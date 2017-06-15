Report: Lonzo Ball could speak with other teams in the lottery before June 22 draft

Is everything not going according to plan in Lakerland?

The projected No. 2 overall pick, Lonzo Ball, has been staunch that he wants the Los Angeles Lakers to draft him. But his first workout reportedly did not go well, and a second one has been scheduled for Friday.

Meanwhile, rumors have swirled that L.A. would be interested in other top players De'Aaron Fox or Josh Jackson if they believe Ball isn’t the right fit.

Now, it appears that Ball has softened his stance, and he could be looking to cast his net a little wider.

Via ESPN:

Ball will work out for the Lakers a second time on Friday at an undisclosed location in Los Angles county. He is hopeful the Lakers will give him some indication whether he’s “separated himself” throughout the draft process. Ball continues to have no plans to speak with or workout for the Boston Celtics, who hold the No. 1 pick. After Friday’s workout he will consider talking to other lottery teams who have asked to speak with him, according to the source. Lonzo Ball worked out for the Lakers on Wednesday and reiterated his desire to play for his hometown team.

Ball is hoping to give the Lakers an up-close look at his training regimen and work ethic.

This could be smoke battling smoke. Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka have been good about masking their true intentions, at least externally. They’ve worked out Markelle Fultz, and have been diligent about shopping the No. 2 overall pick before June 22.

It’s not clear whether the Lakers have a good poker face or if their new regime honestly needs more time to look at all the prospects, but in either case the optics look correct.

It could also be a genuine fear from the Ball camp that the Lakers could pass on him. If what Shelburne says is correct and Ball wants to show L.A. brass his regimen, perhaps he’s just spooked because he was out of shape the first time around?

NBA folks still doubt that L.A. would pass on Ball at No. 2, but we’ve got just a week left until the draft and now is when things should really heat up.