Report: Jerry West leaving Warriors to take on role as consultant with Clippers

By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2017, 12:23 AM EDT

There is a significant power shift coming to the Los Angeles Clippers, and they have stolen a Laker icon to make it happen.

Jerry West is leaving his role of six years as a consultant with the Golden State Warriors — part of the brain trust that built them into a juggernaut — to take on a similar role, although possibly with more power, with the Clippers.

Jack McCallum of Sports Illustrated broke the news.

Jerry West is leaving the Golden State Warriors to take a similar job with the Los Angeles Clippers, SI.com has learned. West, who turned 79 as the NBA Finals began, made his decision over the last couple of weeks.

Known as the architect of two Laker championship teams as a general manager (Showtime in the decade of the 80s and the Kobe-Shaq threepeaters at the beginning of the century), West was not in a decision-making capacity with the Warriors. But he was a respected voice on personnel matters as Golden State turned from a laughingstock to a model franchise.

Other reports have also confirmed this move, including from the principles involved.

There was talk of West trying to return to the Lakers, but with the new Magic Johnson/Rob Pelinka power structure, there was no fit. So he talked to the other L.A. team.

For the Warriors, this is a loss. When he arrived at the behest of a then new ownership group, he brought an air of credibility to what had been a long-woeful organization. He was a respected voice in a Golden State front office that encourages debate and different viewpoints. West was known to have been a big proponent of keeping Klay Thompson and not trading him for Kevin Love.

For the Clippers, this is a massive win — not only do they steal a Laker legend, but he again brings an instant air of respectability and credibility.

While West is a consultant and Doc Rivers is still the president and the guy with the hammer on trades, and the two will say they can work together, make no mistake this is the start of a power shift in the organization. Doc Rivers has made his moves, and the Clippers have been a top five-to-seven NBA team for a few years, but due to injuries and bad matchups they have never gotten out of the second round of the playoffs. Now with the Warriors poised to be dominant for years, with the Spurs still being the Spurs, and having been passed in the standings by teams such as Houston and Utah, the Clippers have some hard decisions to make this summer.

They want Chris Paul back, but does he want to return? And if he does, but decides to play the free agent game and talk to the Spurs and Heat and other suitors, can the Clippers wait for him? Do they re-sign Blake Griffin at the max? Can they get J.J. Redick back? The sense around the league is that Steve Ballmer may be rich, but he doesn’t want a massive luxury tax bill next year to run this same roster back. Do they let Griffin walk and try to swing a trade for Carmelo Anthony, and would that really make them better?

West is going to have a big say in all of this, and in other moves going forward. That may be bad news for Doc Rivers the GM, but it’s good news for the Clippers.

Curry, Durant committed to keeping Golden State on top

Associated Press
Associated PressJun 14, 2017, 11:20 PM EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry will likely go from being the NBA’s biggest bargain to signing the richest contract in the league at more than $200 million. And he looks forward to the nice payday.

Yet the two-time reigning MVP and new NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant said Wednesday they would seriously consider less money to keep the core of the champion Golden State Warriors intact.

Two days after capturing the franchise’s second title in three years against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors prepared to part ways for what will be a busy offseason for general manager Bob Myers and the front office.

Durant hinted he would opt out of a deal that pays him the maximum he can get in order to help Golden State’s chances of re-signing Andre Iguodala or Shaun Livingston.

 

Report: Nuggets to promote Arturas Karnisovas to GM in effort to keep him from Bucks

By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly were down to two candidates for their vacant general manager job: The in-house hire of Bucks assistant GM Justin Zanik, and bringing in the Nuggets assistant GM Arturas Karnisovas.

Denver doesn’t want to lose Karnisovas and reportedly has made a move to keep him, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Karnisovas has reportedly withdrawn his candidacy in Milwaukee with this move.

Zanik was always the frontrunner here, he had worked under previous GM John Hammond (who left for Orlando), and he has worked alongside coach Jason Kidd (who has a lot of power in the organization). Now the job likely seems his.

Reports: Clippers getting closer to deal to build new arena near new Rams’ stadium

By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Since Steve Ballmer bought the Clippers, he has wanted something his predecessor Donald Sterling never much cared about — getting out from under the shadow of the Los Angeles Lakers. (Well, Ballmer also cares more about winning than maximizing profits, another key difference.) As a marketing guy, Ballmer understands the challenge of the Clippers brand in a Lakers’ dominated market, and having a better team for a few years is not enough. Ballmer okayed putting up pictures of the Clippers in front of the Lakers’ championship banners and retired jerseys, but that’s just a band-aid.

What he needs, and what he’s wanted, is a new arena that is all Clippers. He is apparently closing in on that.

An “exclusive negotiating agreement” means the deal is not done, but the two sides see enough in common that they are not going to talk to anyone else (the Clippers with other locations for the arena, for example).

As noted, this is next to where Stan Kroenke bought up the land of the former Hollywood Park horse racing track and is now building his new home for the Los Angeles Rams. Kroenke’s plans call for retail and residential (and possibly some office space) around the stadium, and a new arena to house the Clippers and other events certainly would fit in with that model. This is all just down the street from the Inglewood Forum, where the Lakers played back in the Showtime era.

The Clippers have seven more years on their lease at Staples Center, through 2024 (Staples opened in 1999). Getting this deal done, a building designed, and then built would take up most, if not all, of that time.

It’s a smart long-term move by the Clippers to shake the Lakers’ shadow. In the short term, a good one would be to sign LeBron James in 2018.

Adrian Wojnarowski: Celtics ‘really the danger’ to sign Blake Griffin from Clippers

AP Photo/Winslow Townson
By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT

The Celtics’ plan to add frontcourt talent – with Jazz forward Gordon Hayward reportedly the top target – is coming into focus. And it includes Blake Griffin, who’s increasingly rumored to be open to leaving the Clippers in free agency.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical Podcast with Woj:

I think the Clippers may think this too, and certainly some other teams. Boston is really the danger for Blake Griffin.

I think Boston’s two primary free-agent targets right now are Gordon Hayward and Blake Griffin. Now they’re not going to get both of them, but they’re both players who would potentially have interest there and who Boston I think looks at in different ways with their future.

The Clippers can offer more money and a bigger market. But Chris Paul‘s dalliance with the Spurs adds an interesting wrinkle. It’s unclear whether keeping Paul would help or hurt the Clippers’ Griffin pursuit. Griffin and Paul have butted heads over the years, but Paul also elevates the Clippers at least near the fringes of contending. (Likewise, there’s little telling what Griffin’s decision would mean for Paul.)

The Celtics are an intriguing draw – a good team with the No. 1 pick and the Nets’ first-rounder next year. They have a bright future and plenty of room to upgrade at power forward, even if Griffin and Al Horford would be an odd fit.

The odds are against Griffin signing with Boston, but I can see why both sides would at least want to explore it.