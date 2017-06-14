Lakers working out Markelle Fultz

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The Celtics will probably draft Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick.

But there’s some uncertainty near the top of the draft, and that has Fultz – previously reported to work out for only Boston – wanting to solidify his floor.

Shahan Ahmed of NBC LA:

Lakers announce that Markelle Fultz is scheduled to work out for the team tomorrow morning. — Shahan Ahmed (@shahanLA) June 14, 2017

The Lakers are getting their haul of pre-draft workouts, including Lonzo Ball twice. That’s the team’s prestige working in its favor.

Despite taking over late in the process, Magic Johnson is getting plenty of opportunities to catch up.

Will he get an opportunity to draft Fultz? I doubt it. But if Fultz is somehow available at No. 2 for the Lakers, they will at least be better positioned to determine why Boston passed and make their own determination.