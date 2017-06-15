Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Rumor: Jonathan Isaac working out for only teams in top four of NBA draft

Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2017, 10:23 AM EDT

Our latest mock draft has Jonathan Isaac going No. 6 to the Magic, and that’s in the thick of the projected range for the Florida State forward.

But he’s operating as if he’ll go higher.

Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN:

Told Jonathan Isaac will only work out for the teams in the top four. Has worked out for both the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics, but it doesn’t sound like the Wolves will get any one-on-one time with Jonathan Isaac.

Draft workouts are always fluid. Maybe his camp will have a change of heart at some point. But I can tell you, as of Tuesday night, the 13th of June, Jonathan Isaac no interest in working out for the Wolves or any team outside of the top four.

Does Isaac have a promise from a team picking that high? The top of the draft:

1. Celtics

2. Lakers

3. 76ers

4. Suns

5. Kings (theoretically, Sacramento could have convinced Isaac it won’t pass on him, and so he’s working out for teams only above his floor)

I really like Isaac as a prospect, and I wouldn’t be surprised if a high-picking team became enamored. He’s long and athletic, possessing elite defensive potential and promising offensive tools.

It’s also possible Isaac is trying to project the image that he’s a top-four prospect, even without a promise. Dress the part, be the part. If this is a one-sided plan, it could backfire with Isaac falling past teams that didn’t work him out. But teams generally don’t require a personal workout to draft someone.

And as Wolfson said, Isaac could always work out for other teams later if he feels he could slip in the draft. But a refusal to work out now for teams picking lower than No. 4 offers at least a hint about his draft stock.

It doesn’t sound as if Hawks will offer Paul Millsap a max contract

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images
2 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT

Hawks owner Tony Ressler said Atlanta would “make every effort imaginable” to re-sign Paul Millsap.

And then the Hawks hired Travis Schlenk as general manager.

Schlenk, via Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“We are going to make Paul our best offer,” Schlenk said this week. “Will he have better offers? I don’t know. Do we want to keep Paul? Sure. I said last week, if you are building a team with all the things I’ve said, Paul checks all those boxes. He’s a hard-worker. He’s a good guy. He’s high-character. Skilled. He does all that stuff. We’d like to have him. The reality is, he might get better offers than we can make him.”

The Hawks are in a pickle.

Locking a 32-year-old Millsap into a max contract, projected to be worth $205 million over five years ($41 million annually), isn’t ideal. Most players decline at that age, and Atlanta isn’t even ready to win more than a playoff or series during the front end of that deal.

But losing Millsap, projected for a max elsewhere of $152 million over four years ($38 million annually), would also bring complications. The Hawks aren’t positioned to replace him in the short-term, and Dwight Howard would be wasted on a team rebuilding around Dennis Schroder and Taurean Prince. The Atlanta market might not tolerate rebuilding, anyway.

There are different people on both sides of the negotiating table, but the Hawks just lost Al Horford after offer him only a little less than the full max. That gives Millsap room to leave and frame the organization as the problem rather than taking the brunt of the blame from Atlanta fans himself.

I don’t envy the Hawks. There’s no good answer here.

NBA’s offensive boom carried into 2017 playoffs, especially Finals

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT

In Games 2-5 of the NBA Finals, the Cavaliers scored 113, 113, 137 and 120 points.

They went 1-3.

Cleveland was at the center of an offensive explosion (defensive implosion?) in the 2017 NBA playoffs. After the league posted its highest regular-season offensive rating on record this year (108.8), the scoring rate increased in the postseason – to a whopping 111.3 points per 100 possessions. (All using Basketball-Reference)

The Cavs’ playoff offensive rating was a record 120.3. The Warriors’ playoff offensive ranking, 119.0 ranks third all-time. (The 1987 Lakers, who scored 119.9 points per 100 possessions in the postseason, are sandwiched between.)

Here are the leaders in playoff offensive ranking since 1974, when the league first tracked turnovers (necessary for calculating offensive rating):

image

Understandably, the combined offensive rating in the Finals – 118.0 (121 by Golden State, 114.6 by Cleveland) – was the highest on record.

Here are the combined offensive ratings in every Finals since 1974:

image

With Cleveland and Golden State advancing to the Finals, the result was the NBA’s highest playoff offensive rating in 25 years. Here’s regular-season (blue) and postseason (orange) offensive ratings every season:

image

This wasn’t just a product of better offensive teams just happening to make the playoffs and advancing further then better defensive teams. Using teams’ regular-season offensive and defensive ratings and their number of postseason possessions, the projected playoff-wide offensive rating this year was just 109.4 – higher than the regular-season mark (108.8), but well below the actual playoff rate (111.3).

