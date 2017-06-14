AP

Here’s the Top 5 Shaqtin’ A Fool moments of the 2017 NBA season (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 14, 2017, 1:00 AM EDT

The 2017 NBA season is over, and the Golden State Warriors are your champions after dispatching the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 on Monday night.

The season was long, but we still have so much more off-court stuff to get to. The draft is on June 22. Free agency comes soon after in July, and summer league after that.

But let’s not leave the regular season just yet. With the MVP award still to be announced, the guys over at Shaqtin’ A Fool released their top (read: worst) moments of the season with a blooper reel Ahmad Rashad would be proud of.

Via Twitter:

Dang. Russell Westbrook won that, too?

Isaiah Thomas followed Gordon Hayward on Instagram, which freaked everyone out

By Dane CarbaughJun 14, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

The 2017 NBA Finals are over. The Golden State Warriors are champions, just like we thought they would be, after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. It’s now the offseason, which means lots of wild speculation about the 2017 NBA Draft and free agency.

One of the best free agent’s of July’s class will be Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, who is apparently interested in the Miami Heat. The Boston Celtics have reportedly made Hayward their top free agent choice, which would make a lot of sense given his connection to Celtics coach Brad Stevens.

Meanwhile, the social media sleuths have already begun their sweeps of various channels, and they’ve come back with something. On Tuesday, Twitter pretty much lost their minds after Celtics PG Isaiah Thomas followed Gordon Hayward on Instagram.

Gasp!

Via Twitter:

What could it mean? Let the baseless speculation begin.

Of course, this was not helped by a post put up by Hayward’s wife that saw one of their children in a four leaf clover shirt. The post has since been deleted, but somebody saved it.

Ah, ok. Still, I’m not convinced this means anything. Does anyone have anything constructive or something that can calm down Jazz fans, who I am sure are hyperventilating at this point?

That’s a funny joke by Rudy Gobert and par for the course if you ask me. Let’s also point out that Thomas has since unfollowed Hayward.

Let’s all calm down. July is still a few weeks away.

Draymond Green was in the gym with the Larry O’Brien Trophy the morning after the Finals

By Dane CarbaughJun 13, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Draymond Green, fresh off his 2017 NBA Finals victory, celebrated Tuesday morning with the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Sounds about right, no?

What may surprise you was where Green was celebrating with the trophy. Perhaps predictably, Green was already in the gym the day after the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5.

Green posted video of him working out with the ultimate prize the next day, which is shocking considering the amount of partying you would expect to have happened the night before.

I suppose this is just Draymond being Draymond.

Report: Lakers bringing Lonzo Ball back for second workout before 2017 NBA Draft

By Dane CarbaughJun 13, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

After some time, we finally got notice that potential No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball had scheduled his workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. That was earlier in June, and the workout reportedly did not go well. Ball apparently showed up out of shape.

So, it looks like they’re going to have to do it all again.

Word out of Los Angeles is that the Lakers are bringing ball back for a second workout before the June 22 draft.

Is this smoke about L.A. wavering on Ball, is it an honest need for a longer look at him, or is it something else entirely? There’s no telling just yet, but the Lakers have done enough to test out other players to make you consider the option of taking someone else at No. 2.

Via Twitter:

In recent weeks Magic Johnson has worked out De’Aaron Fox as well as Josh Jackson for a second time. A rumor from earlier this spring suggested that L.A. could take Jackson or Fox instead of Ball if the UCLA product didn’t excite them.

Such intrigue! Or, perhaps it’s just that Magic and GM Rob Pelinka didn’t take over until late in the season and they haven’t had a lot of time to personally scout guys. Maybe they just need the extra looks?

With the Finals over, draft season is just ramping up.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant look to build a Warriors dynasty

Associated PressJun 13, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Stephen Curry tucked a celebratory cigar into his right sock for safekeeping as he handled all of his post-championship obligations.

He was still wearing his sweaty uniform, ankle braces, kneepads and game shoes but, oh, there would be more partying. Perhaps all summer long.

And if he and the rest of the Warriors have their way, for years to come.

Curry, Kevin Durant and their teammates are determined to build a dynasty together – and they might just be well on their way.

LeBron James believes so.

Two titles in three years for Golden State. A fabulous first one with and for Durant.

“We’re obviously just getting started,” Curry said after closing out Cleveland in Monday night’s NBA Finals Game 5. “This is something that we want to continue to do, but for us to have these conversations that we had almost a year ago and now being in this position, worth every shot we took in practice, fighting through injuries that he had this year, and it’s an unbelievable feeling.”

The second NBA championship feels drastically different for Curry, because this one was a comeback from a heartbreaking missed opportunity last year against James and the Cavaliers when the Warriors knew they should have won it all but squandered a 3-1 lead.

As a raucous crowd cheered at Oracle Arena, Curry watched freshly crowned Finals MVP Durant capturing his first ring in his 10th NBA season.

“It’s different just because of what happened last year to be honest,” Curry said. “We went through, for lack of a better term, basketball hell in that sense of just being so close to getting the job done and not realizing that goal and having to think about that for an entire year and compartmentalize and just try to keep the right perspective about this season and learn the lessons that we learned.”

Coach Steve Kerr cried. Golden State general manager Bob Myers also was moved to tears given Kerr’s courageous Finals comeback from an 11-game absence while dealing with complications from back surgery following the 2015 title run.

Kerr still found time to crack a joke on the stage afterward: “Well, we had very little talent, actually, it was mostly coaching.”

Later, he was straightforward and serious: “We were heartbroken last year, but this year was our turn.”

Myers realizes adding Durant might not have worked so well with anyone but the Warriors.

“Kevin’s journey, our team embraced him. Some teams wouldn’t embrace a guy who came into a situation like ours. It looks like it was easy, but guys like Steph Curry welcoming him and kind of let him shine – it worked out like it should,” Myers said. “If you want to win, it doesn’t matter. It’s not about who scored what. It’s about winning. I think he knew that. He won a championship, and then we were close and didn’t win one. So you have a clear sense of what matters when you go through that stuff.”

Now, the Warriors will face a frenzy of free-agent moves this summer to try to keep as many stars and brilliant backups as possible around for another run in 2018.

Owner Joe Lacob will be pulling out his pocketbook to potentially give Curry a $200 million deal. Whatever it is, the big-money contract will be a hefty raise from the $12 million he earned on the way to a 16-1 postseason.

Money and egos aside, the Warriors blended beautifully from the day Durant first walked into team headquarters.

“I mean, come on, you got a bunch of guys who are talented and can shoot and pass and dribble, and they’re unselfish,” Kerr said. “There was never any question in my mind that this was going to work. So, this is the culmination of a year where they grew together and learned each other’s games and got better and better all year, and it was just phenomenal to be part of.”

One moment late Monday captured the camaraderie that evolved. As a grinning Curry held daughter Riley in his arms, Durant stood next to them with his left hand on the point guard’s head.

Later, the two-time reigning MVP took off his new NBA champions hat and studied it briefly before pulling it on again, backward.

Curry had Durant to complement his game this time, to take some pressure off. They learned from each other every step of the way, they pushed one another through fierce shooting competitions that were pure entertainment on a practice floor.

At the start, Curry took a backseat to let KD get comfortable. Then Curry carried Golden State while Durant healed from a left knee injury that sidelined him late in the regular season.

“Steph definitely took a back seat to start the season until he realized we didn’t need him to take a back seat, we need you to be aggressive as you’re going to be,” forward Draymond Green said. “And when Steph turned that corner, I think it was after Christmas Day, when he turned that corner, we became almost unbeatable.”

More AP NBA: http://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball