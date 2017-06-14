AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Warriors: ‘No doubt’ Steve Kerr will return as coach next season

By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2017, 3:42 PM EDT

Steve Kerr was the most emotional Warrior as Golden State celebrated its 2017 NBA title.

Was that a sign Kerr – who missed considerable time the last two seasons, including most of this year’s playoffs, after complications from back surgery – might ride off into the sunset?

Warriors owner Joe Lacob, in a Q&A with Tim Kawakami of The Mercury News:

-Q: Steve has said he will keep coaching. Do you have any doubt about him coaching next year after what he went through physically this year?

-LACOB: No doubt. Obviously we want him to get better and he has certainly struggled. But hopefully he does (get better) and he’ll be our coach for a long time.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers, via Chris Haynes of ESPN:

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Steve Kerr will be back to coach the 2017-18 season.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he will return as the coach of this team,” Myers told ESPN after the Warriors won the NBA championship after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. “I’m confident we’ll have him back. Steve will be our coach.”

It’d be a shame if his health kept Kerr from coaching. He’s one of the league’s best coaches – maybe even the best.

It helps to have a stacked roster with Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. But Kerr implemented a dynamic offense after taking over for Mark Jackson, whom Curry had grown close with. That requires serious communication and tactile chops.

Managing the Warriors’ egos is no seamless task, either. Kerr has earned his players respect through genuine competiveness and a basketball intelligence that rewards buy-in. Following Kerr is not a gamble. It’s the surest path to success for anyone on his team.

Hopefully, Lacob and Myers are right about the coach’s future.

Draymond Green says he had document ready to bash Cavaliers, opts against sharing (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2017, 2:52 PM EDT

In the three years of the Warriors-Cavaliers trilogy, Draymond Green has talked plenty of smack – rubbing in Golden State’s 2015 title, broadcasting his plan to destroy the Cavs and saying Cleveland fans aren’t the sharpest.

But after the Warriors beat the Cavaliers for the 2017 NBA title, Green didn’t take any parting shots.

Green:

I respect them. There’s a mutual respect. They’re champions. We’re champions.

I had this whole document ready. I was ready to bash everybody. But I jut, I have too much respect for them. The things that they bring to the floor, a great leader in LeBron and Kyrie.

That document has replaced the LeBron JamesKevin Durant song as the NBA’s hidden item du jour.

Good for Green taking the high road. LeBron, Kyrie Irving and Co. deserve respect.

But it still would have been fun to see Green go Michael Scott on Cleveland:

Rumor: Lakers or 76ers have promised to draft Josh Jackson

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

Lonzo Ball reportedly came out of shape to his Lakers workout, adding fuel to the idea they’d pass on him with the No. 2 pick.

Whom would they draft instead?

Maybe Kanas forward Josh Jackson.
John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:

Jeff Goodman of ESPN:

Gambadoro might just be relaying the Suns’ suppositions. If Jackson won’t work out for Phoenix, which picks No. 4, that could mean a team picking higher promised to draft him. But it could also mean Jackson doesn’t want to join a team that has missed the playoffs seven straight years – or any number of things.

Jackson cancelling his workout with the Celtics, who hold the No. 1 pick, is corroborating evidence.

On the other hand, the Lakers working out Ball again and De'Aaron Fox indicates they didn’t promise to draft Jackson.

The No. 3-drafting 76ers could make sense for Jackson. Really, so could the Lakers. There’s debate whether Ball or Jackson is the best prospect in this draft after Markelle Fultz. But I’d favor Ball, and Philadelphia might prefer a point guard.

So, maybe a team near the top of the draft promised to pick Jackson. I’m just not convinced.

Andre Iguodala’s vote on Warriors visiting Donald Trump’s White House: ‘Hell nah’

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

As an organization, the Warriors – in the wake of their 2017 NBA title – aren’t eager to discuss visiting the White House.

But Andre Iguodala has an opinion on participating in a ceremony with President Donald Trump.

Iguodala, via Sam Amick of USA Today:

“Hell nah,” he said of taking part in a visit.

“We’re going to do what our leader (Curry) does,” Iguodala said. “I think we handle (the White House situation) when it gets there. I mean, it may be different. There might be somebody different in (office). That’s a realistic thing to say though, right? So you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

As Iguodala discussed, there’s a strong sense in the African-American community that racists have been emboldened by the current climate.

“We all know (that it is getting worse),” Iguodala said of racism. “I think it’s just the ignorance, the convenient ignorance. (It’s) not to say that people aren’t aware, but they just don’t want to address it (because) they don’t want to be attached to it so they ignore a lot of the bad things that happen. I feel like there are actions that occur, that continue the dividing of everyone. And I think that’s done on purpose.”

The politics at play are interesting. It’s not Trump’s. Iguodala is deferring to Stephen Curry. Team politics also matter.

Curry basically called Trump an ass. Shaun Livingston is already on record saying he wouldn’t visit the White House. And now Iguodala has made his thoughts known.

Momentum is definitely against Golden State visiting the White House. It’s extremely difficult to see someone turning that tide.

As expected, Sixers pick up $1.5 million option on Robert Covington for next season

By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

This was a no-brainer, the Sixers were always going to do this.

The Philadelphia 76ers have picked up the $1.5 million option for next season of Robert Covington.

Covington started 67 games for the Sixers last season and averaged 12.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals per game (fourth in the NBA) and he while shooting 33.3 percent from three. He is an improving “3&D” type player, a quality NBA rotation player who is just 26 and improving.

The Sixers have options about how to lock up Covington beyond next season, but the price tag is going to go up — at least to a league average salary and likely higher. He is a very good wing defender whose three-point shooting is improving, and “3&D” guys are getting paid around the league in recent years. Bobby Marks of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports laid it out.

If the Sixers strike out on big free agents such as Kyle Lowry, they can use their cap space to renegotiate and extend. If the Sixers do not extend and reach a deal with Covington on future years, other teams will start circling. He has real value.