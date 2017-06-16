Associated Press

Report: Celtics in “serious talks” with Sixers about trade for No. 1 pick

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT

Boston has the No. 1 pick, and it’s been expected GM Danny Ainge would take Markelle Fultz and have him as part of — and ideally lead — their young core into the future.

However, Boston may be looking to trade out of that slot and give it to Philadelphia for a series of picks, something reported by Marc Stein and Zach Lowe of ESPN.

Reports suggest there is a lot of momentum with this trade and it is likely to happen.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports confirms the Sixers and Celtics would swap picks No. 1 and No. 3 this year, plus the Sixers would send future first-round picks to Boston. The Sixers have a number of future first rounders, including the Lakers’ unprotected first rounder next year, although that would be a very steep a price. That said, most teams see a step down in player quality from 1 to 3, so it’s going to take a lot to get Boston to give it up.

This is a big gamble by the Celtics — if you trade away the No. 1 pick and he turns out to be an absolute stud, it looks very bad. The fan base would turn on Ainge.

The Sixers would get their point guard of the future in Fultz, someone who can share ball handling duties with Ben Simmons (who coach Brett Brown has said will get time at the point). Fultz’s has a very well-rounded game and can work off the ball, too.

A core of Fultz, Simmons, and Joel Embiid could be powerful in a few years.

The Celtics likely would take Kansas’ Josh Jackson at three (assuming the Lakers take Lonzo Ball, as expected despite all the smoke screens). The Celtics reportedly have been high on Jackson, although if the Lakers take Jackson at two Boston would have to choose between Lonzo Ball and Jayson Tatum who they like as a stretch four. Boston also would create $1.38 million in additional cap space, leaving them less than $2 million short of the $30.3 million in cap space they would need to offer Gordon Hayward a max contract.

This suggests Ainge is willing to make a longer-term bet on Isaiah Thomas, a free agent in 2018.

Pairing Josh Jackson with Jaylen Brown in a few years could give the Celtics two athletic, long, defensive forwards who could switch almost anything and guard multiple positions.

Likely No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz reaches endorsement deal with Nike

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

If there is going to be one elite, superstar player to break out of this draft, the smart money is on Markelle Fultz. He has an incredibly well-rounded game, can do just about everything well. He is the clear No. 1 pick on almost every board. The only question is about what color shoes he wears next season — green and white, or red, white, and blue.

But we know those shoes will be Nikes.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports broke the news.

No terms were released, but last year’s No. 1 pick Ben Simmons reached a five-year, $20 million deal with Nike. This likely is in that ballpark

This deal will cover apparel as well, and if Fultz is as good as some project you can bet his next shoe deal will be much larger.

Lithuanian team president: Teams should be limited to two black players, or they’ll form a gang

2 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

Lithuania has a proud basketball legacy.

This is not contributing to it.

BC Lietuvos Rytas president Gedvydas Vainauskas said some racist things about the construction of his team:

As translated by Simonas Baranauskas:

Vainauskas later released a statement:

„While talking about the lessons learned during the last season, I had in my mind the situation with foreign players.

The principal position of BC Lietuvos Rytas is that a basketball player first of all is a professional.

Unfortunately, a few our foreigners did not meet expectations of the club.

During the play-offs they acted irresponsibly and that had a great negative impact on our team’s performance. In my interview, I expressed my disappointment about some of the  foreign players selected for the season.

I apologize, if I was improperly understood.“

Translation: I didn’t use enough code words initially to describe my concerns about black players, but I still want to express similar sentiments.

This should not fly. Euroleague Basketball is proposing consequences.

Michael Sweetney: I attempted suicide during rookie year with Knicks

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT

The Knicks picked Michael Sweetney with the No. 9 pick in the 2003 NBA draft, but his pro career didn’t get far. He spent just four seasons in the league, getting limited minutes and gaining weight that made it even more difficult to contribute.

Years later, Sweetney opened up about his first few months in the NBA.

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype:

Sweetney was in a very dark place. He was mourning since his father, Samuel, died just before the start of New York’s training camp and he was also battling serious depression. After struggling to find peace and refusing to ask for help out of fear of being judged, he attempted suicide.

“I remember the night,” Sweetney told HoopsHype. “We were in Cleveland one night and I just took a bunch of pain pills, hoping it would take me out. But I woke up the next morning thinking, ‘Well, it didn’t work.’ That’s how bad it was.

“I didn’t like basketball and I just didn’t like life at the time. I went from being a star at Georgetown and having my father at every game, to losing him and not even playing in the NBA. I knew I wasn’t going to be given a chance as a rookie because my coach told me, ‘Hey, I’m not going to play you.’ I had a lot of things going on that were rough for me to handle. I had dug myself into a really deep depression and, at that point, I was really scared to tell anybody. At that time, you had a guy like Ron Artest and people would just say, ‘He’s crazy.’ In reality, he just had some issues that could be resolved. But people were quick to call him crazy and I was suffering from something similar, so I didn’t want to tell anyone. Even after I tried to commit suicide, nobody really knew. I was suffering really bad. I was in New York, battling this while the media was writing articles about me, and I felt like I had nowhere to go. I just kept digging myself into a deeper hole of depression.”

Sweetney, thankfully, appears to be doing better now. So, why share this?

Sweetney, via Kennedy:

“I just really wanted to make my story into a positive. When I go talk to kids, I use my life as an example. I tell them, ‘Google my name. All you’re going to see is a bunch of fat jokes and bad stuff about me. You won’t find anything positive.’ A lot of these kids get cyberbullied, so I try to use myself as an example to help them get through it. I tell them what I went through, show them articles that were written about me and make it clear that everything is going to be okay – even if they don’t understand or believe that right now.

This is awfully brave – and awfully important – thing for Sweetney to do. Hopefully, he succeeds in his mission to inspire others.

LeBron James: Draymond Green wrong on super teams, but at least I’m in his head

7 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

LeBron James: “I don’t believe I’ve played for a super team.”

Draymond Green: “You started the super team, bro.”

Green retorted to LeBron from the stage of the Warriors’ championship celebration (and on Instagram during the parade on other matters) in what has suddenly become a contested debate: Who are the super teams?

It seems only Derrick Rose wants to claim membership (though nobody else counted the Knicks). Even Kevin Durant, a former MVP still in his prime who joined a 73-win team, denies Golden State is a super team. To these players, the implication seems to be that super teams have it easy and don’t actually earn their success. So, they don’t want to be associated with the term.

Cavs sideline reporter Allie Clifton asked LeBron the important follow-up question on the Road Trippin’ with R.J. & Channing podcast: How do you define a super team?

LeBron:

In 2003, the Lakers combined Karl Malone, Gary Payton, Shaq and Kobe. In 96, when Jordan was retired, the Rockets joined Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler all on the same team. But I don’t look at it as – I definitely didn’t start the super team, as that’s what he’s trying to say.

But I just feel like, it’s great that on the day that you’re celebrating your championship, my likeness and my name is in your head. I love that.

Malone and Payton were nearing the ends of their careers when they joined the Lakers. Barkley, Olajuwon and Drexler were also past their primes when Barkley went to Houston. That should matter when defining super teams, though LeBron dodged the direct question anyway.

But at least he got a fun dig in at Green.

Hopefully, this will cause Green to finally share his list of grievances with Cleveland.