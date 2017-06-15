Pistons’ Caldwell-Pope gets probation in March traffic stop

The NBA’s withdrawal deadline was this week, and that’s the relevant one for international players not shackled by the NCAA’s ever-shifting definition of “amateurism.”
Before the NBA’s deadline, 38 more players (oddly including two college players) withdrew from the draft. The most notable: Rodions Kurucs, a 19-year-old forward who appeared to have a solid shot of going in the first round.
Kurucs has mostly played for FC Barcelona’s lower teams. He needs more experience and to get stronger. But he has the size, athleticism and shooting stroke to project in the NBA.
It seemed he could develop in the NBA or even D-League while on an NBA contract. Alas, he went another route.
Here’s a full update on draft bookkeeping. NBA release:
Here is the list of international players who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm:
PLAYER TEAM (COUNTRY*)
Ege Arar Galatasaray (Turkey)
Laurynas Beliauskas Neptunas (Lithuania)
Terrence Bieshaar Joventut (Spain)
Laurynas Birutis Vytautas (Lithuania)
Leo Cizmic Sevilla (Spain)
Berkan Durmaz Tofas (Turkey)
Martynas Echodas Siauliai (Lithuania)
Cyrille Eliezer-Vanerot Levallois (France)
Aquiles Ferreira Pinheiros (Brazil)
Diego Flaccadori Trento (Italy)
Tolga Gecim Banvit (Turkey)
Yoan Granvorka Nancy (France)
Egemen Guven Karsiyaka (Turkey)
Karlis Helmanis RTU Riga (Latvia)
Aleksa Ilic Buducnost (Montenegro)
Verners Kohs GBA Sparta (Czech Republic)
Antonios Koniaris PAOK (Greece)
Arnoldas Kulboka Baunach (Germany)
Rodions Kurucs Barcelona (Spain)
Axel Louissaint Lugano (Switzerland)
Michail Lountzis Panathinaikos (Greece)
Gytis Masiulis Zalgiris (Lithuania)
Lovro Mazalin Zadar (Croatia)
Regimantas Miniotas Vytautas (Lithuania)
Kostja Mushidi Mega Leks (Serbia)
Margiris Normantas Lietuvos Rytas (Lithuania)
Elie Okobo Pau Orthez (France)
Viny Okouo Unicaja (Spain)
Ayberk Olmaz Istanbul BSB (Turkey)
Lucas Pereira Pinheiros (Brazil)
Martynas Sajus Starogard (Poland)
Borisa Simanic Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
Nik Slavica Cibona (Croatia)
Berk Ugurlu Fenerbahce (Turkey)
Kristupas Zemaitis Vytautas (Lithuania)
Zou Yuchen Bayi Fubang (China)
Here is the list of additional players from colleges who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm:
PLAYER SCHOOL
Darin Johnson CSU-Northridge
Maverick Rowan North Carolina State
Following is a list of players from colleges who remain early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm:
PLAYER SCHOOL
Edrice Adebayo Kentucky
Jarrett Allen Texas
Ike Anigbogu UCLA
OG Anunoby Indiana
Dwayne Bacon Florida State
Lonzo Ball UCLA
Jordan Bell Oregon
James Blackmon Jr. Indiana
Antonio Blakeney LSU
Tony Bradley North Carolina
Isaiah Briscoe Kentucky
Dillon Brooks Oregon
Thomas Bryant Indiana
Clandell Cetoute Thiel College (PA)
John Collins Wake Forest
Zach Collins Gonzaga
Chance Comanche Arizona
Tyler Dorsey Oregon
PJ Dozier South Carolina
Jawun Evans Oklahoma State
Tony Farmer Lee College (TX)
De’Aaron Fox Kentucky
Markelle Fultz Washington
Harry Giles Duke
Isaac Humphries Kentucky
Tre Hunter Mt. San Jacinto College (CA)
Jonathan Isaac Florida State
Frank Jackson Duke
Josh Jackson Kansas
Justin Jackson North Carolina
Jaylen Johnson Louisville
Ted Kapita North Carolina State
Marcus Keene Central Michigan
Luke Kennard Duke
Kyle Kuzma Utah
TJ Leaf UCLA
Tyler Lydon Syracuse
Lauri Markkanen Arizona
Eric Mika BYU
Donovan Mitchell Louisville
Malik Monk Kentucky
Johnathan Motley Baylor
Austin Nichols Virginia
Semi Ojeleye SMU
Cameron Oliver Nevada
Justin Patton Creighton
L.J. Peak Georgetown
Ivan Rabb California
Xavier Rathan-Mayes Florida State
Devin Robinson Florida
Josh Robinson Austin Peay
Kobi Simmons Arizona
Dennis Smith Jr. North Carolina State
Edmond Sumner Xavier
Caleb Swanigan Purdue
Jayson Tatum Duke
Matt Taylor New Mexico State
Trevor Thompson Ohio State
Melo Trimble Maryland
Craig Victor II LSU
Antone Warren Antelope Valley CC (CA)
Nigel Williams-Goss Gonzaga
D.J. Wilson Michigan
Following is a list of international players who remain early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm:
PLAYER TEAM (COUNTRY*)
Simon Birgander Clavijo (Spain)
Luka Bozic Zagreb (Croatia)
Vlatko Cancar Mega Leks (Serbia)
Wesley Alves Da Silva Paulistano (Brazil)
George de Paula Paulistano (Brazil)
Isaiah Hartenstein Zalgiris (Lithuania)
Jonathan Jeanne Nancy (France)
Alpha Kaba Mega Leks (Serbia)
Tidjan Keita Cegep de Thetford (Canada)
Frank Ntilikina Strasbourg (France)
*Country indicates where team plays, not country of players nationality