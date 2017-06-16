Lithuanian team president: Teams should be limited to two black players, or they’ll form a gang

1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

Lithuania has a proud basketball legacy.

This is not contributing to it.

BC Lietuvos Rytas president Gedvydas Vainauskas said some racist things about the construction of his team:

As translated by Simonas Baranauskas:

Vainauskas later released a statement:

„While talking about the lessons learned during the last season, I had in my mind the situation with foreign players.

The principal position of BC Lietuvos Rytas is that a basketball player first of all is a professional.

Unfortunately, a few our foreigners did not meet expectations of the club.

During the play-offs they acted irresponsibly and that had a great negative impact on our team’s performance. In my interview, I expressed my disappointment about some of the  foreign players selected for the season.

I apologize, if I was improperly understood.“

Translation: I didn’t use enough code words initially to describe my concerns about black players, but I still want to express similar sentiments.

This should not fly. Euroleague Basketball is proposing consequences.

Michael Sweetney: I attempted suicide during rookie year with Knicks

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT

The Knicks picked Michael Sweetney with the No. 9 pick in the 2003 NBA draft, but his pro career didn’t get far. He spent just four seasons in the league, getting limited minutes and gaining weight that made it even more difficult to contribute.

Years later, Sweetney opened up about his first few months in the NBA.

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype:

Sweetney was in a very dark place. He was mourning since his father, Samuel, died just before the start of New York’s training camp and he was also battling serious depression. After struggling to find peace and refusing to ask for help out of fear of being judged, he attempted suicide.

“I remember the night,” Sweetney told HoopsHype. “We were in Cleveland one night and I just took a bunch of pain pills, hoping it would take me out. But I woke up the next morning thinking, ‘Well, it didn’t work.’ That’s how bad it was.

“I didn’t like basketball and I just didn’t like life at the time. I went from being a star at Georgetown and having my father at every game, to losing him and not even playing in the NBA. I knew I wasn’t going to be given a chance as a rookie because my coach told me, ‘Hey, I’m not going to play you.’ I had a lot of things going on that were rough for me to handle. I had dug myself into a really deep depression and, at that point, I was really scared to tell anybody. At that time, you had a guy like Ron Artest and people would just say, ‘He’s crazy.’ In reality, he just had some issues that could be resolved. But people were quick to call him crazy and I was suffering from something similar, so I didn’t want to tell anyone. Even after I tried to commit suicide, nobody really knew. I was suffering really bad. I was in New York, battling this while the media was writing articles about me, and I felt like I had nowhere to go. I just kept digging myself into a deeper hole of depression.”

Sweetney, thankfully, appears to be doing better now. So, why share this?

Sweetney, via Kennedy:

“I just really wanted to make my story into a positive. When I go talk to kids, I use my life as an example. I tell them, ‘Google my name. All you’re going to see is a bunch of fat jokes and bad stuff about me. You won’t find anything positive.’ A lot of these kids get cyberbullied, so I try to use myself as an example to help them get through it. I tell them what I went through, show them articles that were written about me and make it clear that everything is going to be okay – even if they don’t understand or believe that right now.

This is awfully brave – and awfully important – thing for Sweetney to do. Hopefully, he succeeds in his mission to inspire others.

LeBron James: Draymond Green wrong on super teams, but at least I’m in his head

1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

LeBron James: “I don’t believe I’ve played for a super team.”

Draymond Green: “You started the super team, bro.”

Green retorted to LeBron from the stage of the Warriors’ championship celebration (and on Instagram during the parade on other matters) in what has suddenly become a contested debate: Who are the super teams?

It seems only Derrick Rose wants to claim membership (though nobody else counted the Knicks). Even Kevin Durant, a former MVP still in his prime who joined a 73-win team, denies Golden State is a super team. To these players, the implication seems to be that super teams have it easy and don’t actually earn their success. So, they don’t want to be associated with the term.

