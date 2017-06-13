AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Report: Kevin Durant texted Draymond Green night of 2016 NBA Finals Game 7 indicating commitment to Warriors

By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT

Draymond Green recounted calling Kevin Durant from the parking lot after the Warriors lost Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Durant – just after straining his credibility – called that “100 percent false.”

But what would Durant say about a post-Game 7 text exchange with Green?

Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated:

About 30 minutes after Game 7 of the 2016 Finals, Warriors forward Draymond Green sat at his locker in full uniform, fiddling with his phone. All around him, teammates hastily showered and dressed, rushing from Oracle Arena and the champagne fumes that polluted the air. But Green was in no hurry to leave.

And so, at that locker, in that uniform, less than an hour after the most excruciating loss of his life, Green punched up Kevin Durant’s number. “See what we’re missing,” Green says, recounting the text message he sent Durant. “We need you. Make it happen.” Green had been courting Durant for months, but this was his strongest pitch yet, delivered at the most dramatic juncture. “Right after you lose Game 7,” Green says, “shows you’re serious.”

by the time Green peeled off his home whites and hit the showers, he could sense that his squad would laugh last. Durant’s response flashed across the screen: “I’m ready. Let’s do this.”

The Finals ended June 19. Durant revealed he’d sign with the Warriors on July 4. Between, there were free-agency meetings in the Hamptons, a dinner with his soon-to-be-former Thunder teammates and breathless speculation about where he’d sign. Most presumed he’d return to Oklahoma City for at least one more year.

But he was set on on Golden State all along? Wow. That’s quite a revelation.

Of course, texting Green never bound Durant. Any team, including the Thunder, could have persuaded him off his apparent plan. The Warriors had to close, and they did – then closed on a title nearly a year later.

As far as Durant denying Green calling him after Game 7, the difference between a text and call doesn’t clear that up.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe, who reported Green’s story of the parking-lot call:

Texting from the locker room and calling from the car, just after losing the biggest game of his career? Green was stalkerish in his recruitment of Durant.

But Green obviously has no regrets now.

Steve Kerr most emotional Warrior after NBA championship

By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

OAKLAND — On the stage and in the locker room, there was spraying champagne, hugs, and tears from the Golden State Warriors. After a long season, their emotions overflowed upon winning an NBA championship.

None more than coach Steve Kerr.

He wasn’t sure he would be on that stage with Adam Silver just a couple weeks ago — not because of the team, but because his health kept him off the court. The back problems that sidelined him last season had resurfaced and forced him back on an operating table to stop a slow leak of spinal fluid. He loved coaching this team so much, he loved this group of players so much, he had endured a lot of pain to stay on the sidelines with them, until it got to be too much. When he stepped away two games into the playoffs he wasn’t sure if or when he could return.

Did all that make him more emotional after winning?

“Yeah, yeah, for sure,” Kerr said from the podium. “Winning is… winning is fantastic. I’ve been so lucky to be part of so many championship teams as a player and now as a coach, and it never gets old. But tonight was a little different, just based on the things I’ve had to go through during this time.”

Cameras caught Kerr crying and collapsing into the arms of Warriors GM — and Kerr’s good friend — Bob Myers. It was a personal moment, one that showed the depth of emotion and how much this seventh ring (five as a player, now two as a coach) meant to Kerr. This one was harder, and almost taken away from him.

The Warriors’ players, to a man, respect Kerr.

“Well, Steve is just, he’s got a great brain,” said Andre Iguodala, the man Kerr calls the adult on the team. “It’s always working. He’s trying to figure everything out like, okay, I know what I got, I know how to get the best out of each one of these guys. But we’re going to take it to the next level. He’s always trying to take it to the next layer, the next layer. It’s like an onion, keep peeling it back. It’s so intricate.”

Veteran NBA coach Mike Brown had slid into the big chair and kept it warm for Kerr while he was sidelined. Kerr was the architect of the Warriors, he built the home, Brown saw himself as the renter just trying not to get a big stain on the carpet so he got his deposit back. But Brown also learned something about Kerr through all of this.

“The one thing I didn’t realize — I coached Steve as a player. I didn’t know he was as competitive as he is,” Brown said. “He is a fiery, blond-haired, blue-eyed, All-American dude. But he is fiery. To see his passion and to feel his passion all year and then to be able to have him lead us these last games was unbelievable. An unbelievable feeling for him, an unbelievable feeling for me and an unbelievable feeling for the team.

“This is how it should’ve ended. Just like this.”

Don’t forget the "Are Warriors best team ever?" discussion

By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

Only team in NBA history with an undefeated postseason

The 2016-17 Warriors’ strongest claim to being the greatest team ever got erased when they lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals. By the time they held off a suddenly dangerous Cleveland in Game 5, the focus had turned to the present: Golden State winning the title.

The Warriors might enjoy that room to celebrate without pondering their legacy, but take a step back, and they still have a compelling case as the greatest team ever.

First, the talent.

