And now, 29 teams will start chasing the champion Warriors

Jun 13, 2017

The alarm was sounded loud and clear by LeBron James not long after the NBA Finals ended, and every other player, coach and general manager around the league who did not end this season drenched in champagne surely agreed with what he was saying.

The Golden State Warriors are a problem.

And they’re probably going to stay that way.

There will be one question inevitably asked this offseason by most of the 29 other teams in the NBA whose fingers didn’t get to smudge the golden surface of the Larry O’Brien Trophy this year. That question will not have a good answer for many, if any. Basketball’s offseason is here, a draft and free agency loom, and for the second time in three years everyone is chasing the Warriors.

Good luck, everybody.

You’re going to need it.

“They’re going to be here for a while,” James said after the Finals ended , his words coming as the Warriors’ celebration was still going in earnest. “They’re going to be around for a while. Pretty much all their guys are in their 20s. Pretty much all their big-name guys are in their 20s, and they don’t show any signs of slowing down.”

Boston has the No. 1 pick in the draft to add to a team that went to the Eastern Conference finals this season. Miami will have around $37 million in spending money once Chris Bosh comes off the books. James will try and lure more help to come to Cleveland. Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose, Gordon Hayward, Paul George and Blake Griffin may all be changing addresses. The Knicks have openly been begging Carmelo Anthony to seek a trade elsewhere.

No, quiet will not happen in July 2017.

It’s unclear if any of this summer’s moves will matter come June 2018.

The Warriors might be that far ahead of the field already.

“There’s going to be a lot of teams that’s trying to figure out ways to put personnel together to try and match that if they’re able to actually face them in a playoff series, both Eastern Conference and Western Conference,” James said. “Because they’re built for … from my eyes, they’re built to last a few years.”

Technically, the Warriors have some work to do in order to remain the Warriors.

Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, Zaza Pachulia, David West and JaVale McGee will be among many Golden State players in the free-agent waters, and Kevin Durant will likely join them. Even though it will cost the Warriors big money – remember, Curry is in line for an enormous raise and made “only” $12 million this season – it’s more than possible for them to keep their core intact.

There also are some other matters of business around the league to clear up this season.

Many players have opt-in decisions coming before the July 1 shopping spree opens. Some of those decisions could affect what happens on draft night, when Markelle Fultz will likely go to the Celtics with the No. 1 overall pick. And there is still all the awards that need to be handed out, like settling the Russell Westbrook versus James Harden race for MVP.

There hasn’t been a coaching change in more than a year, which is an incredibly rare occurrence for the league. But some front offices have undergone recent overhauls, and more of that could be on the way – especially if Cleveland does not retain GM David Griffin, whose contract with the Cavs is expiring.

Rosters, though, will definitely change. They always change. The Warriors won’t be the same when Commissioner Adam Silver hands them their rings next October (when the league’s longer season designed to give more rest over the 82-game span) begins. The Cavaliers won’t be the same either. Nobody will have the same 15 players they ended the season with.

But the Warriors look like they’re on the brink of something dynastic.

No team had a winning record against Golden State this season – five were .500 against the Warriors – and 16 of the 29 other teams in the league didn’t beat them even once. The best example of how far the league has to go to catch the Warriors might be the Portland Trail Blazers, a very solid team with two great scorers in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Portland played Golden State eight times this season. The Blazers went 0-8.

Again, good luck, everybody else.

“We’re obviously just getting started,” Curry said. “This is something that we want to continue to do.”

 

Super teams sell — 2017 NBA Finals most watched since Jordan left Bulls

Jun 13, 2017

Go ahead and fret about competitive balance all you want, for the casual fans super teams sell.

A lot of sports fans may have been surprised they were tuning in to root f0r LeBron James and the Cavaliers to beat the stacked Warriors with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry — but they were tuning in. A lot of them.

Monday night’s Game 5 was the most-watched NBA Finals Game 5 since 1998 — Michael Jordan’s final year with the Bulls, according to ABC. The entire series matched that pace, it was the most watched series since 1998. From the official press release:

The five-game series averaged a total live audience (television plus streaming) of 20,840,000 average viewers, up from 20,578,000 viewers for last year’s seven-game series. On television, the series averaged 20,406,000 plus an average minute streaming audience of 434,000 viewers. Monday’s Game 5 broadcast on ABC generated a total live audience of more than 25,003,000 average viewers, making it the most-watched Game 5 since 1998.

Yes, they are counting streaming numbers, as they should. Those are eyeballs on the game (and the ads) just in a different format, and every sport is feeling the pinch of streaming siphoning off younger viewers who would have previously had to sit in front of a television. The bottom line is they were watching, which is what’s being counted.

The NBA has always been its most popular when there were dominant teams, and when its biggest stars are on its biggest stage. Parity is not what sells the NBA, stars do. LeBron, Durant, and Curry are arguably the three biggest basketball stars on the planet (certainly three of the top five). The NBA needs to be concerned with local ratings during the season, but dominant teams being good for the NBA has always been the story. And it continues.

LeBron James: “I don’t believe I’ve played for a super team”

Jun 13, 2017

OAKLAND — Kevin Durant said during the Finals he felt LeBron James‘ decision to go to Miami — leaving a team he wasn’t sure could win a title to team up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Boshhelped lay a foundation for Durant to come to Golden State. In the eyes of players, LeBron took charge of his destiny and made it happen, for Durant he felt he was taking the next step down that path.

