Lakers working out Markelle Fultz

By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT

The Celtics will probably draft Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick.

But there’s some uncertainty near the top of the draft, and that has Fultz – previously reported to work out for only Boston – wanting to solidify his floor.

Shahan Ahmed of NBC LA:

The Lakers are getting their haul of pre-draft workouts, including Lonzo Ball twice. That’s the team’s prestige working in its favor.

Despite taking over late in the process, Magic Johnson is getting plenty of opportunities to catch up.

Will he get an opportunity to draft Fultz? I doubt it. But if Fultz is somehow available at No. 2 for the Lakers, they will at least be better positioned to determine why Boston passed and make their own determination.

Report: Steve Kerr stated plan to decline White House invitation

By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT

Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston are on record as against the Warriors, who won the 2017 NBA title, visiting Donald Trump’s White House.

Their coach, Steve Kerr, apparently agrees.

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Kerr told NBCSportsBayArea.com last November that if the Warriors were to win the NBA Finals, he would not accept an invitation to visit the White House.

Those were Kerr’s feelings then, but he felt it would be presumptuous to express them publicly during the middle of a season. Now that the Warriors have the championship, taking out the Cavaliers in five games, don’t expect that to change.

The Warriors are prepared to make a political statement, multiple sources confirmed to NBCSportsBayArea.com Tuesday afternoon.

Though the Warriors quickly issued a statement later Tuesday morning indicating no final decision has been made, not a man in the locker room or in the coach’s office would be comfortable visiting a president who has sowed such division while renouncing civility and from the country’s highest office.

A political statement doesn’t necessarily preclude visiting the White House. It could be to balance a visit, which would be based on respect for the office, with opposition to President Trump.

But it’s difficult to see this team participating in a photo-op with Trump. There just doesn’t seem to be any Warriors on board, and those who oppose are making their stance increasingly known.

Warriors: ‘No doubt’ Steve Kerr will return as coach next season

By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2017, 3:42 PM EDT

Steve Kerr was the most emotional Warrior as Golden State celebrated its 2017 NBA title.

Was that a sign Kerr – who missed considerable time the last two seasons, including most of this year’s playoffs, after complications from back surgery – might ride off into the sunset?

Warriors owner Joe Lacob, in a Q&A with Tim Kawakami of The Mercury News:

-Q: Steve has said he will keep coaching. Do you have any doubt about him coaching next year after what he went through physically this year?

-LACOB: No doubt. Obviously we want him to get better and he has certainly struggled. But hopefully he does (get better) and he’ll be our coach for a long time.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers, via Chris Haynes of ESPN:

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Steve Kerr will be back to coach the 2017-18 season.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he will return as the coach of this team,” Myers told ESPN after the Warriors won the NBA championship after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. “I’m confident we’ll have him back. Steve will be our coach.”

It’d be a shame if his health kept Kerr from coaching. He’s one of the league’s best coaches – maybe even the best.

It helps to have a stacked roster with Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. But Kerr implemented a dynamic offense after taking over for Mark Jackson, whom Curry had grown close with. That requires serious communication and tactile chops.

Managing the Warriors’ egos is no seamless task, either. Kerr has earned his players respect through genuine competiveness and a basketball intelligence that rewards buy-in. Following Kerr is not a gamble. It’s the surest path to success for anyone on his team.

Hopefully, Lacob and Myers are right about the coach’s future.

Draymond Green says he had document ready to bash Cavaliers, opts against sharing (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2017, 2:52 PM EDT

In the three years of the Warriors-Cavaliers trilogy, Draymond Green has talked plenty of smack – rubbing in Golden State’s 2015 title, broadcasting his plan to destroy the Cavs and saying Cleveland fans aren’t the sharpest.

But after the Warriors beat the Cavaliers for the 2017 NBA title, Green didn’t take any parting shots.

Green:

I respect them. There’s a mutual respect. They’re champions. We’re champions.

I had this whole document ready. I was ready to bash everybody. But I jut, I have too much respect for them. The things that they bring to the floor, a great leader in LeBron and Kyrie.

That document has replaced the LeBron JamesKevin Durant song as the NBA’s hidden item du jour.

Good for Green taking the high road. LeBron, Kyrie Irving and Co. deserve respect.

But it still would have been fun to see Green go Michael Scott on Cleveland:

Rumor: Lakers or 76ers have promised to draft Josh Jackson

By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

Lonzo Ball reportedly came out of shape to his Lakers workout, adding fuel to the idea they’d pass on him with the No. 2 pick.

Whom would they draft instead?

Maybe Kanas forward Josh Jackson.
John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:

Jeff Goodman of ESPN:

Gambadoro might just be relaying the Suns’ suppositions. If Jackson won’t work out for Phoenix, which picks No. 4, that could mean a team picking higher promised to draft him. But it could also mean Jackson doesn’t want to join a team that has missed the playoffs seven straight years – or any number of things.

Jackson cancelling his workout with the Celtics, who hold the No. 1 pick, is corroborating evidence.

On the other hand, the Lakers working out Ball again and De'Aaron Fox indicates they didn’t promise to draft Jackson.

The No. 3-drafting 76ers could make sense for Jackson. Really, so could the Lakers. There’s debate whether Ball or Jackson is the best prospect in this draft after Markelle Fultz. But I’d favor Ball, and Philadelphia might prefer a point guard.

So, maybe a team near the top of the draft promised to pick Jackson. I’m just not convinced.