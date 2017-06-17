Former Bull Andres Nocioni announces retirement from basketball after Real Madrid season ends

The hype for Markelle Fultz in the 215 is starting to spike. Fultz is the likely No. 1 pick in next Thursday’s draft, and the Sixers are nearing a trade with the Celtics where Philly gets this year’s top pick, while Boston gets this year’s No. 3, the Lakers’ first-round pick next year (unprotected, and almost certainly a lottery pick), and another future protected first from the Sixers. The talks are serious enough that Fultz has flown to Philly to work out for the team Saturday night.

Philadelphia fans are getting pumped about the idea of adding Fultz to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, a potential big three that could be a dominant force in a few years. Among those fans? Embiid himself. Check out this Tweet.

Trust The Process pic.twitter.com/LLNzDiBWpc — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 17, 2017

That’s the Sixers’ locker room, with a Markelle Fultz locker in place.

There are things that could still derail this deal, but it has momentum and plenty of people around the league think it goes down (even if it’s not consecrated until Draft night).

Let’s just hope the Sixers can stay healthy because this team could be a lot of fun next season.