Stephen Curry is the back-to-back reigning MVP, the best shooter of all-time who has rounded out his game to unexpected levels. Kevin Durant won MVP the year before and also is still in his prime, maybe even playing his best basketball. Draymond Green is favored to win Defensive Player of the Year, and he’s one of the most dynamic passers ever for his position. Klay Thompson is an all-time great shooter and a defensive stopper.

Golden State is so good, Andre Iguodala, the 2015 Finals MVP, barely gets mentioned.

When Durant got hurt in the regular season, the Warriors turned to their other MVP in his prime. When Green – whose unique skill set at center fortifies a unit so devastating, it’s called the death lineup – got into foul trouble, they turned to Durant (a skilled 7-footer unlike any other) at center. Heck, when their coach stepped away due to back problems, they turned to an assistant who previously won Coach of the Year and guided his team to the Finals.

Golden State has everything a team could ever want – and answers when the machine sputters, which isn’t often.

Even with their loss, the Warriors (16-1) posted the best playoff record ever:

image

Maybe the 2001 Lakers (15-1) would’ve matched the Warriors with an extra first-round game. (The first round was best-of-five then.) The 1983 76ers could have also matched Golden State if they played in the same postseason format.

But the Warriors are the only team to achieve 16-1 in reality, not a hypothetical. They were also much more dominant en route, anyway.

Golden State outscored playoff opponents 13.5 points per game – the third-best mark ever, second best by an NBA champion and best in decades:

image

With a 67-15 regular-season record, this might be the best season ever.

But why stop there? Golden State’s elite run began two years ago with another 67-15 season and a championship, continued with 73 wins and a Finals loss last year and returned to the top with this year’s title.

The Warriors have won 84.1% of their games in the last three years, the best three-year span in NBA history (with championships won on the right):

image

Only Michael Jordan’s Bulls came close, winning 82.5% of their games from 1995-96 through 1997-1998. They, of course, also won three titles in that span.

Golden State won only two.

But two of three isn’t bad, and this year’s championship cleanses the stench of blowing a 3-1 lead in last year’s finals after winning a record 73 games in the regular season. Two titles and another trip to the Finals puts this three-year stretch in an elite class.

Here’s every time a team reached at least three straight NBA Finals and won at least two of them:

image

These Warriors, LeBron JamesDwyane WadeChris Bosh Heat, Kobe Bryant-Pau Gasol Lakers, Shaq-Kobe Lakers, Jordan’s Bulls, Bad Boys Pistons, Showtime Lakers, Larry Bird Celtics, Bill Russell Celtics and Minneapolis Lakers – that’s the entire list. Add Golden State’s regular-season dominance, and this is an unprecedented run.

The best ever? I’d still favor Jordan’s second three-peat.

But the Warriors aren’t going anywhere. They might already be the greatest. If not, we could have good cause to revisit the topic next year and the following year and…

Warriors: ‘We have not received an invitation to the White House’

By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT

Have the NBA-champion Warriors decided not to visit Donald Trump’s White House? A muddled and difficult-to-follow rumor suggested that was the case.

But Golden State won’t confirm it and is taking a different tone.

Warriors release:

Today is all about celebrating our championship. We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions when and if necessary.

This seems a little semantic. NBA champions are routinely invited to the White House. Even if the Warriors haven’t yet been formally invited, they know it’s coming.

They also knew they were heavily favored to win the championship, and Shaun Livingston even publicly said he wouldn’t visit the White House. I’d be surprised if they voted on a White House trip in the hours after clinching the title, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they determined a plan in the weeks or months prior.

Golden State can and should celebrate its championship today. But a decision is coming on the White House, if it hasn’t been made already.

Golden State Warriors parade set for Thursday in Oakland

Associated PressJun 13, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. — The city of Oakland is gearing up for a Thursday parade to celebrate the Golden State Warriors latest NBA title, officials said following their win.

As fans snapped up victory shirts and hats Tuesday following a night of celebrating, city crews were busy hanging championship banners along the parade route.

The parade will take place Thursday morning in downtown Oakland, following the same route as the team’s parade to celebrate the 2015 NBA title.

It will start at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 11th Street, wind through downtown streets and end with a procession to the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center.

Fans are encouraged to line up for the parade and rally as soon as 5 a.m. Thursday and taking public transportation is encouraged.

Following the victory Monday night, warriors’ fans danced in the streets in downtown Oakland and wildly honked their horns in San Francisco.

The party began as soon as Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 at Oracle Arena to clinch their second championship in three years.

In San Francisco, people hung out of cars waving blue and gold flags.

Across the bay, rowdy crowds gathered in Oakland intersections, including one where cheering fans made a circle to watch several men breakdance. Some climbed street lights, some sprayed champagne and some threw bottles leaving broken glass in streets. Others set off fireworks.

There were no immediate reports of any violence or arrests.

The Warriors won the title in 2015 before the Cavaliers made their historic comeback last year. Then it was Golden State’s turn again, taking the title in five games.