Curry, Durant committed to keeping Golden State on top

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry will likely go from being the NBA’s biggest bargain to signing the richest contract in the league at more than $200 million. And he looks forward to the nice payday.
Yet the two-time reigning MVP and new NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant said Wednesday they would seriously consider less money to keep the core of the champion Golden State Warriors intact.
Two days after capturing the franchise’s second title in three years against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors prepared to part ways for what will be a busy offseason for general manager Bob Myers and the front office.
Durant hinted he would opt out of a deal that pays him the maximum he can get in order to help Golden State’s chances of re-signing Andre Iguodala or Shaun Livingston.
The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly were down to two candidates for their vacant general manager job: The in-house hire of Bucks assistant GM Justin Zanik, and bringing in the Nuggets assistant GM Arturas Karnisovas.
Denver doesn’t want to lose Karnisovas and reportedly has made a move to keep him, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
Karnisovas has reportedly withdrawn his candidacy in Milwaukee with this move.
Zanik was always the frontrunner here, he had worked under previous GM John Hammond (who left for Orlando), and he has worked alongside coach Jason Kidd (who has a lot of power in the organization). Now the job likely seems his.
Since Steve Ballmer bought the Clippers, he has wanted something his predecessor Donald Sterling never much cared about — getting out from under the shadow of the Los Angeles Lakers. (Well, Ballmer also cares more about winning than maximizing profits, another key difference.) As a marketing guy, Ballmer understands the challenge of the Clippers brand in a Lakers’ dominated market, and having a better team for a few years is not enough. Ballmer okayed putting up pictures of the Clippers in front of the Lakers’ championship banners and retired jerseys, but that’s just a band-aid.
What he needs, and what he’s wanted, is a new arena that is all Clippers. He is apparently closing in on that.
An “exclusive negotiating agreement” means the deal is not done, but the two sides see enough in common that they are not going to talk to anyone else (the Clippers with other locations for the arena, for example).
As noted, this is next to where Stan Kroenke bought up the land of the former Hollywood Park horse racing track and is now building his new home for the Los Angeles Rams. Kroenke’s plans call for retail and residential (and possibly some office space) around the stadium, and a new arena to house the Clippers and other events certainly would fit in with that model. This is all just down the street from the Inglewood Forum, where the Lakers played back in the Showtime era.
The Clippers have seven more years on their lease at Staples Center, through 2024 (Staples opened in 1999). Getting this deal done, a building designed, and then built would take up most, if not all, of that time.
It’s a smart long-term move by the Clippers to shake the Lakers’ shadow. In the short term, a good one would be to sign LeBron James in 2018.
The Celtics’ plan to add frontcourt talent – with Jazz forward Gordon Hayward reportedly the top target – is coming into focus. And it includes Blake Griffin, who’s increasingly rumored to be open to leaving the Clippers in free agency.
Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical Podcast with Woj:
I think the Clippers may think this too, and certainly some other teams. Boston is really the danger for Blake Griffin.
I think Boston’s two primary free-agent targets right now are Gordon Hayward and Blake Griffin. Now they’re not going to get both of them, but they’re both players who would potentially have interest there and who Boston I think looks at in different ways with their future.
The Clippers can offer more money and a bigger market. But Chris Paul‘s dalliance with the Spurs adds an interesting wrinkle. It’s unclear whether keeping Paul would help or hurt the Clippers’ Griffin pursuit. Griffin and Paul have butted heads over the years, but Paul also elevates the Clippers at least near the fringes of contending. (Likewise, there’s little telling what Griffin’s decision would mean for Paul.)
The Celtics are an intriguing draw – a good team with the No. 1 pick and the Nets’ first-rounder next year. They have a bright future and plenty of room to upgrade at power forward, even if Griffin and Al Horford would be an odd fit.
The odds are against Griffin signing with Boston, but I can see why both sides would at least want to explore it.
Kevin Durant had one special NBA Finals.
The Warriors star won his first championship, outplayed LeBron James to win (and deserve) Finals MVP and stared down Rihanna after making a 3-pointer.
Don’t lose sight of the importance of that last one.
Josh Peter of USA Today:
Durant said the Rihanna dustup — Durant appeared to stare her down after he hit a late three-pointer in Game 1 — was a personal highlight during the Finals.
“Oh, my gosh, more than that,’’ he said.
Durant has a long-standing infatuation with Rihanna, a noted LeBron fan:
Hopefully the fact that she didn’t yell “brick!” doesn’t ruin the moment for him. They’ll always have the stare-down.