Does that mean LeBron regrets starting the super team trend?

“I don’t believe I’ve played for a super team,” LeBron said after his Game 5 loss. “I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe we’re a super team here. So, no, I don’t really, I don’t.”

Um…. okay.

When those words came out of LeBron’s mouth, heads in the media room popped up from our phones and laptops like startled antelope at the watering hole, and then we all looked quizzically at each other as if “did I just hear that right?” Then we put our heads down and Tweeted out the quote.

One would need an incredibly high standard to think LeBron has not played for a super team — the two titles in Miami were with a stacked team. These Cavaliers have LeBron, two other current All-Stars, and a veteran bench filled with former All-Stars and guys who now fit their role well. He’s never played on a team as good as Jordan’s Bulls or the Showtime Lakers were in their eras, yet by almost any definition these Cavaliers are a super team, they just ran into what may go down as an all-time great team.

Which is why LeBron seemed a little perplexed through the rest of his press conference, as he seemed to be trying to think through how to make these Cavaliers take the next step forward. With this team basically capped out and without much flexibility, it’s not going to be easy.

Kevin Durant outduels LeBron James in epic NBA Finals matchup

Jun 13, 2017

LeBron James became the first player to average a triple-double in an NBA Finals. His Cavaliers were 36 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court than off against the Warriors, and he played 42 minutes per game.

Kevin Durant was even better.

The 2017 NBA Finals featured an all-time great individual battle between Durant and LeBron.

LeBron has used this time of year to fortify his argument as best player in the world. He was the best player in four of the previous five, maybe five of the last five, Finals. (He won three Finals MVPs, should’ve beaten Andre Iguodala in 2015 and was a tossup with Kawhi Leonard in 2014.)

But Durant was so good this year, he opened a legitimate debate about whether he’s better than LeBron right now. I honestly don’t know the answer. Durant’s superior supporting cast gave him and advantage, but he used it well enough to stake claim to the best-in-the-world moniker.

These were two superstars at or near the peaks of their power, engaged in intense competition.

Durant (30.4) and LeBron (29.4) posted average Game Scores in the Finals that combine to be far superior to any other Finals opponents in current postseason format.

Here are the top combined average Game Scores for Finals opponents since 1984 (as far back as Basketball-Reference records go):

Michael Jordan-Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson-Larry Bird, Shaquille O’Neal-Allen Iverson – Durant-LeBron topped them all.

And Durant topped LeBron within the matchup. Making that even more incredible: This was LeBron’s best Finals average Game Score in the last six years.

Here’s LeBron (wine) vs. his top Finals opponent (blue) by Game Score:

No Finals opponent fared better against LeBron in that span than Durant in 2012 with the Thunder. In the last few years, LeBron has kept pushing his statistical contributions higher and higher. Yet, Durant still made up all that ground.

LeBron’s Game Score this year probably inflated, because it doesn’t properly account for his for his lackluster defense, especially early in the series. Durant’s defense was awesome.

That’s why Durant won and deserved Finals MVP.

But even with its imperfections, Game Score tells a true story: Durant and LeBron were historically good in the 2017 NBA Finals, and Durant was just a little better.

Report: Kevin Durant texted Draymond Green night of 2016 NBA Finals Game 7 indicating commitment to Warriors

Jun 13, 2017

Draymond Green recounted calling Kevin Durant from the parking lot after the Warriors lost Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Durant – just after straining his credibility – called that “100 percent false.”

But what would Durant say about a post-Game 7 text exchange with Green?

Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated:

About 30 minutes after Game 7 of the 2016 Finals, Warriors forward Draymond Green sat at his locker in full uniform, fiddling with his phone. All around him, teammates hastily showered and dressed, rushing from Oracle Arena and the champagne fumes that polluted the air. But Green was in no hurry to leave.

And so, at that locker, in that uniform, less than an hour after the most excruciating loss of his life, Green punched up Kevin Durant’s number. “See what we’re missing,” Green says, recounting the text message he sent Durant. “We need you. Make it happen.” Green had been courting Durant for months, but this was his strongest pitch yet, delivered at the most dramatic juncture. “Right after you lose Game 7,” Green says, “shows you’re serious.”

by the time Green peeled off his home whites and hit the showers, he could sense that his squad would laugh last. Durant’s response flashed across the screen: “I’m ready. Let’s do this.”

The Finals ended June 19. Durant revealed he’d sign with the Warriors on July 4. Between, there were free-agency meetings in the Hamptons, a dinner with his soon-to-be-former Thunder teammates and breathless speculation about where he’d sign. Most presumed he’d return to Oklahoma City for at least one more year.

But he was set on on Golden State all along? Wow. That’s quite a revelation.

Of course, texting Green never bound Durant. Any team, including the Thunder, could have persuaded him off his apparent plan. The Warriors had to close, and they did – then closed on a title nearly a year later.

As far as Durant denying Green calling him after Game 7, the difference between a text and call doesn’t clear that up.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe, who reported Green’s story of the parking-lot call:

Texting from the locker room and calling from the car, just after losing the biggest game of his career? Green was stalkerish in his recruitment of Durant.

But Green obviously has no regrets now.