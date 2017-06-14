Report: Steve Kerr stated plan to decline White House invitation

Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston are on record as against the Warriors, who won the 2017 NBA title, visiting Donald Trump’s White House.

Their coach, Steve Kerr, apparently agrees.

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Kerr told NBCSportsBayArea.com last November that if the Warriors were to win the NBA Finals, he would not accept an invitation to visit the White House. Those were Kerr’s feelings then, but he felt it would be presumptuous to express them publicly during the middle of a season. Now that the Warriors have the championship, taking out the Cavaliers in five games, don’t expect that to change. The Warriors are prepared to make a political statement, multiple sources confirmed to NBCSportsBayArea.com Tuesday afternoon.

Though the Warriors quickly issued a statement later Tuesday morning indicating no final decision has been made, not a man in the locker room or in the coach’s office would be comfortable visiting a president who has sowed such division while renouncing civility and from the country’s highest office.

A political statement doesn’t necessarily preclude visiting the White House. It could be to balance a visit, which would be based on respect for the office, with opposition to President Trump.

But it’s difficult to see this team participating in a photo-op with Trump. There just doesn’t seem to be any Warriors on board, and those who oppose are making their stance increasingly known.