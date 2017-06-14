Andre Iguodala’s vote on Warriors visiting Donald Trump’s White House: ‘Hell nah’

As an organization, the Warriors – in the wake of their 2017 NBA title – aren’t eager to discuss visiting the White House.

But Andre Iguodala has an opinion on participating in a ceremony with President Donald Trump.

Iguodala, via Sam Amick of USA Today:

“Hell nah,” he said of taking part in a visit.

“We’re going to do what our leader (Curry) does,” Iguodala said. “I think we handle (the White House situation) when it gets there. I mean, it may be different. There might be somebody different in (office). That’s a realistic thing to say though, right? So you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

As Iguodala discussed, there’s a strong sense in the African-American community that racists have been emboldened by the current climate. “We all know (that it is getting worse),” Iguodala said of racism. “I think it’s just the ignorance, the convenient ignorance. (It’s) not to say that people aren’t aware, but they just don’t want to address it (because) they don’t want to be attached to it so they ignore a lot of the bad things that happen. I feel like there are actions that occur, that continue the dividing of everyone. And I think that’s done on purpose.”

The politics at play are interesting. It’s not Trump’s. Iguodala is deferring to Stephen Curry. Team politics also matter.

Curry basically called Trump an ass. Shaun Livingston is already on record saying he wouldn’t visit the White House. And now Iguodala has made his thoughts known.

Momentum is definitely against Golden State visiting the White House. It’s extremely difficult to see someone turning that tide.