
McCants talked about it on the BIG3 Show (hat tip Eye on Basketball).
“Sometimes it rubs people the wrong way when you come out as strong as LaVar did, as convicted as he was and passionate, it rubs people the wrong way. And I salute him, and I’m going to be wearing those ZO2’s when BIG3 starts and I’m going to be supporting him full strength.”
“I believe in entrepreneurship, I believe in breaking the mold, I believe in challenging the status quo and I think that that’s what he’s doing. He’s opening up a whole new lane for everyone to really realize that you can do your own thing. You don’t have to go sign with Nike. You don’t have to go sign with under Armour. You can build your own shoe and wear your own shoe.”
There are a lot of people who applaud the Balls not playing by everyone else’s rules. I get that. I also get that a high pick who is marketable like Ball will land a shoe deal with Nike/Adidas/Under Armour in the $4 million to $5 million a year range, and it’s hard to leave that money on the table. One person’s committed to a cause is another person’s crazy.
McCants will be wearing the ZO2s — if they are ready. Lonzo Ball did not wear them during his Lakers’ workout because they were not ready.