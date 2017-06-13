Associated Press

Stephen Curry on Kevin Durant: “We’re obviously just getting started”

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2017, 9:33 AM EDT

OAKLAND — The early betting odds are already out for the 2018 NBA season, and the Golden State Warriors are already heavy favorites — less than even money. Here is what online gambling site Bovada.lv has for the top five:

Golden State Warriors 2/3
Cleveland Cavaliers 3/1
Boston Celtics 12/1
San Antonio Spurs 12/1
Houston Rockets 20/1

When talking about Finals MVP Kevin Durant after the game, Stephen Curry said one title was not the number the pair were thinking about.

“We’re obviously just getting started, this is something that we want to continue to do,” Curry said. “But for us to have these conversations that we had almost a year ago and now being in this position, worth every shot we took in practice, fighting through injuries that he had this year, and it’s an unbelievable feeling. I’m happy for him. You got to call Kevin Durant a champ now. He’s

“You got to call Kevin Durant a champ now. He’s put the time in and I’m just so happy for him to be able to realize his goal and be my teammate.”

It wasn’t always smooth, but Durant and Curry figured out how to work as teammates.

“Steph definitely took a back seat to the start the season until he realized we didn’t need him to take a back seat,” Draymond Green said. “We need you to be aggressive as you’re going to be. And when Steph turned that corner, I think it was after Christmas Day, when he turned that corner, we became almost unbeatable. That’s what we needed. So that was this whole thing, who is going to take less shots? Is it going to be Steph, K.D., Klay? None of them. The ball’s going to find who it needs to find at the end of the day, and that’s those three guys.”

That synergy is what fuels concern around the league — how can this team be beaten?

Cleveland is a very good, championship level team that ran through the East without a blip, then lost to these Warriors five games. For the first two games of the Finals, Cleveland was flat-footed, trying to adjust to playing at the pace and level of the Warriors, but the final three games LeBron James and company stood toe-to-toe with the Warriors — and still lost two-of-three of them.

Around the league, teams on the rise in both conferences are thinking a few years down the line with their rebuild, feeling they don’t want to give up quality assets to try to challenge the Warriors (or even LeBron’s Cavaliers) next season. After the Warriors re-sign Curry and Durant this summer, the core of this team will all be under 30 and locked up for two more years. (Things get tricky for the Warriors with Klay Thompson up for a new deal in 2019, then Draymond Green the following year.)  Remember what Lakers’ coach Luke Walton say on Bleacher Report’s “The Full 48” podcast:

“I said ‘if there’s a time to be rebuilding, this is the time to do it.’ The Warriors don’t look like they’re going anywhere for a while. They’re pretty darn good right now….

“My only caution would be let’s not give up too much of our young core for one superstar because, like we just talked about before, let’s not forget that those Golden State Warriors are just a little bit north of us and it’s going to take a lot more than one superstar to dethrone them from the West.”

For a handful of team that are close to the top, such as Houston or San Antonio, teams with elite players in their prime, they need to be thinking about winning right now. They will make moves, get better as fast as they can, and hope a break or two falls their way. One sprained ankle can change a series — just ask Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs.

However, for much of the league, Curry’s sentiment is right — the Warriors are getting started. If you’re a team with one star player, do you really want to sell out a lot of assets to make it two star players without much around them? Where does that put you in the NBA landscape right now?

These Warriors are likely going to win multiple titles with Durant and Curry paired for the next five years through their primes. They are just getting started, and they don’t really care what the rest of the league thinks about it.

Rumor: Warriors unanimously vote not to visit Donald Trump’s White House

10 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2017, 9:10 AM EDT

Shaun Livingston said months ago, if the Warriors won the title, he wouldn’t visit Donald Trump’s White House.

He’s unsurprisingly not alone in that thinking.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr has called Donald Trump’s policies un-American. Stephen Curry essentially called the American president an ass. David West said Trump’s approach is the opposite of what the forward teaches youth.

But this level of unified decision-making would still somewhat surprising to see after the Warriors clinched the 2017 NBA title last night.

Josh Brown of CNBC:

This isn’t based on any credible public reports I could find, but perhaps Brown is attributing it to those with direct knowledge of the Warriors’ plan.

