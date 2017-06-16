Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Monta Ellis, Reggie Bullock suspended five games each for drug violations

Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT

The Pacers already had enough problems with Paul George headed toward unrestricted free agency.

The latest headache for Indiana: Monta Ellis‘ suspension.

NBA release:

The NBA announced today that Reggie Bullock of the Detroit Pistons and Monta Ellis of the Indiana Pacers have each been suspended without pay for five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. Their suspensions will begin with the next NBA regular season game that they are eligible and physically able to play.

A five-game suspension is the penalty for a third marijuana violation (following entering the league’s marijuana program for the first offense and a $25,000 fine for the second offense).

This could slightly increase Indiana’s interest in re-signing C.J. Miles, who fit better in the starting lineup than Ellis anyway.

Bullock will be a free agent, and it’s still questionable whether Detroit will extend him a $3,313,542 qualifying offer to make him restricted. This could push the Pistons away. Or, with Caldwell-Pope’s contract taking them near the luxury tax, they might prefer Bullock on a slightly reduced salary.

LeBron James: Draymond Green wrong on super teams, but at least I’m in his head

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

LeBron James: “I don’t believe I’ve played for a super team.”

Draymond Green: “You started the super team, bro.”

Green retorted to LeBron from the stage of the Warriors’ championship celebration (and on Instagram during the parade on other matters) in what has suddenly become a contested debate: Who are the super teams?

It seems only Derrick Rose wants to claim membership (though nobody else counted the Knicks). Even Kevin Durant, a former MVP still in his prime who joined a 73-win team, denies Golden State is a super team. To these players, the implication seems to be that super teams have it easy and don’t actually earn their success. So, they don’t want to be associated with the term.

Cavs sideline reporter Allie Clifton asked LeBron the important follow-up question on the Road Trippin’ with R.J. & Channing podcast: How do you define a super team?

LeBron:

In 2003, the Lakers combined Karl Malone, Gary Payton, Shaq and Kobe. In 96, when Jordan was retired, the Rockets joined Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler all on the same team. But I don’t look at it as – I definitely didn’t start the super team, as that’s what he’s trying to say.

But I just feel like, it’s great that on the day that you’re celebrating your championship, my likeness and my name is in your head. I love that.

Malone and Payton were nearing the ends of their careers when they joined the Lakers. Barkley, Olajuwon and Drexler were also past their primes when Barkley went to Houston. That should matter when defining super teams, though LeBron dodged the direct question anyway.

But at least he got a fun dig in at Green.

Hopefully, this will cause Green to finally share his list of grievances with Cleveland.

Rumor: Andre Iguodala has already agreed on salary to re-sign with Warriors

Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2017, 12:41 PM EDT

Kevin Durant is reportedly willing to accept the Non-Bird exception next year, which will be about $3.5 million less than his max salary.

That’d allow the Warriors to re-sign Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston at any price. The only limit would be what Golden State’s owners are willing to spend.

It seems the Warriors might have already figured out the bulk of that equation with Iguodala.

Tim Kawakami of The Mercury News:

Iguodala has already indicated that his negotiation is almost already done and that he will re-sign with the Warriors, though I’m sure there are still deal points to be finalized.

Months ago a source indicated to me that the only real issue to be worked out was the number of guaranteed years.

Even at age 33, Iguodala holds tremendous leverage.

If he leaves, the Warriors would have no mechanism to adequately replace him. The mid-level exception almost certainly isn’t drawing anyone near his caliber. And at that point, Durant might seek his max, which would cause other complications, likely including Golden State also losing Livingston.

Iguodala unlocks the death lineup by entering for the traditional big man as the Warriors shift Draymond Green to center. A team in the in throes of championship contention can’t afford to lose that weapon.

The only question is how much Iguodala wants to use that leverage. He clearly enjoys playing for Golden State – his coworkers, the proximity to Silicon Valley and all that winning.

Why wouldn’t he also want to earn as much money as he can in the process? Again, I think the Warriors are backed into paying all but the most exorbitant of his salary demands. But he might not view it that way, not wanting risk a good thing with a contentious negotiation.

Iguodala can’t officially sign until July 6. No matter his tact with Golden State, that still gives other suitors – Timberwolves, Hawks and Suns are reportedly interested – time to make offers. Even if Iguodala and the Warriors think they’ve already agreed upon a number, a big offer from another team could swing things, whether it’s Iguodala leaving or seeking more from Golden State.

It’s on Iguodala to determine how he wants to handle his free agency. This report indicates it’ll be a quick negotiation with the Warriors, but the system ensures his future remains open for another few weeks.

Here are the 10 additional players NBA reportedly invited to draft, bringing total to 20

AP Photo/Chuck Burton
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT

The NBA’s invitations to the draft are among the biggest indicators of players’ draft stock. The league confers with teams to gauge interest in prospects, trying to invite a sizable number but avoid anyone suffering in the green room for an extended period.

The first 10 invites went out more than a week ago to players who all seemed to be likely lottery picks. The remaining invitations, for players in a less predictable portion of the draft, are more revealing.

Jonathan Givony of Draft Express:

June 10 Update

Three more invitations to the NBA Draft went out today, sources told DraftExpress. Frank Ntilikina, Jarrett Allen and John Collins all received Green Room invites.

June 14 Update

Seven more invitations to the NBA Draft went out today, sources told DraftExpress. Luke Kennard, Donovan Mitchell, Justin Jackson, Justin Patton, Harry Giles, T.J. Leaf and Bam Adebayo all received Green Room invites

If we presume invitation order is tied to likelihood of getting picked in the top 20, with the league rushing to invite certainties and being more deliberate with players who have wider ranges, we’d get three tiers:

It’s interesting that Jarrett Allen and John Collins received invitations before several players in the third group. Consider this an indication those two have separated themselves.

The third group is mostly comprised of the expected players, though I’m a little surprised T.J. Leaf made the cut and particularly intrigued by Giles. Leaf could quite easily go in the top 20, but it appeared his stock was more questionable than his group peers. Giles’ injury history is the type of thing that leads to a draft freefall, but maybe he checked out medically.

The two big omissions: O.G. Anunoby and Ike Anigbogu. Anunoby is injured right now, and this might mean he has particularly concerning medical red flags. I like Anigbogu more than some players invited, but he played so little as a freshman at UCLA, perhaps the league didn’t view him as a safe invite.

Las Vegas oddsmaker: 2017-18 Warriors biggest preseason favorites in any sport ever

3 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT

The Warriors were the first team since Michael Jordan’s Bulls to be favored against the field in the preseason for a championship. Whether or not its odds actually were that high, Golden State made the betting odds look correct, dominating its way to the 2017 NBA title.

The Warriors are already favored to repeat in 2018 – but the degree is astounding.

David Purdum of ESPN:

The Warriors, fresh off Monday night’s 129-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to clinch the NBA title, are listed as -200, odds-on favorites to win next year’s championship, a historic price on a preseason favorite.

“They’re going to be the highest favorite we’ve ever had going into a season, any team in any sport,” Jeff Sherman, NBA oddsmaker at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, told ESPN.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are free agents, and I can’t even begin to argue with Golden State as overwhelming favorites. Both players appear all but certain to return with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson – and in a way that allows Golden State to retain Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston if it spends.

Is this a problem for the NBA? Commissioner Adam Silver has given simplistic responses about making other teams better, and TV ratings were up for the finals. But Silver previously said the perception of overwhelming favorites was bad for the league, and betting odds reflect perception.

Maybe people will just appreciate greatness, but if the Warriors become too predictable, it’s hard to see sustained interest.