Kevin Durant bushes off “haters,” says Warriors will be better next year

Kevin Durant — and his mother — were clearly enjoying the Golden State Warriors’ Championship parade.
He took a moment off the route to talk to NBC Sports Bay Area, with his mother Wanda, to talk about winning a title, brushing off the haters, and all the rest of it.
And he throws in that he thinks this team will be better next season for their experiences, this year. Which should scare the rest of the league.
The second the words came out of LeBron James‘ mouth, there were strange looks in the media room and jokes at his expense on Twitter.
“I don’t believe I’ve played for a super team,” LeBron said after his Game 5 loss. “I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe we’re a super team here. So, no, I don’t really, I don’t.”
Draymond Green had an answer for him during the Warriors championship parade in Oakland.
“Superteam this, Superteam that. ‘I never played on a Superteam.’ You started the Superteam, bro!”
Kevin Durant said he didn’t think the Warriors were a superteam, and Green corrected him, too.
This wasn’t the first dig Green took at LeBron and the Cavaliers on Wednesday, there’s been some Instagram back-and-forth.
Tell me again LeBron how this isn’t a rivalry.
Chris Paul is reportedly intrigued by the Spurs.
But San Antonio isn’t the only team he wants to hear more from in free agency.
Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times:
The Clippers have recently become “nervous” about the reports that San Antonio will make a big push to get Paul and that the point guard has interest in talking to and possibly joining the Spurs, said one executive who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Paul also has plans to talk with the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets, one executive said.
The Rockets could near max cap space by trading Ryan Anderson or Eric Gordon and either Trevor Ariza and Lou Williams. Obviously, Paul would justify dumping any combination of those players. But James Harden played so well at point guard. There’d be diminishing returns with Paul, which should concern Paul if he’s seeking a better team.
The Nuggets would have max cap space if they let Danilo Gallinari walk. They have a promising young core led by Nikola Jokic that could break out at any time. Paul could arrive in Denver as the team is ascending anyway and receive outsized credit. But this is still an unproven team that, even with Paul, could be years from being ready to truly contend for a title.
The Spurs remain the primary threat to the Clippers, who surely hope Jerry West fortifies their bid to re-sign Paul and Blake Griffin. But San Antonio faces major hurdles in clearing max space, which would still mean offering Paul less than he can get in L.A.
If I were the Clippers, the Spurs in particular wouldn’t terrify me. The sheer volume of suitors and the possibility one emerges as desirable to Paul would strike fear, though.
After the Warriors cruised past the Cavaliers 4-1 – the shortest NBA Finals in the teams’ trilogy – Draymond Green wore a shirt that said “Quickie” with the “Q” stylized like Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena to Golden State’s championship parade.
LeBron James noticed:
Draymond Green fired back:
It would have been more fun for Green take another side of Michael Scott and go “boom, roasted” on the Cavs.
Remember when LeBron said this wasn’t a rivalry? Green just baited LeBron into proving Green right (even if these players are actually tight).
Will the Lakers draft Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson or someone else with the No. 2 pick?
Or nobody at all?
Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:
Just after the Lakers secured the second overall pick in this year’s NBA draft through the lottery, general manager Rob Pelinka made two things clear:
1) He’ll listen if teams want to talk about trades.
2) It’s unlikely the second pick in the draft gets moved.
In the month since, however, the Lakers have been taking and making calls about trading the pick, said a source who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject. They’ve had scenarios presented to them, and offered their own.
I doubt there’s a single pick the first round where the team that owns it hasn’t discussed trading it with other teams. Are these talks particularly substantive? I don’t know, though the tone of the article – and the fact that it was written at all – implies they are.
But we don’t know what the Lakers are seeking or what they’re being offered. These hypothetical trades might be nowhere near completion.
In particular, don’t get your hopes up Pacers fans. It’s hard to see the Lakers trading the No. 2 pick for Paul George.
On the other hand, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has openly discussed her desire to add a star immediately. Especially with Brandon Ingram off the market, the No. 2 pick might be the Lakers’ optimal asset to deal for a star.
As much as Magic Johnson is preaching patience, pressure from his boss could lead to trading the No. 2 pick.