Rumor: Lakers or 76ers have promised to draft Josh Jackson

Lonzo Ball reportedly came out of shape to his Lakers workout, adding fuel to the idea they’d pass on him with the No. 2 pick.
Whom would they draft instead?
Maybe Kanas forward Josh Jackson.
John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:
Jeff Goodman of ESPN:
Gambadoro might just be relaying the Suns’ suppositions. If Jackson won’t work out for Phoenix, which picks No. 4, that could mean a team picking higher promised to draft him. But it could also mean Jackson doesn’t want to join a team that has missed the playoffs seven straight years – or any number of things.
Jackson cancelling his workout with the Celtics, who hold the No. 1 pick, is corroborating evidence.
On the other hand, the Lakers working out Ball again and De'Aaron Fox indicates they didn’t promise to draft Jackson.
The No. 3-drafting 76ers could make sense for Jackson. Really, so could the Lakers. There’s debate whether Ball or Jackson is the best prospect in this draft after Markelle Fultz. But I’d favor Ball, and Philadelphia might prefer a point guard.
So, maybe a team near the top of the draft promised to pick Jackson. I’m just not convinced.
As an organization, the Warriors – in the wake of their 2017 NBA title – aren’t eager to discuss visiting the White House.
But Andre Iguodala has an opinion on participating in a ceremony with President Donald Trump.
Iguodala, via Sam Amick of USA Today:
“Hell nah,” he said of taking part in a visit.
“We’re going to do what our leader (Curry) does,” Iguodala said. “I think we handle (the White House situation) when it gets there. I mean, it may be different. There might be somebody different in (office). That’s a realistic thing to say though, right? So you don’t know what’s going to happen.”
As Iguodala discussed, there’s a strong sense in the African-American community that racists have been emboldened by the current climate.
“We all know (that it is getting worse),” Iguodala said of racism. “I think it’s just the ignorance, the convenient ignorance. (It’s) not to say that people aren’t aware, but they just don’t want to address it (because) they don’t want to be attached to it so they ignore a lot of the bad things that happen. I feel like there are actions that occur, that continue the dividing of everyone. And I think that’s done on purpose.”
The politics at play are interesting. It’s not Trump’s. Iguodala is deferring to Stephen Curry. Team politics also matter.
Curry basically called Trump an ass. Shaun Livingston is already on record saying he wouldn’t visit the White House. And now Iguodala has made his thoughts known.
Momentum is definitely against Golden State visiting the White House. It’s extremely difficult to see someone turning that tide.
This was a no-brainer, the Sixers were always going to do this.
The Philadelphia 76ers have picked up the $1.5 million option for next season of Robert Covington.
Covington started 67 games for the Sixers last season and averaged 12.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals per game (fourth in the NBA) and he while shooting 33.3 percent from three. He is an improving “3&D” type player, a quality NBA rotation player who is just 26 and improving.
The Sixers have options about how to lock up Covington beyond next season, but the price tag is going to go up — at least to a league average salary and likely higher. He is a very good wing defender whose three-point shooting is improving, and “3&D” guys are getting paid around the league in recent years. Bobby Marks of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports laid it out.
If the Sixers strike out on big free agents such as Kyle Lowry, they can use their cap space to renegotiate and extend. If the Sixers do not extend and reach a deal with Covington on future years, other teams will start circling. He has real value.
Here we go again…
Rob Dauster from NBC’s College Basketball Talk and myself combined for another podcast this week, with the intent of talking through our second mock NBA Draft (the mock itself will go up tomorrow morning on PBT).
Since I recorded this Tuesday from my hotel room in the Bay Area after the Finals, we talk about and wrap up the NBA Finals first, discussing the Warriors place in history. Then we go through the entire first round of the NBA draft, making the first 30 picks. Without spoiling too much, the first five are fairly solid (and predictable):
1. BOSTON (via Brooklyn) – Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
2. LAKERS – Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
3. PHILADELPHIA – Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
4. PHOENIX – De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
5. SACRAMENTO – Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
As always, you can check out the podcast below, or listen and subscribe via iTunes (just click the button under the podcast), subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out our new PBT podcast homepage and archive at Audioboom.com.
Well played Lonzo, well played.
Foot Locker put together an ad that has guys at the top of this year’s NBA Draft board — De'Aaron Fox, Jason Tatum, Jonathan Issac — talk about their special times with their fathers, how they helped them get to the NBA.
Then Lonzo Ball jumps in.
First off, no way this happens without LaVar signing off on it on some level.
But the self-awareness and self-deprecation here by Lonzo will play well with fans and teams. Not that it really moves the needle. In the latest mock draft I did with Rob Dauster of NBC’s College Basketball Talk (coming to PBT Friday morning), we still have Ball going to the Lakers No. 2.