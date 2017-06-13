Check out Top 10 plays from 2017 NBA Finals (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

The 2017 NBA Finals had some amazing individual performances — LeBron James averaging a triple-double, Kevin Durant scoring at least 30-points a game, Stephen Curry hitting big threes and on down the line.

Enjoya trip back through the Finals and the Top 10 plays from the series.

LeBron on Warriors: ”I need to sit down and figure this thing out… They’re going to be around for a while”

Getty Images
1 Comment
Associated PressJun 13, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Once he congratulated Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, LeBron James left the floor following Game 5 and found Kyrie Irving waiting for him.

Cleveland’s two stars embraced, and as they headed toward the locker room and Queen’s “We Are the Champions” played inside thundering Oakland’s Oracle Arena, James delivered a message to his teammate and the world.

“We’ll be back,” he said. “We’ll be back.”

They were fabulous and flawed defending NBA champs, their deficiencies in depth and defense exposed by a superior team in the Finals.

One year after their historic comeback, James and the Cavaliers couldn’t catch the Golden State Warriors.

Unable to defend their title despite the league’s highest payroll, rampaging through the Eastern Conference playoffs and James’ brilliance against the free-wheeling Warriors for five games, the Cavs are no longer the team to beat. They’re still championship caliber, but a step or two behind a glittering Golden State team that went 81-18 in Durant’s first season and built for the long haul.

At 32, and playing as well as ever in 14 seasons, James has a possible dynasty blocking his path.

“I need to sit down and figure this thing out,” said James, who averaged 33.6 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in his seventh consecutive Finals. “They’re going to be around for a while. Pretty much all their guys are in their 20s. Pretty much all their big-name guys are in their 20s, and they don’t show any signs of slowing down. … From my eyes, they’re built to last a few years.”

The Cavaliers aren’t constructed for the same longevity.

James is under contract for one more season, and there’s no guarantee the three-time champion and five-time Finals loser will sign a long-term deal in 2018 with Cleveland despite his deep devotion to Northeast Ohio. Last week, James said he didn’t know how many years he has left. It’s possible that his outside business interests, which include a desire to one day own an NBA team, could push him into retirement.

That’s down the road. A more pressing concern for the team is the status of general manager David Griffin, whose contract expires on June 30.

Aided by having James to build around and owner Dan Gilbert’s willingness to spend, Griffin has assembled and overseen a roster that has made three straight Finals and is positioned to stay atop the East.

Griffin has been with the club since 2010, taking over as GM when Chris Grant was fired in 2014. He’s the one who persuaded Irving to sign a long-term deal with Cleveland before it was known that James was coming back and Griffin pulled off the trade for Kevin Love. He acquired veterans J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert in 2015, fired coach David Blatt and promoted Tyronn Lue midway through the ’16 season and added Kyle Korver, Deron Williams and Andrew Bogut this year.

Gilbert and Griffin are expected to meet again this week. Griffin has been linked to past openings in Orlando, Atlanta and Milwaukee, but his preference is to stay with Cleveland as he and his wife, Meredith, have immersed themselves in the community.

Once the front office situation is settled, the next priorities are addressing Cleveland’s weaknesses: defense, an aging bench and backup point guard.

The Cavaliers couldn’t stop the Warriors during critical stretches in the Finals, and there were warning signs long before Durant got free for dunks, Curry drained wide-open 3-pointers or Golden State averaged 121.6 points.

Cleveland’s defense was suspect all season, ranking among the worst in statistical efficiency. The Cavs often outscored their mistakes, but the lack of a rim protector (Bogut was injured in his first minute on the floor) and a defensive commitment proved costly. Both areas must be fixed.

Korver, Channing Frye, Richard Jefferson and Deron Williams contributed during the regular season and earlier rounds against Indiana, Toronto and Boston, but with the exception of Jefferson, the seasoned vets were overmatched against the younger, quicker Warriors. Cleveland needs an infusion of young blood to fix a second unit that struggled from the opener.

Then there’s Love, who went just 2 of 8 in Game 5 and had 1-of-9 and 4-of-13 shooting performances earlier in the Finals. The All-Star forward has been the subject of trade rumblings in the past and his name is certain to surface this summer as contending teams look for that missing piece to close the gap on Golden State.

For James, second place is no consolation, not when success is measured by championship rings. There was no shame in falling for the second time in three years to the Warriors, a 73-win team that needed Durant to dethrone James.

His new challenge is to get back on top.

“Teams and franchises are going to be trying to figure out ways that they can put personnel together, the right group of guys together to be able to hopefully compete against this team,” he said. “They’re assembled as good as you can assemble, and I played against some really, really good teams that was assembled perfectly, and they’re right up there.”

 

Super teams sell — 2017 NBA Finals most watched since Jordan left Bulls

2 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Go ahead and fret about competitive balance all you want, for the casual fans super teams sell.

A lot of sports fans may have been surprised they were tuning in to root f0r LeBron James and the Cavaliers to beat the stacked Warriors with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry — but they were tuning in. A lot of them.

Monday night’s Game 5 was the most-watched NBA Finals Game 5 since 1998 — Michael Jordan’s final year with the Bulls, according to ABC. The entire series matched that pace, it was the most watched series since 1998. From the official press release:

The five-game series averaged a total live audience (television plus streaming) of 20,840,000 average viewers, up from 20,578,000 viewers for last year’s seven-game series. On television, the series averaged 20,406,000 plus an average minute streaming audience of 434,000 viewers. Monday’s Game 5 broadcast on ABC generated a total live audience of more than 25,003,000 average viewers, making it the most-watched Game 5 since 1998.

Yes, they are counting streaming numbers, as they should. Those are eyeballs on the game (and the ads) just in a different format, and every sport is feeling the pinch of streaming siphoning off younger viewers who would have previously had to sit in front of a television. The bottom line is they were watching, which is what’s being counted.

The NBA has always been its most popular when there were dominant teams, and when its biggest stars are on its biggest stage. Parity is not what sells the NBA, stars do. LeBron, Durant, and Curry are arguably the three biggest basketball stars on the planet (certainly three of the top five). The NBA needs to be concerned with local ratings during the season, but dominant teams being good for the NBA has always been the story. And it continues.

And now, 29 teams will start chasing the champion Warriors

Getty Images
4 Comments
Associated PressJun 13, 2017, 5:52 PM EDT

The alarm was sounded loud and clear by LeBron James not long after the NBA Finals ended, and every other player, coach and general manager around the league who did not end this season drenched in champagne surely agreed with what he was saying.

The Golden State Warriors are a problem.

And they’re probably going to stay that way.

There will be one question inevitably asked this offseason by most of the 29 other teams in the NBA whose fingers didn’t get to smudge the golden surface of the Larry O’Brien Trophy this year. That question will not have a good answer for many, if any. Basketball’s offseason is here, a draft and free agency loom, and for the second time in three years everyone is chasing the Warriors.

Good luck, everybody.

You’re going to need it.

“They’re going to be here for a while,” James said after the Finals ended , his words coming as the Warriors’ celebration was still going in earnest. “They’re going to be around for a while. Pretty much all their guys are in their 20s. Pretty much all their big-name guys are in their 20s, and they don’t show any signs of slowing down.”

Boston has the No. 1 pick in the draft to add to a team that went to the Eastern Conference finals this season. Miami will have around $37 million in spending money once Chris Bosh comes off the books. James will try and lure more help to come to Cleveland. Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose, Gordon Hayward, Paul George and Blake Griffin may all be changing addresses. The Knicks have openly been begging Carmelo Anthony to seek a trade elsewhere.

No, quiet will not happen in July 2017.

It’s unclear if any of this summer’s moves will matter come June 2018.

The Warriors might be that far ahead of the field already.

“There’s going to be a lot of teams that’s trying to figure out ways to put personnel together to try and match that if they’re able to actually face them in a playoff series, both Eastern Conference and Western Conference,” James said. “Because they’re built for … from my eyes, they’re built to last a few years.”

Technically, the Warriors have some work to do in order to remain the Warriors.

Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, Zaza Pachulia, David West and JaVale McGee will be among many Golden State players in the free-agent waters, and Kevin Durant will likely join them. Even though it will cost the Warriors big money – remember, Curry is in line for an enormous raise and made “only” $12 million this season – it’s more than possible for them to keep their core intact.

There also are some other matters of business around the league to clear up this season.

Many players have opt-in decisions coming before the July 1 shopping spree opens. Some of those decisions could affect what happens on draft night, when Markelle Fultz will likely go to the Celtics with the No. 1 overall pick. And there is still all the awards that need to be handed out, like settling the Russell Westbrook versus James Harden race for MVP.

There hasn’t been a coaching change in more than a year, which is an incredibly rare occurrence for the league. But some front offices have undergone recent overhauls, and more of that could be on the way – especially if Cleveland does not retain GM David Griffin, whose contract with the Cavs is expiring.

Rosters, though, will definitely change. They always change. The Warriors won’t be the same when Commissioner Adam Silver hands them their rings next October (when the league’s longer season designed to give more rest over the 82-game span) begins. The Cavaliers won’t be the same either. Nobody will have the same 15 players they ended the season with.

But the Warriors look like they’re on the brink of something dynastic.

No team had a winning record against Golden State this season – five were .500 against the Warriors – and 16 of the 29 other teams in the league didn’t beat them even once. The best example of how far the league has to go to catch the Warriors might be the Portland Trail Blazers, a very solid team with two great scorers in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Portland played Golden State eight times this season. The Blazers went 0-8.

Again, good luck, everybody else.

“We’re obviously just getting started,” Curry said. “This is something that we want to continue to do.”

 

LeBron James: “I don’t believe I’ve played for a super team”

11 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT

OAKLAND — Kevin Durant said during the Finals he felt LeBron James‘ decision to go to Miami — leaving a team he wasn’t sure could win a title to team up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Boshhelped lay a foundation for Durant to come to Golden State. In the eyes of players, LeBron took charge of his destiny and made it happen, for Durant he felt he was taking the next step down that path.

Does that mean LeBron regrets starting the super team trend?

“I don’t believe I’ve played for a super team,” LeBron said after his Game 5 loss. “I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe we’re a super team here. So, no, I don’t really, I don’t.”

Um…. okay.

When those words came out of LeBron’s mouth, heads in the media room popped up from our phones and laptops like startled antelope at the watering hole, and then we all looked quizzically at each other as if “did I just hear that right?” Then we put our heads down and Tweeted out the quote.

One would need an incredibly high standard to think LeBron has not played for a super team — the two titles in Miami were with a stacked team. These Cavaliers have LeBron, two other current All-Stars, and a veteran bench filled with former All-Stars and guys who now fit their role well. He’s never played on a team as good as Jordan’s Bulls or the Showtime Lakers were in their eras, yet by almost any definition these Cavaliers are a super team, they just ran into what may go down as an all-time great team.

Which is why LeBron seemed a little perplexed through the rest of his press conference, as he seemed to be trying to think through how to make these Cavaliers take the next step forward. With this team basically capped out and without much flexibility, it’s not going to be easy.