It isn’t necessarily an easy call, with two competing sentiments – participating in a photo op with someone whose policies and rhetoric you find reprehensible vs. respecting the office of the presidency.

This isn’t the first time players faced that conflict, and they usually sided with respecting the office and getting the experience of the lifetime. But Trump’s return to white nationalism, brags of sexual assault and countless examples of indecency alter the equation.

The Warriors should stick to their convictions, though I wouldn’t mind if they visit the White House. There’s a case either way.

I look forward to Trump’s measured response to something that isn’t clearly decided.

Dennis Rodman says ‘trying to open a door’ in North Korea

AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 13, 2017, 8:42 AM EDT

BEIJING (AP) — Former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman said Tuesday that he is “just trying to open a door” by going to North Korea in his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.

Rodman, who has made several trips to the country, sported a black T-shirt advertising a marijuana cybercurrency as he headed toward immigration at Beijing airport, from where he is expected to fly to Pyongyang, the North Korean capital.

Asked if he had spoken to Trump about his trip, he said, “Well, I’m pretty sure he’s pretty much happy with the fact that I’m over here trying to accomplish something that we both need.”

Rodman has received the red-carpet treatment on four past trips since 2013, but has been roundly criticized for visiting during a time of high tensions between the U.S. and North Korea over its weapons programs.

His entourage included Joseph Terwilliger, a professor who has accompanied Rodman on previous trips to North Korea.

Rodman said the issue of several Americans currently detained by North Korea is “not my purpose right now.”

In Tokyo, a visiting senior U.S. official said Rodman’s trip is as a private citizen.

“We are aware of his visit. We wish him well, but we have issued travel warnings to Americans suggested they not travel to North Korea for their own safety,” U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon told reporters after discussing the North Korean missile threat and other issues with Japanese counterparts.

In 2014, Rodman arranged a basketball game with other former NBA players and North Koreans and regaled leader Kim Jong Un with a rendition of “Happy Birthday.” On the same trip, he suggested that an American missionary was at fault for his own imprisonment in North Korea, remarks for which he later apologized.

A foreign ministry official who spoke to The Associated Press in Pyongyang confirmed that Rodman was expected to arrive Tuesday but could not provide details. He spoke on condition of anonymity because the ministry had not issued a formal statement.

Any visit to North Korea by a high-profile American is a political minefield, and Rodman has been criticized for failing to use his influence on leaders who are otherwise isolated diplomatically from the rest of the world.

Americans are regarded as enemies in North Korea because the two countries never signed a peace treaty to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War. Thousands of U.S. troops are based in South Korea, and the Demilitarized Zone between the North and South is one of the most heavily fortified borders in the world.

A statement issued in New York by a Rodman publicist said the former NBA player is in the rare position of being friends with the leaders of both North Korea and the United States. Rodman was a cast member on two seasons of Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Rodman tweeted that his trip was being sponsored by Potcoin, one of a growing number of cybercurrencies used to buy and sell marijuana in state-regulated markets.

North Korea has been hailed by marijuana news outlets and British tabloids as a pothead paradise and maybe even the next Amsterdam of pot tourism. But the claim that marijuana is legal in North Korea is not true: The penal code lists it as a controlled substance in the same category as cocaine and heroin.

Americans have been sentenced to years in North Korean prisons for such seemingly minor offenses as stealing a political banner and likely could not expect leniency if the country’s drug laws were violated.

Nike releases new ad aimed at Kevin Durant critics — “Debate This”

4 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Is 15 years, when we talk about the legacy of Kevin Durant, the criticism of him leaving the Thunder will be all but forgotten (except in Oklahoma City).

As for now, Durant said this to his critics.

“Yeah, I hear all the narratives throughout the season that I was joining, I was hopping on bandwagons, I was letting everybody else do the work,” Durant said. “But then that was far from the truth.”

Nike, with the ad above, gave a less polite, more forceful answer to his critics.

Durant didn’t chase ring with Warriors, Warriors needed MVP Durant to chase down Cavs

17 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2017, 2:39 AM EDT

OAKLAND — The narratives were everywhere, and every sports fan heard them. Including Kevin Durant.

