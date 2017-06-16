Monta Ellis, Reggie Bullock suspended five games each for drug violations

Kevin Durant is reportedly willing to accept the Non-Bird exception next year, which will be about $3.5 million less than his max salary.

That’d allow the Warriors to re-sign Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston at any price. The only limit would be what Golden State’s owners are willing to spend.

It seems the Warriors might have already figured out the bulk of that equation with Iguodala.

Tim Kawakami of The Mercury News:

Iguodala has already indicated that his negotiation is almost already done and that he will re-sign with the Warriors, though I’m sure there are still deal points to be finalized. Months ago a source indicated to me that the only real issue to be worked out was the number of guaranteed years.

Even at age 33, Iguodala holds tremendous leverage.

If he leaves, the Warriors would have no mechanism to adequately replace him. The mid-level exception almost certainly isn’t drawing anyone near his caliber. And at that point, Durant might seek his max, which would cause other complications, likely including Golden State also losing Livingston.

Iguodala unlocks the death lineup by entering for the traditional big man as the Warriors shift Draymond Green to center. A team in the in throes of championship contention can’t afford to lose that weapon.

The only question is how much Iguodala wants to use that leverage. He clearly enjoys playing for Golden State – his coworkers, the proximity to Silicon Valley and all that winning.

Why wouldn’t he also want to earn as much money as he can in the process? Again, I think the Warriors are backed into paying all but the most exorbitant of his salary demands. But he might not view it that way, not wanting risk a good thing with a contentious negotiation.

Iguodala can’t officially sign until July 6. No matter his tact with Golden State, that still gives other suitors – Timberwolves, Hawks and Suns are reportedly interested – time to make offers. Even if Iguodala and the Warriors think they’ve already agreed upon a number, a big offer from another team could swing things, whether it’s Iguodala leaving or seeking more from Golden State.

It’s on Iguodala to determine how he wants to handle his free agency. This report indicates it’ll be a quick negotiation with the Warriors, but the system ensures his future remains open for another few weeks.