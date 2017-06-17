Getty Images

Jimmer Fredette knocks down 92 out of 100 threes at charity event (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJun 17, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Nobody ever questioned that Jimmer Fredette could shoot the rock.

When he couldn’t land an NBA contract last year, he went to China and averaged 37.6 points per game for the Shanghai Sharks, eventually being named the International MVP of the league. In a league known for poor defense, a shooter like Fredette is going to feast.

Back home, Fredette took part in a charity event where he knocked down 92 out of 100 threes (hat tip Eye on Basketball).

Good on Jimmer for doing this for charity.

Rumor: Lakers want to talk to Celtics about No. 1 pick, but would offer be good enough?

By Kurt HelinJun 17, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

The Lakers have worked out Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Jackson — the three guys expected to be the top three picks in next Thursday’s NBA Draft.

The buzz was the Lakers were not blown away by Ball’s workout because his conditioning wasn’t there, while Jackson struggled with his shot when it was his turn. Fultz, however, apparently killed it.

Problem is, the Lakers have the No. 2 pick and Fultz is not going to be on the board at that point. While Philadephia may be close to leapfrogging Los Angeles and trading with Boston for the No. 1 pick, the Lakers would like to get into that mix, reports Jonathan Givony of Draft Express.

The problem for the Lakers is that likely is not going to work for Celtics.

The challenge is putting Julius Randle in the mix. He’s a good player who could fit in the Celtics’ already crowded front court, however, he will make $3.3 million on his rookie deal next season. Boston is trying to clear out cap space to offer Gordon Hayward the max, taking on Randle adds salary to the bottom line. The Lakers don’t have another first rounder to trade until 2020, while the Sixers can offer the Lakers’ unprotected 2018 pick or the Kings’ first rounder in 2019. Not only will those likely be lottery picks (likely high lottery), they don’t add salary this year (in fact, the Celtics move about $1.4 million off the books with the Sixers trade if they use that No. 3 pick).

Philly wants to meet with Fultz and look over his medical records before signing off on the deal, which is prudent. The Boston/Philadelphia trade seems to be pretty far down the tracks and may well get, although the longer anything draws out the more likely one side gets cold feet.

Rashad McCants plans to wear Big Baller brand shoes in Big3 league

By Kurt HelinJun 17, 2017, 8:10 AM EDT

We are just one week away from Ice Cube’s Big3 League — where former NBA players play 3-on-3 — tipping off in New York.

Rashad McCants was the No. 1 pick in that league, and when he takes the court at the Barclay’s Center for the first games in league history next weekend, he’s going to be wearing the Big Baller ZO2. Yes, the Lonzo Ball signature shoes from his father’s marketing firm that retail for $495 and were widely panned online when first shown (people who know shoes better than I thought they were too similar to the recent Kobe’s).

McCants talked about it on the BIG3 Show (hat tip Eye on Basketball).

“Sometimes it rubs people the wrong way when you come out as strong as LaVar did, as convicted as he was and passionate, it rubs people the wrong way. And I salute him, and I’m going to be wearing those ZO2’s when BIG3 starts and I’m going to be supporting him full strength.”

“I believe in entrepreneurship, I believe in breaking the mold, I believe in challenging the status quo and I think that that’s what he’s doing. He’s opening up a whole new lane for everyone to really realize that you can do your own thing. You don’t have to go sign with Nike. You don’t have to go sign with under Armour. You can build your own shoe and wear your own shoe.”

There are a lot of people who applaud the Balls not playing by everyone else’s rules. I get that. I also get that a high pick who is marketable like Ball will land a shoe deal with Nike/Adidas/Under Armour in the $4 million to $5 million a year range, and it’s hard to leave that money on the table. One person’s committed to a cause is another person’s crazy.

McCants will be wearing the ZO2s — if they are ready. Lonzo Ball did not wear them during his Lakers’ workout because they were not ready.

Check out the Top 10 dunks from this year’s NBA Finals (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Consider it a fun Friday night distraction. And there are some fans in Boston who could use the distraction rather than worrying about how good Markelle Fultz will be.

Here are the top 10 dunks from the NBA Finals, as compiled by the folks at NBA.com. Enjoy.

Quick look at the six other times the No. 1 pick was traded

By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

The Boston Celtics are deep in discussions to move the No. 1 pick, swapping it with Philadelphia for the No. 3 pick plus future first rounders. The details on those other picks are not yet known, but that hasn’t stopped Celtics fans from freaking out online — they would rather draft Markelle Fultz No. 1. (There are rumors about the Bulls getting in this as a third team, but I have heard nothing serious or substantial along those lines, just speculation.)

This would not be the first time in NBA history the No. 1 overall pick was traded. Actually, it has happened six times.

Here’s a quick look at those trades, in order from most recent to oldest.

2014: Cavaliers draft Andrew Wiggins, trade him to Minnesota for Kevin Love. We all remember this one, once it was clear LeBron James was returning to Cleveland, the Cavaliers went instantly from young and rebuilding to win now mode. Wiggins had potential (he averaged 23.6 points per game last season for the Timberwolves) but the Cavaliers didn’t have time to wait and see if and when he would pan out. Plus they needed a big who could space the floor. Plenty of fans love to pile on Love online, but the fact is he’s been good for them and was key to them winning a ring in 2016. This trade has worked out pretty well for both sides.

1993: Orlando drafts Chris Webber, trades him to Golden State for a series of picks. Chris Webber was the Rookie of the Year and had a strong career, but the Magic got a lot of picks in this deal and made a haul. In this deal they got the No. 3 pick in 1993 (Penny Hardaway), a 1996 first rounder (Todd Fuller), a 1998 first rounder (Vince Carter), and a 2000 first rounder (Mike Miller). The Magic are not the Magic during the late 1990s without these deals to put players around Shaq, so it worked well for them.

1986: Philadelphia drafts Brad Daugherty, trades him to Cleveland for Roy Hinson. Cleveland made out here, Daugherty went on to be a five-time All-Star who anchored the Cleveland teams that were as much a threat to Jordan’s Bulls in the early 1990s as anyone. Philly traded Hinson within two years.

1980: Boston drafts Joe Barry Carroll, trades him to Golden State for Kevin McHale and Robert Parish. This trade set up key parts of the 1980s Celtics core that won three titles, so chalk this up to being a massive win for the Celtics. Boston sent out Carroll and the No. 13 pick, Rickey Brown, in that deal. Carroll averaged at least 17 points a game for the Warriors for seven seasons and was an All-Star, he was a quality player, but not on the level of the two other guys now in the Hall of Fame.

1957: Rochester Royals draft Hot Rod Hundley, trade him to (the then Minneapolis) Lakers for Clyde Lovellette and Jim Paxson. There were a number of other players in this deal, the Royals also sent the Lakers Bob Burrow, Ed Fleming, Monk Meineke and Art Spoelstra. Lovellette, now a Hall of Famer, played one season for the Royals then they traded him. Hundley was a two-time All-Star for the Lakers.

1950: Boston drafts Chuck Share, traded him to Fort Wayne Pistons for Bill Sharman. Share went on to have a solid nine-season NBA career. Sharman played 10 seasons for the Celtics, made seven All-NBA teams, and helped Boston to four titles. Sharman is in the Hall of Fame, so we can safely say Boston won here.