Cavs sideline reporter Allie Clifton asked LeBron the important follow-up question on the Road Trippin’ with R.J. & Channing podcast: How do you define a super team?

LeBron:

In 2003, the Lakers combined Karl Malone, Gary Payton, Shaq and Kobe. In 96, when Jordan was retired, the Rockets joined Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler all on the same team. But I don’t look at it as – I definitely didn’t start the super team, as that’s what he’s trying to say.

But I just feel like, it’s great that on the day that you’re celebrating your championship, my likeness and my name is in your head. I love that.

Malone and Payton were nearing the ends of their careers when they joined the Lakers. Barkley, Olajuwon and Drexler were also past their primes when Barkley went to Houston. That should matter when defining super teams, though LeBron dodged the direct question anyway.

But at least he got a fun dig in at Green.

Hopefully, this will cause Green to finally share his list of grievances with Cleveland.

Monta Ellis, Reggie Bullock suspended five games each for drug violations

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT

The Pacers already had enough problems with Paul George headed toward unrestricted free agency.

The latest headache for Indiana: Monta Ellis‘ suspension.

NBA release:

The NBA announced today that Reggie Bullock of the Detroit Pistons and Monta Ellis of the Indiana Pacers have each been suspended without pay for five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. Their suspensions will begin with the next NBA regular season game that they are eligible and physically able to play.

A five-game suspension is the penalty for a third marijuana violation (following entering the league’s marijuana program for the first offense and a $25,000 fine for the second offense).

This could slightly increase Indiana’s interest in re-signing C.J. Miles, who fit better in the starting lineup than Ellis anyway.

Bullock will be a free agent, and it’s still questionable whether Detroit will extend him a $3,313,542 qualifying offer to make him restricted. This could push the Pistons away. Or, with Caldwell-Pope’s contract taking them near the luxury tax, they might prefer Bullock on a slightly reduced salary.

Rumor: Andre Iguodala has already agreed on salary to re-sign with Warriors

Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2017, 12:41 PM EDT

Kevin Durant is reportedly willing to accept the Non-Bird exception next year, which will be about $3.5 million less than his max salary.

That’d allow the Warriors to re-sign Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston at any price. The only limit would be what Golden State’s owners are willing to spend.

It seems the Warriors might have already figured out the bulk of that equation with Iguodala.

Tim Kawakami of The Mercury News:

Iguodala has already indicated that his negotiation is almost already done and that he will re-sign with the Warriors, though I’m sure there are still deal points to be finalized.

Months ago a source indicated to me that the only real issue to be worked out was the number of guaranteed years.

Even at age 33, Iguodala holds tremendous leverage.

If he leaves, the Warriors would have no mechanism to adequately replace him. The mid-level exception almost certainly isn’t drawing anyone near his caliber. And at that point, Durant might seek his max, which would cause other complications, likely including Golden State also losing Livingston.

Iguodala unlocks the death lineup by entering for the traditional big man as the Warriors shift Draymond Green to center. A team in the in throes of championship contention can’t afford to lose that weapon.

The only question is how much Iguodala wants to use that leverage. He clearly enjoys playing for Golden State – his coworkers, the proximity to Silicon Valley and all that winning.

Why wouldn’t he also want to earn as much money as he can in the process? Again, I think the Warriors are backed into paying all but the most exorbitant of his salary demands. But he might not view it that way, not wanting risk a good thing with a contentious negotiation.

Iguodala can’t officially sign until July 6. No matter his tact with Golden State, that still gives other suitors – Timberwolves, Hawks and Suns are reportedly interested – time to make offers. Even if Iguodala and the Warriors think they’ve already agreed upon a number, a big offer from another team could swing things, whether it’s Iguodala leaving or seeking more from Golden State.

It’s on Iguodala to determine how he wants to handle his free agency. This report indicates it’ll be a quick negotiation with the Warriors, but the system ensures his future remains open for another few weeks.