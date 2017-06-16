LeBron James: Draymond Green wrong on super teams, but at least I’m in his head

LeBron James: “I don’t believe I’ve played for a super team.”

Draymond Green: “You started the super team, bro.”

Green retorted to LeBron from the stage of the Warriors’ championship celebration (and on Instagram during the parade on other matters) in what has suddenly become a contested debate: Who are the super teams?

It seems only Derrick Rose wants to claim membership (though nobody else counted the Knicks). Even Kevin Durant, a former MVP still in his prime who joined a 73-win team, denies Golden State is a super team. To these players, the implication seems to be that super teams have it easy and don’t actually earn their success. So, they don’t want to be associated with the term.

Cavs sideline reporter Allie Clifton asked LeBron the important follow-up question on the Road Trippin’ with R.J. & Channing podcast: How do you define a super team?

LeBron:

In 2003, the Lakers combined Karl Malone, Gary Payton, Shaq and Kobe. In 96, when Jordan was retired, the Rockets joined Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler all on the same team. But I don’t look at it as – I definitely didn’t start the super team, as that’s what he’s trying to say. But I just feel like, it’s great that on the day that you’re celebrating your championship, my likeness and my name is in your head. I love that.

Malone and Payton were nearing the ends of their careers when they joined the Lakers. Barkley, Olajuwon and Drexler were also past their primes when Barkley went to Houston. That should matter when defining super teams, though LeBron dodged the direct question anyway.

But at least he got a fun dig in at Green.

Hopefully, this will cause Green to finally share his list of grievances with Cleveland.