Report: Lonzo Ball out of shape for Lakers workout

Many qualities have made the Lakers impressed with Ball, including his leadership potential, passing and scoring. They are not impressed, however, with his level of conditioning.
Some observers of Ball’s workout last Wednesday thought he came in out of shape. Ball acknowledged that the “drills get you tired, so you got to stay focused.”
Was Ball out of shape at UCLA? If so, that’d actually be encouraging. He played so well anyway. Better conditioning would be a clear path to improvement.
If he fell out of shape after the college season, that’d be more concerning. If he got back in shape by October, it’d be fine. Perhaps, he’s just not good with this once-in-a-lifetime limbo period between college and the NBA. But why he slipped would still raise questions, as well as his ability to respond.
It’s also worth asking: Is Ball actually out of shape? The Lakers appear to be trying hard to sell the idea they’re not set on drafting him. Not everyone is buying it, but this specific rumor could add plausibility.
James Dolan says he’s not meddling at all with Knicks
“No, no,” Dolan said when asked during an appearance on Fox 5 if he’s engaged in basketball decisions surrounding the Knicks. “It’s all Phil (Jackson, Knicks team president). It’s all Steve (Mills, Knicks general manager)…. I’m working on my music, they’re working on the basketball team,” Dolan, who in the past has been hands-on in Knicks basketball decisions, said on Fox 5 that people ask him all the time about the Knicks. His response? “Ask Phil.”
Knicks fans had been hoping for years that Dolan would stop meddling. They just didn’t realize it’d mean turning over power to Jackson, who has overseen a comedy of errors.
Dolan might not be actively involved, but he implemented this poor organizational structure. There’s no escaping him.
Kevin Durant claims he hasn’t watched last few NBA Finals despite proof to contrary
But just before creating that discrepancy, Durant made a more clearly untrue claim in an exchange with Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
McMenamin: “Last year in the Finals, as a viewer, do you recall when the series went 3-1? What was going through your mind? Did you feel like Cleveland was still in the series? And what was your impression as the comeback unfolded?”
Durant: “I didn’t watch it.”
McMenamin: “You didn’t watch any of the Finals? Do you normally do that, not watch the Finals?”
Durant: “Yup. If I’m not in them, I don’t watch them.”
McMenamin: “So you’ve only watched 2012 and this year?”
Durant: “Well, I mean, before then, I was on teams that, we weren’t contenders. So, it’s a little different when you’re a contender, I guess. But I didn’t watch. But you kind of know the pulse of the game, a team being up 3-1. Obviously, if you’re up 3-1 in a series, as a fan – and you’re coming home – you feel as though that the away team got to have a spectacular game in order for you to win. So, last year, I didn’t put it past Cleveland to have a rest of a spectacular series. And that’s what they did.”
“I was telling one of my friends, Rich (Kleiman, his agent), who’s here, we were watching Game 7. Well, as it started to unfold, it was, ‘No question, no way could you go to this team.’ And I was just like a kid, like, in a candy shop. I’d get wide open 3s, I could just run up and down the court, get wide open layups. I was basically begging him. I was like, yo, this would be nice. So as I was thinking about my decision and who I was gonna play for, this team came to mind. You know, as they lost, it became more and more real every day. You start to think about it even more. To see if I would fit. Then once I sat down with these guys, everything that I wanted to know about them they kinda showed me. But we don’t have to talk about it though because they didn’t get the job done and they came after me and who knows what would’ve happened. But I guess you could say I’m glad that they lost.”
Here’s video – from Durant own documentary, starting at 11:10 mark – showing him watching the Spurs-Heat Finals in 2014, when his Thunder lost in the Western Conference finals (hat tip: reddit user xgobez):
I don’t know why Durant would claim he didn’t watch the last few NBA Finals when that is so clearly untrue. A guess: He didn’t want to discuss the Warriors blowing a 3-1 lead, and – being so locked in – he came up with a tactic to end the discussion without realizing how poorly it’d reflect on him.
Report: Spurs getting new secondary logo (picture)
This is a pretty sharp departure from the Spurs’ other logos. This new one is minimalist and conforms more with other teams’ logos. San Antonio was one of the few teams that didn’t incorporate a basketball into their logos.
But being distinctive is nothing compared to selling more merchandise.
Video Breakdown: How the Cavaliers set the Finals record for 3-pointers vs. the Warriors
Yes, many of Cleveland’s shots were either dumb luck — that J.R. Smith 3-pointer from the middle of the floor comes to mind — or guys like Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert coming back and waking up from beyond the arc.
But severe issues with rotations, mental attentiveness, and keeping the Cavaliers off the offensive boards were the main factors. Draymond Green played oddly out of character, at times falling asleep on Kevin Love even after the Cleveland forward had hit a string of 3-pointers.
There was also one play the Cavaliers ran with LeBron that was a huge adjustment from the first three contests, something I thought was a stroke of genius from Tyronn Lue.
Watch the full breakdown above to see how it all came together.