“Yeah, I hear all the narratives throughout the season that I was joining, I was hopping on bandwagons, I was letting everybody else do the work,” Durant said. “But then that was far from the truth.”

The truth was actually the opposite — the Warriors needed Durant to get a title. Cleveland had the best player in a generation in LeBron James at the peak of his skills, surrounded by a couple other All-Stars and a quality, deep supporting cast around them. Those Cavaliers had made history coming back to beat the Warriors in the Finals a year ago.

Golden State needed Durant to change that dynamic — and he did.

Durant scored at least 30 in every Finals game, more importantly on the other end he was Golden State’s best defender on LeBron. Without Durant, these Finals likely end like the way the last one did. That’s why Durant was the unanimous Finals MVP, why he now has a ring.

“We all carry weight,” Warriors’ GM Bob Myers said. “He hears what people say, but you know he just wants to play basketball. I’m happy for him. Life doesn’t usually work out. Most times, it doesn’t. Tonight, it did for him.”

“I’m just so happy for Kevin…” Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr said. “Kevin has a very unique story, you just mentioned that. I’m just happy for him. He’s had an amazing career, but he just took it to the next level. He was incredible all season long. He had an amazing series, just dominated.”

There has been an assumption by some fans that Durant came to the Warriors because it was his easiest path to a ring. That wasn’t the case — it was Golden State’s camaraderie, their style of play, and mostly the joy that they clearly played with that were the bigger draws.

“I found that at the beginning of the year when we first went to Vancouver in the first pre-season game, just the camaraderie, just the togetherness of the whole organization,” Durant said. “That’s what it was about. We just kept — I kept building on that from day one. So that’s what I found when I came here, and I definitely appreciate just the type of people we have here from the top to bottom. So a championship is just a cherry on top.”

That joy and team atmosphere starts with the other MVP on the roster, Stephen Curry.

“And the one thing that it was a constant with us was the joy that we have for the game of basketball,” Durant said of himself and Curry. “I learned — I got a lot from him from that. He enjoys playing basketball. And his energy — I told him, his energy, we feed off of him. He’s our leader. He’s our vocal leader. He talks up — like I said, 15 free throws. He missed three free throws tonight I was pissed about, but 15 free throws and in a closeout game in The Finals, he’s a big dog.”

Durant was the big dog, the Warriors’ best player in the Finals, but he said at the start of this season his goal was to fit in, make his teammates better, and find his place in this system — and while it went as smoothly as could be expected, it wasn’t always easy.

“I remember the first day of camp and I walk into camp, and I didn’t know what to expect, I didn’t know what these guys were like on the court and how they came in and worked, “Durant said. “I didn’t know anything about the team. I just wanted to come in there and just be me.

“And I did that from day one, and I just tried to stay with that. I had my lows in the season where I was beating myself up, where I was struggling throughout the year, but the great part about it is I’ll get a tap on the head from Steph or a Draymond or — I can remember when we were in Sacramento and we just lost to Memphis, we gave up the lead, we were up 20 — I’m sure you guys remember — Draymond pulled me aside, we were having dinner the next night in Sacramento, and he told me to be myself. Don’t worry about anything, just be you, keep working, everything’s going to come around. And I was struggling at that point. And to have teammates that encourage you, that lift you up, that’s what we all need in life. And it was amazing to just see that all year, and right now just to be here with these guys, it’s amazing.”

Durant missed 19 games at the end of the season with a knee injury that had the potential to derail what the Warriors were building. Instead, it allowed Curry to fully find his groove, and helped turn them into the two-headed monster they wanted to be and the league feared.

When they reached the Finals, the Warriors were unleashed. And the rest of the league is right to be worried.

The way that he embraced the opportunity in The Finals, it was unbelievable,” Curry said. “It’s kind of crazy to think about the conversations we had this summer and going into the year about how we can both mesh and do what we do and be the players that we are and see it come to life in this series, it was unbelievable.

“So we’re obviously just getting started, this is something that we want to continue to do, but for us to have these conversations that we had almost a year go and now being in this position, worth every shot we took in practice, fighting through injuries that he had this year, and it’s an unbelievable feeling. I’m happy for him.

“You got to call Kevin Durant a champ now.”