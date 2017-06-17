AP Photo

Looking back on how Brooklyn surrendered all these picks to Boston

4 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 17, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

It ended up being one of the worst trades ever in the NBA, certainly the worst in the last couple of decades.

In the summer of 2013, the Nets — at the behest of an ownership group that wanted to win big heading into a new arena in Brooklyn — put together a trade that netted them Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce (to go with Deron Williams, Joe Johnson, and Brook Lopez), two Hall of Fame players but guys now on the downside of their career. Both guys lasted two seasons with the Nets.

The cost? Brooklyn surrendered a 2014 first rounder (turned out to be No. 17), a 2016 first rounder (No. 3), the rights to swap picks in 2017 (No. 1), and the Nets 2018 pick (likely to be high lottery again).

How did this happen? How did the Nets give up the motherload? Stephan Bondy at the New York Daily News has a great retrospective piece talking to people, and it wasn’t as simple as “GM Billy King screwed up.” If you read one thing today on hoops, it should be this piece.

The downfall started with an ownership group obsessed with having the best toys right now – they wanted big stars to open their new arena (remember they chased Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, too). The formula included the fact the Nets in 2013 looked like a team on the rise (and LeBron James looked almost vulnerable). There was King not getting enough protections on picks. It led to a level of arrogance in the organization that backfired.

The first deal negotiated with the Celtics was just for Pierce, and the Nets only had to give up one draft pick, Kris Humphries and MarShon Brooks. But then Doc Rivers left the Celtics for the Clippers, and Garnett came into focus because there was nothing left for him in Boston. To match salaries, the Nets had to get rid of Gerald Wallace and his ugly contract paying $30 million over the next three years.

Shedding that cost Brooklyn another first-round draft pick, along with the two they were giving up for Garnett and Pierce. For a year in between, the Celtics negotiated the right to swap first-round picks. That turned into the Celtics landing No. 1 overall in 2017, which they’re reportedly close to trading to Philly for even more lottery picks.

“The arrogance in the room was that we were going to roll, we were going to win these next couple of years,” said a former Nets staff member who was in the draft room. “Maybe not the championship, but we were going to win the next couple of years and have sustainable success. We were going to keep signing free agents. We were always going to draft between 20 and 30. So if we’re going to swap with the Celtics, who gives a f—? That definitely was the thought.”

Also forgot in all this, and brought up by Bondy — the move was praised at the time for the most part. The Nets came in second in the annual GM survey at the start of next season for having had the best off-season (they got 25 percent of the vote). It also worked to boost Nets ticket sales in Brooklyn.

Of course, everything went sideways from the start for the Nets. Williams was injured and missed training camp, and more importantly he never really wanted to be in that spotlight as the leader anyway. Coach Jason Kidd squabbled with assistants and banished Lawrence Frank. Garnett missed 30 games. He and Pierce seemed disengaged from the team. Brook Lopez broke his foot just a couple of months into the season. Andrei Kirilenko was not the same. And Bondy reports “Andray Blatche allegedly showed up drunk to practices, according to multiple sources.”

Eventually, Kidd bolted for Milwaukee (after his bid to gain GM power failed) and ownership decided to close its wallet to the big spending.

It all came undone within a couple of years, but the Nets are still paying the price.

New GM Sean Marks is shrewd and made smart plays — like going hard after restricted free agents Allen Crabbe and Tyler Johnson — even if he came up empty. He made a smart move to bring in Jeremy Lin, who unfortunately was injured much of last season. They are trying to develop Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

But the Nets are years and years away. Mostly because of this one horrible trade.

Watch what likely No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz said after his Sixers workout (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinJun 17, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT

You want to know the truth? The “workout” part of a prospect’s workout for a team doesn’t matter that much. The best teams have already done the homework on his game.

You can be sure the Sixers did their homework on Markelle Fultz long before he stepped into the Philadelphia training center Saturday night for his workout. They were impressed enough with what they saw before this to get deep into trade talks with the Celtics for the No. 1 pick. Which is why they brought him in.

