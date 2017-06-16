Kevin Durant returned to Twitter and immediately trolled this guy about super teams

Derrick Rose and his agent, B.J. Armstrong, have been consistent — he loves New York and wants to stay there.

Nobody really expects that to happen. Aside the fact Rose is coming off another knee surgery, Rose is a pick-and-roll scoring point guard and the Knicks want to run the triangle this year. Those things do not mesh.

However, Armstrong reiterated again that he wants to remain a Knick, this time telling Bleacher Report.

“Derrick loves New York and wants to be there,” Rose’s agent, B.J. Armstrong, told Bleacher Report recently. “We’ve expressed that to them and been very consistent about it. Whether it happens is on them; all we can do is be clear.”

He then went on to say Rose also wants to be on the best team possible, and he’s willing to take a pay cut for that.

First off, Rose is going to take a pay cut from the $23.1 million he made last season. A steep one. It will be interesting to see if a team will overpay for the name, but will he even get a $10 million offer?a Armstrong said Rose has recovered from the meniscus surgery and is working out.

If he’s willing to accept less money — like at most mid-level of $8.4 million, maybe even less — and is willing to be a guard off the bench, there could be a role for him on a good playoff team. Armstrong told me that winning is what would matter when we spoke during the season for a podcast.

“Derrick wants to win,” Armstrong told NBCSports.com. “That’s who he is, whether he’s playing pick-and-roll or not. In the end, what I found as a player, what I found as an agent, is it’s much easier to play when you’re winning….

“This is his first time, in his nine years of playing in the league, that he’ll actually have an opportunity to select the people he thinks he can work best with. As long as you’re playing in a good spot and healthy, money and the rest of it will take care of itself. Where you get in trouble in this league is when you start trying to do things strictly for money.”

Rose is going to be interesting this summer, but in a deep point guard market he’s going to be a fallback option for teams, not a primary one. It’s going to be a little while into July before the offers get firm for Rose.