Despite a perception that defense cranks up in the postseason, teams just scored far more efficiently in the playoffs. The 2017 postseason continued a trend, just accelerating it into overdrive at a time of year when a ceiling on scoring was long thought to be more limited.

The biggest driver: 3-pointers. Players are better than ever at shooting from beyond the arc, and teams are increasingly leaning on outside shooting – even, when necessary, at the expensive of defense. The shift has come both schematically (players spotting up in the corners – ideal location for shooting 3s – not as well-positioned to get back defensively) and strategically (with teams prioritizing 3-point shooting over defense when allocating minutes).

The question: Did a fluky Cleveland team take the 2017 to a new offensive place, or are the Cavs trendsetters? Teams won’t purposefully emulate the Cavaliers’ bad defensive habits, but this was a roster filled with better shooters than defenders around LeBron James. Cleveland even carved up Golden State, which has proven over the last few years to be an elite defensive team. (The Warriors are also elite offensively, which is why they still outpaced the Cavs’ onslaught.)

Build a roster in the mold of the Cavaliers – heavy on 3-point shooters, light on natural defenders – preach more defensive commitment and communication, and a team might have something special. Will it work without LeBron’s attention-drawing and passing? Perhaps not.

But there were hints all around the 2017 playoffs that teams can bank on scoring over defense, even in the most high-pressure games, more than previously thought.

Pistons’ Caldwell-Pope gets probation in March traffic stop

AP Photo/Chris Szagola
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 15, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been sentenced to a year of probation in a March traffic stop in suburban Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reports Caldwell-Pope learned his punishment Wednesday in a Rochester Hills courtroom after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive under the influence. A charge of operating while intoxicated was dismissed.

Caldwell-Pope was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after police say he was spotted going about 45 mph (72 kilometers per hour) in a 25 mph (40 kph) zone about 2:50 a.m. March 29 in Auburn Hills. He was arrested after a field sobriety test. A further test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent.

Caldwell-Pope continued to play for the team last season and is a restricted free agent.

Potential first-rounder Rodions Kurucs withdraws from 2017 NBA draft

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT

The first – and most important – withdrawal deadline for the NBA draft came last month, but that’s set by the NCAA for players to maintain eligibility.

The NBA’s withdrawal deadline was this week, and that’s the relevant one for international players not shackled by the NCAA’s ever-shifting definition of “amateurism.”

Before the NBA’s deadline, 38 more players (oddly including two college players) withdrew from the draft. The most notable: Rodions Kurucs, a 19-year-old forward who appeared to have a solid shot of going in the first round.

Kurucs has mostly played for FC Barcelona’s lower teams. He needs more experience and to get stronger. But he has the size, athleticism and shooting stroke to project in the NBA.

It seemed he could develop in the NBA or even D-League while on an NBA contract. Alas, he went another route.

Here’s a full update on draft bookkeeping. NBA release:

Here is the list of international players who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm:

 

PLAYER                                              TEAM (COUNTRY*)

Ege Arar                                                Galatasaray (Turkey)

Laurynas Beliauskas                              Neptunas (Lithuania)

Terrence Bieshaar                                  Joventut (Spain)

Laurynas Birutis                                    Vytautas (Lithuania)

Leo Cizmic                                            Sevilla (Spain)         

Berkan Durmaz                                      Tofas (Turkey)

Martynas Echodas                                  Siauliai (Lithuania)

Cyrille Eliezer-Vanerot                          Levallois (France)

Aquiles Ferreira                                     Pinheiros (Brazil)

Diego Flaccadori                                    Trento (Italy)

Tolga Gecim                                          Banvit (Turkey)

Yoan Granvorka                                    Nancy (France)

Egemen Guven                                      Karsiyaka (Turkey)

Karlis Helmanis                                     RTU Riga (Latvia)

Aleksa Ilic                                             Buducnost (Montenegro)

Verners Kohs                                         GBA Sparta (Czech Republic)

Antonios Koniaris                                  PAOK (Greece)

Arnoldas Kulboka                                  Baunach (Germany)

Rodions Kurucs                                     Barcelona (Spain)

Axel Louissaint                                      Lugano (Switzerland)

Michail Lountzis                                    Panathinaikos (Greece)

Gytis Masiulis                                        Zalgiris (Lithuania)

