Adrian Wojnarowski: Celtics ‘really the danger’ to sign Blake Griffin from Clippers

The Celtics’ plan to add frontcourt talent – with Jazz forward Gordon Hayward reportedly the top target – is coming into focus. And it includes Blake Griffin, who’s increasingly rumored to be open to leaving the Clippers in free agency.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical Podcast with Woj:

I think the Clippers may think this too, and certainly some other teams. Boston is really the danger for Blake Griffin. I think Boston’s two primary free-agent targets right now are Gordon Hayward and Blake Griffin. Now they’re not going to get both of them, but they’re both players who would potentially have interest there and who Boston I think looks at in different ways with their future.

The Clippers can offer more money and a bigger market. But Chris Paul‘s dalliance with the Spurs adds an interesting wrinkle. It’s unclear whether keeping Paul would help or hurt the Clippers’ Griffin pursuit. Griffin and Paul have butted heads over the years, but Paul also elevates the Clippers at least near the fringes of contending. (Likewise, there’s little telling what Griffin’s decision would mean for Paul.)

The Celtics are an intriguing draw – a good team with the No. 1 pick and the Nets’ first-rounder next year. They have a bright future and plenty of room to upgrade at power forward, even if Griffin and Al Horford would be an odd fit.

The odds are against Griffin signing with Boston, but I can see why both sides would at least want to explore it.