Draymond Green to LeBron: “You started the super teams, bro.”

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The second the words came out of LeBron James‘ mouth, there were strange looks in the media room and jokes at his expense on Twitter.

“I don’t believe I’ve played for a super team,” LeBron said after his Game 5 loss. “I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe we’re a super team here. So, no, I don’t really, I don’t.”

Draymond Green had an answer for him during the Warriors championship parade in Oakland.

“Superteam this, Superteam that. ‘I never played on a Superteam.’ You started the Superteam, bro!”

Kevin Durant said he didn’t think the Warriors were a superteam, and Green corrected him, too.

This wasn’t the first dig Green took at LeBron and the Cavaliers on Wednesday, there’s been some Instagram back-and-forth.

Tell me again LeBron how this isn’t a rivalry.