Fan who got his toaster signed by Klay Thompson was in the Warriors’ parade (VIDEO)

1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughJun 15, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors are your 2017 NBA Champions, and as such they held a pretty sweet parade in Oakland on Thursday. The whole team was there, but there was at least one special addition: the toaster guy.

The toaster guy’s name is Ronnie, and earlier in the season he got Warriors guard Klay Thompson to sign a toaster for him. The incident was a bit of a viral thing around Basketball Twitter and over on Reddit, and Thompson eventually credited Ronnie for Golden State’s run to end the season.

Thompson joked that he would buy the entire team toasters if they swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals, a mark they just missed by a game.

But Thompson did end up inviting Ronnie to the parade, where he got part of his own float complete with his name in vinyl and seat next to Barry Bonds.

For real.

Via Twitter:

Long live the toaster guy.

Check out these highlights from the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughJun 15, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

A lot went on during Thursday’s championship parade for the Golden State Warriors.

Draymond Green wore a hilarious shirt making fun of the Cleveland Cavaliers, which LeBron James responded to in kind. The toaster guy got his own spot on a float. Barry Bonds and a bunch of other Bay Area legends showed up.

It looked like a pretty cool party.

Meanwhile, the folks over at CSN Bay Area put together a nice little highlight package so you can get the feel of things if you were unable to attend in person.

Derrick Rose’s agent reiterates, “Derrick loves New York and wants to be there”

6 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Derrick Rose and his agent, B.J. Armstrong, have been consistent — he loves New York and wants to stay there.

Nobody really expects that to happen. Aside the fact Rose is coming off another knee surgery, Rose is a pick-and-roll scoring point guard and the Knicks want to run the triangle this year. Those things do not mesh.

However, Armstrong reiterated again that he wants to remain a Knick, this time telling Bleacher Report.

“Derrick loves New York and wants to be there,” Rose’s agent, B.J. Armstrong, told Bleacher Report recently. “We’ve expressed that to them and been very consistent about it. Whether it happens is on them; all we can do is be clear.”

He then went on to say Rose also wants to be on the best team possible, and he’s willing to take a pay cut for that.

First off, Rose is going to take a pay cut from the $23.1 million he made last season. A steep one. It will be interesting to see if a team will overpay for the name, but will he even get a $10 million offer?a Armstrong said Rose has recovered from the meniscus surgery and is working out.

If he’s willing to accept less money — like at most mid-level of $8.4 million, maybe even less — and is willing to be a guard off the bench, there could be a role for him on a good playoff team. Armstrong told me that winning is what would matter when we spoke during the season for a podcast.

“Derrick wants to win,” Armstrong told NBCSports.com. “That’s who he is, whether he’s playing pick-and-roll or not. In the end, what I found as a player, what I found as an agent, is it’s much easier to play when you’re winning….

“This is his first time, in his nine years of playing in the league, that he’ll actually have an opportunity to select the people he thinks he can work best with. As long as you’re playing in a good spot and healthy, money and the rest of it will take care of itself. Where you get in trouble in this league is when you start trying to do things strictly for money.”

Rose is going to be interesting this summer, but in a deep point guard market he’s going to be a fallback option for teams, not a primary one. It’s going to be a little while into July before the offers get firm for Rose.

Paul George said he expects to play out season, contract with Pacers

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT

The minute it was announced that Paul George did not make an All-NBA team — meaning the Pacers could not give him a designated player super-max contract extension this summer — it has been assumed by a lot of fans the Pacers have to trade him. Certainly, the sense is that he will walk next summer as a free agent (maybe to the Lakers, but we’ll see), so the Pacers need to get something for him now.

But it’s not that simple. George is a rental who will test the free agent market, and even if teams can convince him to stay they will have to max him out. So how much is a team really going to give up to rent George? Not much, and if all the offers are lowball the Pacers may be better off keeping him, trying to build and improve around him, and hope he makes the All-NBA team next year so they can pay him. Put simply, George may well be a Pacer next season, at least at the start.

George seems to think that is likely, and he said all the right things again about wanting to win with the Pacers when speaking to Nate Taylor of the Indy Star.

That’s George saying all the right things.

It doesn’t change the situation. I don’t doubt George would love to win a title with the Pacers, it’s just hard to see how that happens.

George’s name will come up in trade rumors on draft night — no, Pacers are not doing a George for Kevin Love swap, if the Pacers move George they want to rebuild, and Love is the opposite of that (they will want young players and picks). Along those same lines, no — the Lakers are not trading the No. 2 pick for George, they’re not that stupid or desperate for a star. Again, expect the offers to be low. Teams are going to try and steal him, and Pritchard and the Pacers will wait for a good one.

I would not be shocked to see George start the season as a Pacer. Whether he ends it as one is another story.

Kevin Durant brushes off “haters,” says Warriors will be better next year

6 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

Kevin Durant — and his mother — were clearly enjoying the Golden State Warriors’ Championship parade.

He took a moment off the route to talk to NBC Sports Bay Area, with his mother Wanda, to talk about winning a title, brushing off the haters, and all the rest of it.

And he throws in that he thinks this team will be better next season for their experiences, this year. Which should scare the rest of the league.