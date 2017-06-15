Paul George said he expects to play out season, contract with Pacers

By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT

The minute it was announced that Paul George did not make an All-NBA team — meaning the Pacers could not give him a designated player super-max contract extension this summer — it has been assumed by a lot of fans the Pacers have to trade him. Certainly, the sense is that he will walk next summer as a free agent (maybe to the Lakers, but we’ll see), so the Pacers need to get something for him now.

But it’s not that simple. George is a rental who will test the free agent market, and even if teams can convince him to stay they will have to max him out. So how much is a team really going to give up to rent George? Not much, and if all the offers are lowball the Pacers may be better off keeping him, trying to build and improve around him, and hope he makes the All-NBA team next year so they can pay him. Put simply, George may well be a Pacer next season, at least at the start.

George seems to think that is likely, and he said all the right things again about wanting to win with the Pacers when speaking to Nate Taylor of the Indy Star.

That’s George saying all the right things.

It doesn’t change the situation. I don’t doubt George would love to win a title with the Pacers, it’s just hard to see how that happens.

George’s name will come up in trade rumors on draft night — no, Pacers are not doing a George for Kevin Love swap, if the Pacers move George they want to rebuild, and Love is the opposite of that (they will want young players and picks). Along those same lines, no — the Lakers are not trading the No. 2 pick for George, they’re not that stupid or desperate for a star. Again, expect the offers to be low. Teams are going to try and steal him, and Pritchard and the Pacers will wait for a good one.

I would not be shocked to see George start the season as a Pacer. Whether he ends it as one is another story.

Derrick Rose’s agent reiterates, “Derrick loves New York and wants to be there”

By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Derrick Rose and his agent, B.J. Armstrong, have been consistent — he loves New York and wants to stay there.

Nobody really expects that to happen. Aside the fact Rose is coming off another knee surgery, Rose is a pick-and-roll scoring point guard and the Knicks want to run the triangle this year. Those things do not mesh.

However, Armstrong reiterated again that he wants to remain a Knick, this time telling Bleacher Report.

“Derrick loves New York and wants to be there,” Rose’s agent, B.J. Armstrong, told Bleacher Report recently. “We’ve expressed that to them and been very consistent about it. Whether it happens is on them; all we can do is be clear.”

He then went on to say Rose also wants to be on the best team possible, and he’s willing to take a pay cut for that.

First off, Rose is going to take a pay cut from the $23.1 million he made last season. A steep one. It will be interesting to see if a team will overpay for the name, but will he even get a $10 million offer?a Armstrong said Rose has recovered from the meniscus surgery and is working out.

If he’s willing to accept less money — like at most mid-level of $8.4 million, maybe even less — and is willing to be a guard off the bench, there could be a role for him on a good playoff team. Armstrong told me that winning is what would matter when we spoke during the season for a podcast.

“Derrick wants to win,” Armstrong told NBCSports.com. “That’s who he is, whether he’s playing pick-and-roll or not. In the end, what I found as a player, what I found as an agent, is it’s much easier to play when you’re winning….

“This is his first time, in his nine years of playing in the league, that he’ll actually have an opportunity to select the people he thinks he can work best with. As long as you’re playing in a good spot and healthy, money and the rest of it will take care of itself. Where you get in trouble in this league is when you start trying to do things strictly for money.”

Rose is going to be interesting this summer, but in a deep point guard market he’s going to be a fallback option for teams, not a primary one. It’s going to be a little while into July before the offers get firm for Rose.

Kevin Durant brushes off “haters,” says Warriors will be better next year

By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

Kevin Durant — and his mother — were clearly enjoying the Golden State Warriors’ Championship parade.

He took a moment off the route to talk to NBC Sports Bay Area, with his mother Wanda, to talk about winning a title, brushing off the haters, and all the rest of it.

And he throws in that he thinks this team will be better next season for their experiences, this year. Which should scare the rest of the league.

Draymond Green to LeBron: “You started the super teams, bro.”

By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT

The second the words came out of LeBron James‘ mouth, there were strange looks in the media room and jokes at his expense on Twitter.

“I don’t believe I’ve played for a super team,” LeBron said after his Game 5 loss. “I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe we’re a super team here. So, no, I don’t really, I don’t.”

Draymond Green had an answer for him during the Warriors championship parade in Oakland.

“Superteam this, Superteam that. ‘I never played on a Superteam.’ You started the Superteam, bro!”

Kevin Durant said he didn’t think the Warriors were a superteam, and Green corrected him, too.

This wasn’t the first dig Green took at LeBron and the Cavaliers on Wednesday, there’s been some Instagram back-and-forth.

Tell me again LeBron how this isn’t a rivalry.

Report: Chris Paul to talk to Spurs, Rockets and Nuggets in free agency

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT

Chris Paul is reportedly intrigued by the Spurs.

But San Antonio isn’t the only team he wants to hear more from in free agency.

Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times:

The Clippers have recently become “nervous” about the reports that San Antonio will make a big push to get Paul and that the point guard has interest in talking to and possibly joining the Spurs, said one executive who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Paul also has plans to talk with the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets, one executive said.

The Rockets could near max cap space by trading Ryan Anderson or Eric Gordon and either Trevor Ariza and Lou Williams. Obviously, Paul would justify dumping any combination of those players. But James Harden played so well at point guard. There’d be diminishing returns with Paul, which should concern Paul if he’s seeking a better team.

The Nuggets would have max cap space if they let Danilo Gallinari walk. They have a promising young core led by Nikola Jokic that could break out at any time. Paul could arrive in Denver as the team is ascending anyway and receive outsized credit. But this is still an unproven team that, even with Paul, could be years from being ready to truly contend for a title.

The Spurs remain the primary threat to the Clippers, who surely hope Jerry West fortifies their bid to re-sign Paul and Blake Griffin. But San Antonio faces major hurdles in clearing max space, which would still mean offering Paul less than he can get in L.A.

If I were the Clippers, the Spurs in particular wouldn’t terrify me. The sheer volume of suitors and the possibility one emerges as desirable to Paul would strike fear, though.