After his workout, Fultz spoke to the media — and sounded polished with these kinds of interviews. He said exactly what he should: Fultz thought he could fit into the Sixers system well, he could play on or off the ball with Ben Simmons and be whatever the team needed, that his knee is feeling good, he wants to be focused on defense, and he was going out to get a Philly cheesesteak after the workout and meetings were over.

Fultz also posed with Simmons, Joel Embiid and Robert Covington — all of whom came to watch the workout.

What the Sixers likely cared most about was his medical reports — there have been knee issues — and how coachable he was.

The Sixers put a portion of the workout live up on periscope, which led to some ridiculous commentary on Twitter who seemed to think this workout was an audition that mattered. It didn’t, not the shooting part (for the record, the journalists below did not rip Fultz, I’m just using their tweets here).

Any team drafting this high has already done its homework on Fultz and the other top prospects. The Sixers know Fultz shot 41.3 percent from three this season and 50.2 percent overall, and that while being the focus of every defensive game plan. If teams read more into a workout rather than their season of study/film watching, that speaks to management. And it doesn’t speak well. Bobby Marks of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports, who used to work in the Nets front office, put it very well.

Steve Kerr forgot to mention Stephen Curry during parade speech, felt “embarrassed”

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinJun 17, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

With the microphone in his hand, on the end-of-parade championship stage, in front of thousands and thousands of Warriors fans, with a national audience watching on NBA TV, coach Steve Kerr lavished praise on his players and coaches. He talked about what role players like Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston brought to the table, he talked about Klay Thompson‘s shooting, and he could not say enough things about what Kevin Durant meant to the team.

He forgot to mention Stephen Curry. At all.

“Oh my God. I’m such an idiot,” Kerr said he told himself in an interview with Marcus Thompson of The Mercury News. “I blew it. I completely spaced.” Here’s more from CSNBayArea.com.

Kerr immediately went over to Curry and apologized, who brushed it off.

“Steph, I’m so embarrassed. I forgot to talk about you. You’re not that important to the team anyway,” Kerr joked with his star point guard….

 

“What I should’ve done is gone back up there and grabbed the mic. What I would’ve said, what I should’ve said, is he makes this whole thing work. Everything revolves around him. The whole culture revolves not only his talent, his unselfishness, but his joy.”

With the team partying all weekend in Las Vegas, I’m sure Kerr is going to have to buy Curry a few rounds — and he’s not drinking PBR, it’s going to be expensive.

Then they’ll get over it and get back to dominating the league again next year.

Joel Embiid Tweets out photo of Philly locker with Markelle Fultz’s name on it

7 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 17, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT

The hype for Markelle Fultz in the 215 is starting to spike. Fultz is the likely No. 1 pick in next Thursday’s draft, and the Sixers are nearing a trade with the Celtics where Philly gets this year’s top pick, while Boston gets this year’s No. 3, the Lakers’ first-round pick next year (unprotected, and almost certainly a lottery pick), and another future protected first from the Sixers. The talks are serious enough that Fultz has flown to Philly to work out for the team Saturday night.

Philadelphia fans are getting pumped about the idea of adding Fultz to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, a potential big three that could be a dominant force in a few years. Among those fans? Embiid himself. Check out this Tweet.

That’s the Sixers’ locker room, with a Markelle Fultz locker in place.

There are things that could still derail this deal, but it has momentum and plenty of people around the league think it goes down (even if it’s not consecrated until Draft night).

Let’s just hope the Sixers can stay healthy because this team could be a lot of fun next season.

Former Bull Andres Nocioni announces retirement from basketball after Real Madrid season ends

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinJun 17, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

European powerhouse Real Madrid lost in the ABC Finals to Valencia, ending their season.

After the game, 37-year-old Andres Nocioni announced his retirement from basketball.

An Argentinian national who is part of that country’s golden generation, Nocioni had an impressive career. Eight of those years were spent in the NBA where he was a solid rotation player, his best season coming with the Bulls in 2006-07 when he averaged 14.1 points and 5.7 rebounds a night. He was a physical defender, plus he shot a career 37 percent from three. He also played for the Sixers and Kings before returning to finish his career in Europe. In 2015 he helped Real Madrid to the EuroLeague championship where he was named Final Four MVP.

He was also a member of the 2004 Argentinian team that won the gold medal at the Athens Olympics.