Warriors: ‘No doubt’ Steve Kerr will return as coach next season

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Steve Kerr was the most emotional Warrior as Golden State celebrated its 2017 NBA title.

Was that a sign Kerr – who missed considerable time the last two seasons, including most of this year’s playoffs, after complications from back surgery – might ride off into the sunset?

Warriors owner Joe Lacob, in a Q&A with Tim Kawakami of The Mercury News:

-Q: Steve has said he will keep coaching. Do you have any doubt about him coaching next year after what he went through physically this year? -LACOB: No doubt. Obviously we want him to get better and he has certainly struggled. But hopefully he does (get better) and he’ll be our coach for a long time.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers, via Chris Haynes of ESPN:

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Steve Kerr will be back to coach the 2017-18 season. “There’s no doubt in my mind that he will return as the coach of this team,” Myers told ESPN after the Warriors won the NBA championship after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. “I’m confident we’ll have him back. Steve will be our coach.”

It’d be a shame if his health kept Kerr from coaching. He’s one of the league’s best coaches – maybe even the best.

It helps to have a stacked roster with Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. But Kerr implemented a dynamic offense after taking over for Mark Jackson, whom Curry had grown close with. That requires serious communication and tactile chops.

Managing the Warriors’ egos is no seamless task, either. Kerr has earned his players respect through genuine competiveness and a basketball intelligence that rewards buy-in. Following Kerr is not a gamble. It’s the surest path to success for anyone on his team.

Hopefully, Lacob and Myers are right about the coach’s future.