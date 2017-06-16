Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Rumor: Andre Iguodala has already agreed on salary to re-sign with Warriors

By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2017, 12:41 PM EDT

Kevin Durant is reportedly willing to accept the Non-Bird exception next year, which will be about $3.5 million less than his max salary.

That’d allow the Warriors to re-sign Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston at any price. The only limit would be what Golden State’s owners are willing to spend.

It seems the Warriors might have already figured out the bulk of that equation with Iguodala.

Tim Kawakami of The Mercury News:

Iguodala has already indicated that his negotiation is almost already done and that he will re-sign with the Warriors, though I’m sure there are still deal points to be finalized.

Months ago a source indicated to me that the only real issue to be worked out was the number of guaranteed years.

Even at age 33, Iguodala holds tremendous leverage.

If he leaves, the Warriors would have no mechanism to adequately replace him. The mid-level exception almost certainly isn’t drawing anyone near his caliber. And at that point, Durant might seek his max, which would cause other complications, likely including Golden State also losing Livingston.

Iguodala unlocks the death lineup by entering for the traditional big man as the Warriors shift Draymond Green to center. A team in the in throes of championship contention can’t afford to lose that weapon.

The only question is how much Iguodala wants to use that leverage. He clearly enjoys playing for Golden State – his coworkers, the proximity to Silicon Valley and all that winning.

Why wouldn’t he also want to earn as much money as he can in the process? Again, I think the Warriors are backed into paying all but the most exorbitant of his salary demands. But he might not view it that way, not wanting risk a good thing with a contentious negotiation.

Iguodala can’t officially sign until July 6. No matter his tact with Golden State, that still gives other suitors – Timberwolves, Hawks and Suns are reportedly interested – time to make offers. Even if Iguodala and the Warriors think they’ve already agreed upon a number, a big offer from another team could swing things, whether it’s Iguodala leaving or seeking more from Golden State.

It’s on Iguodala to determine how he wants to handle his free agency. This report indicates it’ll be a quick negotiation with the Warriors, but the system ensures his future remains open for another few weeks.

Here are the 10 additional players NBA reportedly invited to draft, bringing total to 20

AP Photo/Chuck Burton
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT

The NBA’s invitations to the draft are among the biggest indicators of players’ draft stock. The league confers with teams to gauge interest in prospects, trying to invite a sizable number but avoid anyone suffering in the green room for an extended period.

The first 10 invites went out more than a week ago to players who all seemed to be likely lottery picks. The remaining invitations, for players in a less predictable portion of the draft, are more revealing.

Jonathan Givony of Draft Express:

June 10 Update

Three more invitations to the NBA Draft went out today, sources told DraftExpress. Frank Ntilikina, Jarrett Allen and John Collins all received Green Room invites.

June 14 Update

Seven more invitations to the NBA Draft went out today, sources told DraftExpress. Luke Kennard, Donovan Mitchell, Justin Jackson, Justin Patton, Harry Giles, T.J. Leaf and Bam Adebayo all received Green Room invites

If we presume invitation order is tied to likelihood of getting picked in the top 20, with the league rushing to invite certainties and being more deliberate with players who have wider ranges, we’d get three tiers:

It’s interesting that Jarrett Allen and John Collins received invitations before several players in the third group. Consider this an indication those two have separated themselves.

The third group is mostly comprised of the expected players, though I’m a little surprised T.J. Leaf made the cut and particularly intrigued by Giles. Leaf could quite easily go in the top 20, but it appeared his stock was more questionable than his group peers. Giles’ injury history is the type of thing that leads to a draft freefall, but maybe he checked out medically.

The two big omissions: O.G. Anunoby and Ike Anigbogu. Anunoby is injured right now, and this might mean he has particularly concerning medical red flags. I like Anigbogu more than some players invited, but he played so little as a freshman at UCLA, perhaps the league didn’t view him as a safe invite.

Las Vegas oddsmaker: 2017-18 Warriors biggest preseason favorites in any sport ever

1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT

The Warriors were the first team since Michael Jordan’s Bulls to be favored against the field in the preseason for a championship. Whether or not its odds actually were that high, Golden State made the betting odds look correct, dominating its way to the 2017 NBA title.

The Warriors are already favored to repeat in 2018 – but the degree is astounding.

David Purdum of ESPN:

The Warriors, fresh off Monday night’s 129-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to clinch the NBA title, are listed as -200, odds-on favorites to win next year’s championship, a historic price on a preseason favorite.

“They’re going to be the highest favorite we’ve ever had going into a season, any team in any sport,” Jeff Sherman, NBA oddsmaker at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, told ESPN.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are free agents, and I can’t even begin to argue with Golden State as overwhelming favorites. Both players appear all but certain to return with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson – and in a way that allows Golden State to retain Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston if it spends.

Is this a problem for the NBA? Commissioner Adam Silver has given simplistic responses about making other teams better, and TV ratings were up for the finals. But Silver previously said the perception of overwhelming favorites was bad for the league, and betting odds reflect perception.

Maybe people will just appreciate greatness, but if the Warriors become too predictable, it’s hard to see sustained interest.

Report: Bucks close to hiring Jon Horst as general manager

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

About a week ago, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports, the Bucks narrowed their search for a general manager to three candidates: Arturas Karnisovas, Wes Wilcox and Justin Zanik.

Milwaukee’s choice?

Jon Horst.

Wojnarowski:

It sure sounds as if the seams holding the Bucks together are tearing. Absent from Wojnarowski’s list of those supporting Zanik: Co-owner Wes Edens. Milwaukee’s structure already seemed strained enough with Coach Jason Kidd reportedly serving as de facto general manager. Having him remain in place while the team hires a new general manager only adds to the perception he’s in charge. Hiring in-house but bypassing Zanik, who outranked Horst, only adds another wrinkle.

I’m not sure who stitches the Bucks back together, but having Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon, Jabari Parker and Thon Maker helps. This team is young and talented and positioned to win over the next several years, and nothing eases tension like winning.

Watch top 10 plays of 2017 NBA Finals (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2017, 9:51 AM EDT

The 2017 NBA Finals might have been Quick, but the Warriors and Cavaliers still found time to produce some incredible plays. Relive them here.