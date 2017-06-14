Reports: Clippers getting closer to deal to build new arena near new Rams’ stadium

Since Steve Ballmer bought the Clippers, he has wanted something his predecessor Donald Sterling never much cared about — getting out from under the shadow of the Los Angeles Lakers. (Well, Ballmer also cares more about winning than maximizing profits, another key difference.) As a marketing guy, Ballmer understands the challenge of the Clippers brand in a Lakers’ dominated market, and having a better team for a few years is not enough. Ballmer okayed putting up pictures of the Clippers in front of the Lakers’ championship banners and retired jerseys, but that’s just a band-aid.
What he needs, and what he’s wanted, is a new arena that is all Clippers. He is apparently closing in on that.
An “exclusive negotiating agreement” means the deal is not done, but the two sides see enough in common that they are not going to talk to anyone else (the Clippers with other locations for the arena, for example).
As noted, this is next to where Stan Kroenke bought up the land of the former Hollywood Park horse racing track and is now building his new home for the Los Angeles Rams. Kroenke’s plans call for retail and residential (and possibly some office space) around the stadium, and a new arena to house the Clippers and other events certainly would fit in with that model. This is all just down the street from the Inglewood Forum, where the Lakers played back in the Showtime era.
The Clippers have seven more years on their lease at Staples Center, through 2024 (Staples opened in 1999). Getting this deal done, a building designed, and then built would take up most, if not all, of that time.
It’s a smart long-term move by the Clippers to shake the Lakers’ shadow. In the short term, a good one would be to sign LeBron James in 2018.
The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly were down to two candidates for their vacant general manager job: The in-house hire of Bucks assistant GM Justin Zanik, and bringing in the Nuggets assistant GM Arturas Karnisovas.
Denver doesn’t want to lose Karnisovas and reportedly has made a move to keep him, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
Karnisovas has reportedly withdrawn his candidacy in Milwaukee with this move.
Zanik was always the frontrunner here, he had worked under previous GM John Hammond (who left for Orlando), and he has worked alongside coach Jason Kidd (who has a lot of power in the organization). Now the job likely seems his.
The Celtics’ plan to add frontcourt talent – with Jazz forward Gordon Hayward reportedly the top target – is coming into focus. And it includes Blake Griffin, who’s increasingly rumored to be open to leaving the Clippers in free agency.
Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical Podcast with Woj:
I think the Clippers may think this too, and certainly some other teams. Boston is really the danger for Blake Griffin.
I think Boston’s two primary free-agent targets right now are Gordon Hayward and Blake Griffin. Now they’re not going to get both of them, but they’re both players who would potentially have interest there and who Boston I think looks at in different ways with their future.
The Clippers can offer more money and a bigger market. But Chris Paul‘s dalliance with the Spurs adds an interesting wrinkle. It’s unclear whether keeping Paul would help or hurt the Clippers’ Griffin pursuit. Griffin and Paul have butted heads over the years, but Paul also elevates the Clippers at least near the fringes of contending. (Likewise, there’s little telling what Griffin’s decision would mean for Paul.)
The Celtics are an intriguing draw – a good team with the No. 1 pick and the Nets’ first-rounder next year. They have a bright future and plenty of room to upgrade at power forward, even if Griffin and Al Horford would be an odd fit.
The odds are against Griffin signing with Boston, but I can see why both sides would at least want to explore it.
Kevin Durant had one special NBA Finals.
The Warriors star won his first championship, outplayed LeBron James to win (and deserve) Finals MVP and stared down Rihanna after making a 3-pointer.
Don’t lose sight of the importance of that last one.
Josh Peter of USA Today:
Durant said the Rihanna dustup — Durant appeared to stare her down after he hit a late three-pointer in Game 1 — was a personal highlight during the Finals.
“Oh, my gosh, more than that,’’ he said.
Durant has a long-standing infatuation with Rihanna, a noted LeBron fan:
Hopefully the fact that she didn’t yell “brick!” doesn’t ruin the moment for him. They’ll always have the stare-down.
LeBron James can’t become a free agent until 2018.
But that LeBron-to-Los Angeles rumor is already gaining steam, and even the LeBron-to-Miami rumor won’t die.
Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical Podcast with Woj:
Not only is there no guarantee he’s coming back, I’m not sure there’s an expectation he’s re-signing there. I think they feel, I think within Cleveland and around the league, they feel that he’s very much in play to leave again and likely head out West to one of the two L.A. teams. The Lakers could very well be a target.
The possibility of Miami again, based on how they, what that team looks like and where they are. Would Dwyane Wade go back there?
But I think the focus, a lot of LeBron’s – his business interests, his Hollywood aspirations, his media ventures are base out there.
And I wrote this last year and said it and believed it: The minute he won that championship in Cleveland he was liberated to leave again. Now, if he had not won a title in Cleveland and then left again, I think there would be tremendous backlash again. But the fact that he came back and did what he set out to do, which was to bring a title to Cleveland.
I’m not sure what’s less likely – LeBron or Wade returning to the Heat. It seems those breakups exposed and created too much bad blood. Then again, the same could have been said about LeBron with the Cavaliers.
As for the Lakers or Clippers, as I laid out before, there are several reasons LeBron keeps getting tied to those teams:
1. LeBron has hinted at having eyes for another team. He said he’d take a pay cut to play with Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul. If it weren’t already difficult to see that happening in Cleveland, Anthony said they’d want to go “someplace warm.” Los Angeles certainly qualifies.
2. LeBron seemingly enjoys the Los Angeles lifestyle. He owns a house there, as does his agent. LeBron has organized offseason workouts there for the Cavs.
3. LeBron wants to keep the Cavaliers on their toes. His return came with terms – a financial commitment from Cavs owner Dan Gilbert. Don’t spend enough, and LeBron could leave. Whether he actually would follow through, LeBron stands to make his Cleveland experience better by having the threat known.
4. It’s fun. LeBron is the best player in the league, and the Lakers the NBA’s most popular team. The Clippers have newfound relevance and play in a large market. It’s just plain fun to speculate on the possibility and the upheaval it’d cause.