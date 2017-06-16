Kevin Durant returned to Twitter and immediately trolled this guy about super teams

Jun 16, 2017

Kevin Durant has been latent on Twitter for a minute, but now that the Golden State Warriors are champions — and Durant has a Finals MVP trophy — it seems like he feels comfortable returning to the social media platform.

What was one of the first things Durant did? Responded to an old tweet that made fun of players joining super teams.

Well, specific super teams.

Via Twitter:

Durant joined the Warriors, not the Los Angeles Lakers or Miami Heat, which were the going destinations at the time.

Hard to tell who is in the right here. I’m just glad KD is back on Twitter because he gets real weird with it.

Report: Lonzo Ball could speak with other teams in the lottery before June 22 draft

Jun 15, 2017

Is everything not going according to plan in Lakerland?

The projected No. 2 overall pick, Lonzo Ball, has been staunch that he wants the Los Angeles Lakers to draft him. But his first workout reportedly did not go well, and a second one has been scheduled for Friday.

Meanwhile, rumors have swirled that L.A. would be interested in other top players De'Aaron Fox or Josh Jackson if they believe Ball isn’t the right fit.

Now, it appears that Ball has softened his stance, and he could be looking to cast his net a little wider.

Via ESPN:

Ball will work out for the Lakers a second time on Friday at an undisclosed location in Los Angles county. He is hopeful the Lakers will give him some indication whether he’s “separated himself” throughout the draft process. Ball continues to have no plans to speak with or workout for the Boston Celtics, who hold the No. 1 pick.

After Friday’s workout he will consider talking to other lottery teams who have asked to speak with him, according to the source.

Lonzo Ball worked out for the Lakers on Wednesday and reiterated his desire to play for his hometown team.
Ball is hoping to give the Lakers an up-close look at his training regimen and work ethic.

This could be smoke battling smoke. Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka have been good about masking their true intentions, at least externally. They’ve worked out Markelle Fultz, and have been diligent about shopping the No. 2 overall pick before June 22.

It’s not clear whether the Lakers have a good poker face or if their new regime honestly needs more time to look at all the prospects, but in either case the optics look correct.

It could also be a genuine fear from the Ball camp that the Lakers could pass on him. If what Shelburne says is correct and Ball wants to show L.A. brass his regimen, perhaps he’s just spooked because he was out of shape the first time around?

NBA folks still doubt that L.A. would pass on Ball at No. 2, but we’ve got just a week left until the draft and now is when things should really heat up.

Check out these highlights from the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade (VIDEO)

Jun 15, 2017

A lot went on during Thursday’s championship parade for the Golden State Warriors.

Draymond Green wore a hilarious shirt making fun of the Cleveland Cavaliers, which LeBron James responded to in kind. The toaster guy got his own spot on a float. Barry Bonds and a bunch of other Bay Area legends showed up.

It looked like a pretty cool party.

Meanwhile, the folks over at CSN Bay Area put together a nice little highlight package so you can get the feel of things if you were unable to attend in person.

Fan who got his toaster signed by Klay Thompson was in the Warriors’ parade (VIDEO)

Jun 15, 2017

The Golden State Warriors are your 2017 NBA Champions, and as such they held a pretty sweet parade in Oakland on Thursday. The whole team was there, but there was at least one special addition: the toaster guy.

The toaster guy’s name is Ronnie, and earlier in the season he got Warriors guard Klay Thompson to sign a toaster for him. The incident was a bit of a viral thing around Basketball Twitter and over on Reddit, and Thompson eventually credited Ronnie for Golden State’s run to end the season.

Thompson joked that he would buy the entire team toasters if they swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals, a mark they just missed by a game.

But Thompson did end up inviting Ronnie to the parade, where he got part of his own float complete with his name in vinyl and seat next to Barry Bonds.

For real.

Via Twitter:

Long live the toaster guy.

Derrick Rose’s agent reiterates, “Derrick loves New York and wants to be there”

Jun 15, 2017

Derrick Rose and his agent, B.J. Armstrong, have been consistent — he loves New York and wants to stay there.

Nobody really expects that to happen. Aside the fact Rose is coming off another knee surgery, Rose is a pick-and-roll scoring point guard and the Knicks want to run the triangle this year. Those things do not mesh.

However, Armstrong reiterated again that he wants to remain a Knick, this time telling Bleacher Report.

“Derrick loves New York and wants to be there,” Rose’s agent, B.J. Armstrong, told Bleacher Report recently. “We’ve expressed that to them and been very consistent about it. Whether it happens is on them; all we can do is be clear.”

He then went on to say Rose also wants to be on the best team possible, and he’s willing to take a pay cut for that.

First off, Rose is going to take a pay cut from the $23.1 million he made last season. A steep one. It will be interesting to see if a team will overpay for the name, but will he even get a $10 million offer?a Armstrong said Rose has recovered from the meniscus surgery and is working out.

If he’s willing to accept less money — like at most mid-level of $8.4 million, maybe even less — and is willing to be a guard off the bench, there could be a role for him on a good playoff team. Armstrong told me that winning is what would matter when we spoke during the season for a podcast.

“Derrick wants to win,” Armstrong told NBCSports.com. “That’s who he is, whether he’s playing pick-and-roll or not. In the end, what I found as a player, what I found as an agent, is it’s much easier to play when you’re winning….

“This is his first time, in his nine years of playing in the league, that he’ll actually have an opportunity to select the people he thinks he can work best with. As long as you’re playing in a good spot and healthy, money and the rest of it will take care of itself. Where you get in trouble in this league is when you start trying to do things strictly for money.”

Rose is going to be interesting this summer, but in a deep point guard market he’s going to be a fallback option for teams, not a primary one. It’s going to be a little while into July before the offers get firm for Rose.