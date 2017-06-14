The trailer for upcoming Stephon Marbury movie is nothing short of spectacular

Stephon Marbury has become a Chinese basketball icon.
It’s an amazing second act after his NBA career washed up back in 2009 at the age of 31. Marbury went to China and has won three titles with the Beijing Ducks, became wildly popular in that country, had a statue built in his honor, and eventually a stage play about his influence on a generation.
Now comes the Marbury movie, about his life.
You can see the trailer for the film “My Other Home” above, and frankly, it looks pretty good. Like I want to see it. Certainly more than any future DC Comics Superman disaster. Baron Davis has a role in the film, and reportedly Allen Iverson plays himself in the film. It was released in May in China, we’re just finding out about it now.
Marbury’s actual career in the Chinese Basketball Association may be coming to a close. Beijing let him go as the team has decided to rebuild, and it’s unclear right now if another team will pick him up.
Whatever happens, the second act of Marbury’s career has been fascinating to watch develop.
(Hat tip to Mr. Movie Eric Freeman of Ball Don’t Lie for finding this)
The 2017 NBA season is over, and the Golden State Warriors are your champions after dispatching the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 on Monday night.
The season was long, but we still have so much more off-court stuff to get to. The draft is on June 22. Free agency comes soon after in July, and summer league after that.
But let’s not leave the regular season just yet. With the MVP award still to be announced, the guys over at Shaqtin’ A Fool released their top (read: worst) moments of the season with a blooper reel Ahmad Rashad would be proud of.
Via Twitter:
Dang. Russell Westbrook won that, too?
The 2017 NBA Finals are over. The Golden State Warriors are champions, just like we thought they would be, after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. It’s now the offseason, which means lots of wild speculation about the 2017 NBA Draft and free agency.
One of the best free agent’s of July’s class will be Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, who is apparently interested in the Miami Heat. The Boston Celtics have reportedly made Hayward their top free agent choice, which would make a lot of sense given his connection to Celtics coach Brad Stevens.
Meanwhile, the social media sleuths have already begun their sweeps of various channels, and they’ve come back with something. On Tuesday, Twitter pretty much lost their minds after Celtics PG Isaiah Thomas followed Gordon Hayward on Instagram.
Gasp!
Via Twitter:
What could it mean? Let the baseless speculation begin.
Of course, this was not helped by a post put up by Hayward’s wife that saw one of their children in a four leaf clover shirt. The post has since been deleted, but somebody saved it.
Ah, ok. Still, I’m not convinced this means anything. Does anyone have anything constructive or something that can calm down Jazz fans, who I am sure are hyperventilating at this point?
That’s a funny joke by Rudy Gobert and par for the course if you ask me. Let’s also point out that Thomas has since unfollowed Hayward.
Let’s all calm down. July is still a few weeks away.
Draymond Green, fresh off his 2017 NBA Finals victory, celebrated Tuesday morning with the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Sounds about right, no?
What may surprise you was where Green was celebrating with the trophy. Perhaps predictably, Green was already in the gym the day after the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5.
Green posted video of him working out with the ultimate prize the next day, which is shocking considering the amount of partying you would expect to have happened the night before.
I suppose this is just Draymond being Draymond.
After some time, we finally got notice that potential No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball had scheduled his workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. That was earlier in June, and the workout reportedly did not go well. Ball apparently showed up out of shape.
So, it looks like they’re going to have to do it all again.
Word out of Los Angeles is that the Lakers are bringing ball back for a second workout before the June 22 draft.
Is this smoke about L.A. wavering on Ball, is it an honest need for a longer look at him, or is it something else entirely? There’s no telling just yet, but the Lakers have done enough to test out other players to make you consider the option of taking someone else at No. 2.
Via Twitter:
In recent weeks Magic Johnson has worked out De’Aaron Fox as well as Josh Jackson for a second time. A rumor from earlier this spring suggested that L.A. could take Jackson or Fox instead of Ball if the UCLA product didn’t excite them.
Such intrigue! Or, perhaps it’s just that Magic and GM Rob Pelinka didn’t take over until late in the season and they haven’t had a lot of time to personally scout guys. Maybe they just need the extra looks?
With the Finals over, draft season is just ramping up.