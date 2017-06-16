Lonzo Ball pens Father’s Day letter to dad LaVar

By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

Lonzo Ball had some fun poking his dad a little for all the public talking and boasting in a recent Foot Locker ad.

However, with Father’s Day approaching Sunday, Lonzo took to the Players’ Tribune to post a letter to his father that showcases the person we often don’t see behind the bluster.

One of the things I admire most about you is that you don’t really care what other people think. People can have whatever opinions they want about who you are as a person, but they’ll never have all the facts. They’ll never know you like I do….

People may not see it, but I possess the very same confidence that you have. (I think [younger brother] Melo got all of the talking genes.) In fact, when I think about it, confidence is the most important thing that I inherited from you. The difference is, I’ve internalized it. Everything you’ve told me, I’ve absorbed and used on the court. That’s where I do my talking.

The confidence that you have in me makes me feel so strong. It’s helped me to never back down from a challenge and to stay true to myself. I’m going to be taking this next step to the NBA knowing that I’m ready. And no matter what’s thrown at me, I know you’re always going to have my back.

There are no perfect fathers. Lord knows I’m not. But if you are there for them, show them you love them, support them, help them toward both their goals, and help them become a good person, well, that’s about the best any of us can do.

That’s what Lonzo sees in his father. Which shows he’s done plenty right, too.

Richard Jefferson hasn’t decided if he’s going to do one more season with Cavaliers

By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2017, 6:58 PM EDT

Richard Jefferson may have been 36, but he was arguably the fourth best Cavalier player in the NBA Finals. In a series where LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were looking for help, Jefferson gave them a quality 17 minutes a night off the bench, making plays on both ends (the Cavs were actually +2 per 100 possessions in the Finals when he was on the court).

The question is, does he want to do it again at age 37.

In his own podcast (which included LeBron James talking about Draymond Green), Jefferson said he is considering retiring. Again. Remember he was going to do that last yer but LeBron talked him into returning.

“I don’t know what I’m about to do next season. The only way I would come back would be if these m—– f—– figure this s— out. Honestly, at the end of the day, coming back alone was not only worth the experience but also worth ‘Road Trippin’,’ man. This s— was cool, man, because we gave fans something that they had never f—ing seen.”

No question he can still contribute in a limited role. The real question for Jefferson is: does he want to put in all the off-season hours to get his body in shape for the next season? Listen to Kobe Bryant or Tim Duncan talk about retiring, and that was when they knew — they didn’t have the desire to do what it took physically to be ready for the next season. In the next few weeks, when emotions have settled down, Jefferson will know whether he wants it or not.

Likely No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz reaches endorsement deal with Nike

By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

If there is going to be one elite, superstar player to break out of this draft, the smart money is on Markelle Fultz. He has an incredibly well-rounded game, can do just about everything well. He is the clear No. 1 pick on almost every board. The only question is about what color shoes he wears next season — green and white, or red, white, and blue.

But we know those shoes will be Nikes.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports broke the news.

No terms were released, but last year’s No. 1 pick Ben Simmons reached a five-year, $20 million deal with Nike. This likely is in that ballpark.

That’s not what likely No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball will do, his dad helped put together his own shoe line.

This deal will cover apparel as well, and if Fultz is as good as some project you can bet his next shoe deal will be much larger.

Report: Celtics in “serious talks” with Sixers about trade for No. 1 pick

By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT

Boston has the No. 1 pick, and it’s been expected GM Danny Ainge would take Markelle Fultz and have him as part of — and ideally lead — their young core into the future.

However, Boston may be looking to trade out of that slot and give it to Philadelphia for a series of picks, something reported by Marc Stein and Zach Lowe of ESPN.

Reports suggest there is a lot of momentum with this trade and it is likely to happen.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports confirms the Sixers and Celtics would swap picks No. 1 and No. 3 this year, plus the Sixers would send future first-round picks to Boston. The Sixers have a number of future first rounders, including the Lakers’ unprotected first rounder next year, although that would be a very steep a price. That said, most teams see a step down in player quality from 1 to 3, so it’s going to take a lot to get Boston to give it up.

This is a big gamble by the Celtics — if you trade away the No. 1 pick and he turns out to be an absolute stud, it looks very bad. The fan base would turn on Ainge.

The Sixers would get their point guard of the future in Fultz, someone who can share ball handling duties with Ben Simmons (who coach Brett Brown has said will get time at the point). Fultz’s has a very well-rounded game and can work off the ball, too.

A core of Fultz, Simmons, and Joel Embiid could be powerful in a few years.

The Celtics likely would take Kansas’ Josh Jackson at three (assuming the Lakers take Lonzo Ball, as expected despite all the smoke screens). The Celtics reportedly have been high on Jackson, although if the Lakers take Jackson at two Boston would have to choose between Lonzo Ball and Jayson Tatum who they like as a stretch four. Boston also would create $1.38 million in additional cap space, leaving them less than $2 million short of the $30.3 million in cap space they would need to offer Gordon Hayward a max contract.

This suggests Ainge is willing to make a longer-term bet on Isaiah Thomas, a free agent in 2018.

Pairing Josh Jackson with Jaylen Brown in a few years could give the Celtics two athletic, long, defensive forwards who could switch almost anything and guard multiple positions.

Lithuanian team president: Teams should be limited to two black players, or they’ll form a gang

By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

Lithuania has a proud basketball legacy.

This is not contributing to it.

BC Lietuvos Rytas president Gedvydas Vainauskas said some racist things about the construction of his team:

As translated by Simonas Baranauskas:

Vainauskas later released a statement:

„While talking about the lessons learned during the last season, I had in my mind the situation with foreign players.

The principal position of BC Lietuvos Rytas is that a basketball player first of all is a professional.

Unfortunately, a few our foreigners did not meet expectations of the club.

During the play-offs they acted irresponsibly and that had a great negative impact on our team’s performance. In my interview, I expressed my disappointment about some of the  foreign players selected for the season.

I apologize, if I was improperly understood.“

Translation: I didn’t use enough code words initially to describe my concerns about black players, but I still want to express similar sentiments.

This should not fly. Euroleague Basketball is proposing consequences.