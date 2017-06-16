Getty

Nuggets promote Tim Connelly, make Arturas Karnisovas new GM

Associated PressJun 16, 2017, 2:00 AM EDT

DENVER (AP) Nuggets President Josh Kroenke has promoted assistant general manager Arturas Karnisovas to general manager and bumped Tim Connelly up to a new role as the team’s president of basketball operations.

Karnisovas was a finalist for the Milwaukee Bucks’ GM job this month and for the Brooklyn Nets’ GM job last year.

Karnisovas and Connelly both joined the franchise in 2013 and have worked together to build a young core of players that includes Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Juancho Hernangomez.

Before coming to Denver, Karnisovas spent five years with the Houston Rockets and four years at NBA headquarters.

He played at Seton Hall from 1990-94 and helped Lithuania win bronze medals at the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games.

Attorneys say evidence tampering in murder of Michael Jordan’s father

Associated PressJun 16, 2017, 1:00 AM EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Attorneys for a man serving life in prison for the murder of Michael Jordan’s father are asking for a new trial, saying someone tampered with the dead man’s shirt after his autopsy.

The autopsy found no hole in James Jordan’s shirt that corresponded with the bullet wound in his upper right chest area, but an agent with the State Bureau of Investigation later contradicted that on the witness stand, according to the lawyers’ filing in North Carolina’s Robeson County Superior Court.

“This newly discovered evidence of tampering adds to the growing list of legal concerns and factual evidence which add weight to the conclusion that not only does Daniel Green deserve a new trial but that he is innocent of the murder of James Jordan,” said Chris Mumma, executive director of the North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence, which recently joined Green’s defense.

The state attorney general’s office is reviewing Wednesday’s filing , a spokeswoman said Thursday.

The basketball great’s father was killed on July 23, 1993, in North Carolina. His body was found in a South Carolina swamp.

Green and Larry Demery were convicted after Demery testified at their trial in 1996 that Green shot Jordan as he slept in his luxury car in Robeson County. Green has long claimed his innocence, telling WRAL-TV in 1998 that he was wrongly convicted of pulling the trigger. Attorneys have filed previous motions over the years for a new trial.

Green admitted in the interview that he drove James Jordan’s Lexus and wore his watch as well as an NBA championship ring he was given by his son. He also admitted he helped dump Jordan’s body in the South Carolina swamp.

Michael Jordan, now the owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, is one of the greatest professional basketball players of all time. He led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships, and in 1982, his game-winning shot led the North Carolina Tar Heels to the NCAA championship over Georgetown.

He and his father were close, evidenced in the photo of the two hugging after the Bulls won the 1992 championship.

In Green’s 1998 interview, he said he wrote a letter to Jordan’s family to explain his version of what happened and apologize.

This week’s court filing says the absence of a hole in the right chest area contradicts the prosecutors’ theory that Jordan was lying in his car when he was shot. “It also gave strength to the defense theory that there was an altercation between Demery and Mr. Jordan, which was kept from the jury,” the court filing says.

The filing describes an unusual chain of custody for the shirt. It says Dr. Joel Sexton of Newberry, South Carolina, who performed the autopsy, gave it to a law enforcement officer who gave it to a civilian employee of a company that provided services for funeral homes. That employee gave the shirt to his boss, who said he buried it in his backyard because of the smell.

When law enforcement later determined that the shirt was evidence, the SBI worked with South Carolina law enforcement officials to exhume the shirt and transport it to Raleigh. And it was then that an SBI agent reported the presence of a bullet hole in the upper right chest area of the shirt, the filing says.

Sexton had written in the autopsy report that he looked for and didn’t find a corresponding hole in the right chest area of the shirt that corresponded with James Jordan’s fatal wound. Instead, he found three holes near the shirt tail, he wrote. Those holes would line up with the fatal wound if the shirt were pulled up about one foot, he wrote – “as one might do if pulling a gun from their waist,” the court filing adds.

SBI Agent R.N. Mars testified that the hole he found in the shirt “marked the location where the single, fatal bullet transversed the victim’s clothing and entered his body,” the filing says. “But Agent Mars offered no explanation for the three holes in the lower section of Mr. Jordan’s shirt that Dr. Sexton’s autopsy suggested were caused by the bullet. The district attorney, who had once highlighted Dr. Sexton’s notes about the absence of a bullet hole in the chest area of the shirt, did not ask about the three holes in the lower section of the shirt, and – critically for Mr. Green – neither did his defense attorneys.”

Follow Martha Waggoner on Twitter at http://twitter.com/mjwaggonernc

Kevin Durant returned to Twitter and immediately trolled this guy about super teams

By Dane CarbaughJun 16, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

Kevin Durant has been latent on Twitter for a minute, but now that the Golden State Warriors are champions — and Durant has a Finals MVP trophy — it seems like he feels comfortable returning to the social media platform.

What was one of the first things Durant did? Responded to an old tweet that made fun of players joining super teams.

Well, specific super teams.

Via Twitter:

Durant joined the Warriors, not the Los Angeles Lakers or Miami Heat, which were the going destinations at the time.

Hard to tell who is in the right here. I’m just glad KD is back on Twitter because he gets real weird with it.

Report: Lonzo Ball could speak with other teams in the lottery before June 22 draft

By Dane CarbaughJun 15, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Is everything not going according to plan in Lakerland?

The projected No. 2 overall pick, Lonzo Ball, has been staunch that he wants the Los Angeles Lakers to draft him. But his first workout reportedly did not go well, and a second one has been scheduled for Friday.

Meanwhile, rumors have swirled that L.A. would be interested in other top players De'Aaron Fox or Josh Jackson if they believe Ball isn’t the right fit.

Now, it appears that Ball has softened his stance, and he could be looking to cast his net a little wider.

Via ESPN:

Ball will work out for the Lakers a second time on Friday at an undisclosed location in Los Angles county. He is hopeful the Lakers will give him some indication whether he’s “separated himself” throughout the draft process. Ball continues to have no plans to speak with or workout for the Boston Celtics, who hold the No. 1 pick.

After Friday’s workout he will consider talking to other lottery teams who have asked to speak with him, according to the source.

Lonzo Ball worked out for the Lakers on Wednesday and reiterated his desire to play for his hometown team.
Ball is hoping to give the Lakers an up-close look at his training regimen and work ethic.

This could be smoke battling smoke. Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka have been good about masking their true intentions, at least externally. They’ve worked out Markelle Fultz, and have been diligent about shopping the No. 2 overall pick before June 22.

It’s not clear whether the Lakers have a good poker face or if their new regime honestly needs more time to look at all the prospects, but in either case the optics look correct.

It could also be a genuine fear from the Ball camp that the Lakers could pass on him. If what Shelburne says is correct and Ball wants to show L.A. brass his regimen, perhaps he’s just spooked because he was out of shape the first time around?

NBA folks still doubt that L.A. would pass on Ball at No. 2, but we’ve got just a week left until the draft and now is when things should really heat up.

Check out these highlights from the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 15, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

A lot went on during Thursday’s championship parade for the Golden State Warriors.

Draymond Green wore a hilarious shirt making fun of the Cleveland Cavaliers, which LeBron James responded to in kind. The toaster guy got his own spot on a float. Barry Bonds and a bunch of other Bay Area legends showed up.

It looked like a pretty cool party.

Meanwhile, the folks over at CSN Bay Area put together a nice little highlight package so you can get the feel of things if you were unable to attend in person.