Lovro Mazalin                                       Zadar (Croatia)

Regimantas Miniotas                              Vytautas (Lithuania)

Kostja Mushidi                                      Mega Leks (Serbia)

Margiris Normantas                               Lietuvos Rytas (Lithuania)

Elie Okobo                                            Pau Orthez (France)

Viny Okouo                                            Unicaja (Spain)

Ayberk Olmaz                                         Istanbul BSB (Turkey)

Lucas Pereira                                          Pinheiros (Brazil)

Martynas Sajus                                        Starogard (Poland)

Borisa Simanic                                        Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

Nik Slavica                                             Cibona (Croatia)

Berk Ugurlu                                            Fenerbahce (Turkey)

Kristupas Zemaitis                                   Vytautas (Lithuania)

Zou Yuchen                                            Bayi Fubang (China)

 

Here is the list of additional players from colleges who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm:

 

PLAYER                                              SCHOOL

Darin Johnson                                        CSU-Northridge

Maverick Rowan                                   North Carolina State

 

Following is a list of players from colleges who remain early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm:

 

PLAYER                                              SCHOOL

Edrice Adebayo                                     Kentucky

Jarrett Allen                                           Texas

Ike Anigbogu                                         UCLA

OG Anunoby                                         Indiana

Dwayne Bacon                                      Florida State

Lonzo Ball                                             UCLA

Jordan Bell                                            Oregon

James Blackmon Jr.                               Indiana

Antonio Blakeney                                  LSU

Tony Bradley                                         North Carolina

Isaiah Briscoe                                        Kentucky

Dillon Brooks                                        Oregon

Thomas Bryant                                      Indiana

Clandell Cetoute                                    Thiel College (PA)

John Collins                                          Wake Forest

Zach Collins                                          Gonzaga

Chance Comanche                                 Arizona

Tyler Dorsey                                         Oregon

PJ Dozier                                               South Carolina

Jawun Evans                                          Oklahoma State

Tony Farmer                                          Lee College (TX)

De’Aaron Fox                                        Kentucky

Markelle Fultz                                       Washington

Harry Giles                                            Duke

Isaac Humphries                                    Kentucky

Tre Hunter                                             Mt. San Jacinto College (CA)

Jonathan Isaac                                       Florida State

Frank Jackson                                        Duke

Josh Jackson                                          Kansas

Justin Jackson                                        North Carolina

Jaylen Johnson                                       Louisville

Ted Kapita                                             North Carolina State

Marcus Keene                                        Central Michigan

Luke Kennard                                        Duke

Kyle Kuzma                                          Utah

TJ Leaf                                                  UCLA

Tyler Lydon                                          Syracuse

Lauri Markkanen                                   Arizona

Eric Mika                                               BYU

Donovan Mitchell                                  Louisville

Malik Monk                                           Kentucky

Johnathan Motley                                  Baylor

Austin Nichols                                       Virginia

Semi Ojeleye                                         SMU

Cameron Oliver                                     Nevada

Justin Patton                                          Creighton

L.J. Peak                                                Georgetown

Ivan Rabb                                              California

Xavier Rathan-Mayes                             Florida State

Devin Robinson                                     Florida

Josh Robinson                                       Austin Peay

Kobi Simmons                                       Arizona

Dennis Smith Jr.                                    North Carolina State

Edmond Sumner                                    Xavier

Caleb Swanigan                                     Purdue

Jayson Tatum                                        Duke

Matt Taylor                                            New Mexico State

Trevor Thompson                                  Ohio State

Melo Trimble                                         Maryland

Craig Victor II                                        LSU

Antone Warren                                      Antelope Valley CC (CA)

Nigel Williams-Goss                              Gonzaga

D.J. Wilson                                            Michigan

 

Following is a list of international players who remain early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm:

 

PLAYER                                              TEAM (COUNTRY*)

Simon Birgander                                    Clavijo (Spain)

Luka Bozic                                            Zagreb (Croatia)

Vlatko Cancar                                        Mega Leks (Serbia)

Wesley Alves Da Silva                           Paulistano (Brazil)

George de Paula                                     Paulistano (Brazil)

Isaiah Hartenstein                                  Zalgiris (Lithuania)

Jonathan Jeanne                                     Nancy (France)

Alpha Kaba                                           Mega Leks (Serbia)

Tidjan Keita                                           Cegep de Thetford (Canada)

Frank Ntilikina                                      Strasbourg (France)

 

*Country indicates where team plays, not country of players nationality