Stephen Curry says he’s opposed to visiting White House, wants to discuss with other Warriors

Andre Iguodala said he didn’t want to visit Donald Trump’s White House, but added the Warriors – who would seemingly receive the customary invitation as NBA champions – would follow Stephen Curry.

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area:

The reigning two-time MVP reiterated Wednesday that he stands by his previous comments in response to the hypothetical question about whether he would visit the Trump White House if the Warriors were to win a championship. “I think I answered, ‘I wouldn’t go.’ I still feel like that today,” he said at the team facility. “But as a team we’re going to have a conversation. This is a moment that we all need to enjoy together, and nothing should detract from what we were able to accomplish together and the different kind of ceremonies and traditions that have happened around championship-winning teams. We don’t want that to taint what we’ve accomplished this year, so we’ll handle that accordingly and responsibly and do the right thing for us individually and as a group.”

Iguodala doesn’t want to go. Shaun Livingston doesn’t want to go. Steve Kerr doesn’t want to go.

And Curry, who essentially called Trump an ass, doesn’t want to go.

There might be room for someone within the Warriors to persuade the team to attend, to relish the experience and place the office of the presidency over personal views of Trump. I’m just not sure anyone actually within the Warriors would do that.

It’s not Curry, the team’s leader who had been apolitical publicly. He’s now making his anti-Trump feelings known, and I think his teammates will get in line behind him – not that they needed much persuasion.