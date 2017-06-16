Lonzo Ball pens Father’s Day letter to dad LaVar

Lonzo Ball had some fun poking his dad a little for all the public talking and boasting in a recent Foot Locker ad.
However, with Father’s Day approaching Sunday, Lonzo took to the Players’ Tribune to post a letter to his father that showcases the person we often don’t see behind the bluster.
One of the things I admire most about you is that you don’t really care what other people think. People can have whatever opinions they want about who you are as a person, but they’ll never have all the facts. They’ll never know you like I do….
People may not see it, but I possess the very same confidence that you have. (I think [younger brother] Melo got all of the talking genes.) In fact, when I think about it, confidence is the most important thing that I inherited from you. The difference is, I’ve internalized it. Everything you’ve told me, I’ve absorbed and used on the court. That’s where I do my talking.
The confidence that you have in me makes me feel so strong. It’s helped me to never back down from a challenge and to stay true to myself. I’m going to be taking this next step to the NBA knowing that I’m ready. And no matter what’s thrown at me, I know you’re always going to have my back.
There are no perfect fathers. Lord knows I’m not. But if you are there for them, show them you love them, support them, help them toward both their goals, and help them become a good person, well, that’s about the best any of us can do.
That’s what Lonzo sees in his father. Which shows he’s done plenty right, too.