Rumor: Lakers or 76ers have promised to draft Josh Jackson

Lonzo Ball reportedly came out of shape to his Lakers workout, adding fuel to the idea they’d pass on him with the No. 2 pick.

Whom would they draft instead?

Maybe Kanas forward Josh Jackson.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:

Josh Jackson has been promised – has worked out for Lakers in LA. Has not worked out for Phoenix yet. It could be Philly but likely Lakers. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 12, 2017

Jeff Goodman of ESPN:

High lottery pick Josh Jackson canceled today's workout with the Boston Celtics, source told me and @MarcJSpearsESPN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 13, 2017

Gambadoro might just be relaying the Suns’ suppositions. If Jackson won’t work out for Phoenix, which picks No. 4, that could mean a team picking higher promised to draft him. But it could also mean Jackson doesn’t want to join a team that has missed the playoffs seven straight years – or any number of things.

Jackson cancelling his workout with the Celtics, who hold the No. 1 pick, is corroborating evidence.

On the other hand, the Lakers working out Ball again and De'Aaron Fox indicates they didn’t promise to draft Jackson.

The No. 3-drafting 76ers could make sense for Jackson. Really, so could the Lakers. There’s debate whether Ball or Jackson is the best prospect in this draft after Markelle Fultz. But I’d favor Ball, and Philadelphia might prefer a point guard.

So, maybe a team near the top of the draft promised to pick Jackson. I’m just not convinced.