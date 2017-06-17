Former Bull Andres Nocioni announces retirement from basketball after Real Madrid season ends

European powerhouse Real Madrid lost in the ABC Finals to Valencia, ending their season.
After the game, 37-year-old Andres Nocioni announced his retirement from basketball.
An Argentinian national who is part of that country’s golden generation, Nocioni had an impressive career. Eight of those years were spent in the NBA where he was a solid rotation player, his best season coming with the Bulls in 2006-07 when he averaged 14.1 points and 5.7 rebounds a night. He was a physical defender, plus he shot a career 37 percent from three. He also played for the Sixers and Kings before returning to finish his career in Europe. In 2015 he helped Real Madrid to the EuroLeague championship where he was named Final Four MVP.
He was also a member of the 2004 Argentinian team that won the gold medal at the Athens Olympics.
The hype for Markelle Fultz in the 215 is starting to spike. Fultz is the likely No. 1 pick in next Thursday’s draft, and the Sixers are nearing a trade with the Celtics where Philly gets this year’s top pick, while Boston gets this year’s No. 3, the Lakers’ first-round pick next year (unprotected, and almost certainly a lottery pick), and another future protected first from the Sixers. The talks are serious enough that Fultz has flown to Philly to work out for the team Saturday night.
Philadelphia fans are getting pumped about the idea of adding Fultz to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, a potential big three that could be a dominant force in a few years. Among those fans? Embiid himself. Check out this Tweet.
That’s the Sixers’ locker room, with a Markelle Fultz locker in place.
There are things that could still derail this deal, but it has momentum and plenty of people around the league think it goes down (even if it’s not consecrated until Draft night).
Let’s just hope the Sixers can stay healthy because this team could be a lot of fun next season.
Nobody ever questioned that Jimmer Fredette could shoot the rock.
When he couldn’t land an NBA contract last year, he went to China and averaged 37.6 points per game for the Shanghai Sharks, eventually being named the International MVP of the league. In a league known for poor defense, a shooter like Fredette is going to feast.
Back home, Fredette took part in a charity event where he knocked down 92 out of 100 threes (hat tip Eye on Basketball).
Good on Jimmer for doing this for charity.