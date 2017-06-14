The trailer for upcoming Stephon Marbury movie is nothing short of spectacular

Stephon Marbury has become a Chinese basketball icon.

It’s an amazing second act after his NBA career washed up back in 2009 at the age of 31. Marbury went to China and has won three titles with the Beijing Ducks, became wildly popular in that country, had a statue built in his honor, and eventually a stage play about his influence on a generation.

Now comes the Marbury movie, about his life.

You can see the trailer for the film “My Other Home” above, and frankly, it looks pretty good. Like I want to see it. Certainly more than any future DC Comics Superman disaster. Baron Davis has a role in the film, and reportedly Allen Iverson plays himself in the film. It was released in May in China, we’re just finding out about it now.

Marbury’s actual career in the Chinese Basketball Association may be coming to a close. Beijing let him go as the team has decided to rebuild, and it’s unclear right now if another team will pick him up.

Whatever happens, the second act of Marbury’s career has been fascinating to watch develop.

(Hat tip to Mr. Movie Eric Freeman of Ball Don’t Lie for finding this)