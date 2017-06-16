Here are the 10 additional players NBA reportedly invited to draft, bringing total to 20

The NBA’s invitations to the draft are among the biggest indicators of players’ draft stock. The league confers with teams to gauge interest in prospects, trying to invite a sizable number but avoid anyone suffering in the green room for an extended period.

The first 10 invites went out more than a week ago to players who all seemed to be likely lottery picks. The remaining invitations, for players in a less predictable portion of the draft, are more revealing.

Jonathan Givony of Draft Express:

June 10 Update Three more invitations to the NBA Draft went out today, sources told DraftExpress. Frank Ntilikina, Jarrett Allen and John Collins all received Green Room invites.

If we presume invitation order is tied to likelihood of getting picked in the top 20, with the league rushing to invite certainties and being more deliberate with players who have wider ranges, we’d get three tiers:

It’s interesting that Jarrett Allen and John Collins received invitations before several players in the third group. Consider this an indication those two have separated themselves.

The third group is mostly comprised of the expected players, though I’m a little surprised T.J. Leaf made the cut and particularly intrigued by Giles. Leaf could quite easily go in the top 20, but it appeared his stock was more questionable than his group peers. Giles’ injury history is the type of thing that leads to a draft freefall, but maybe he checked out medically.

The two big omissions: O.G. Anunoby and Ike Anigbogu. Anunoby is injured right now, and this might mean he has particularly concerning medical red flags. I like Anigbogu more than some players invited, but he played so little as a freshman at UCLA, perhaps the league didn’t view him as a safe invite.