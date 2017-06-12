Getty

LeBron James says he’d want Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan as his 3-on-3 teammates

Associated PressJun 12, 2017, 1:30 AM EDT

LeBron James knows who his dream teammates would be in a 3-on-3 competition at the 2020 Olympics – Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

Jordan and Johnson’s names came to James without any hesitation when asked by The Associated Press which past greats he would like to play with. The Cavaliers star was a bit more reserved when he came to picking present day players.

“I don’t know, I have to think about it,” James said.

Not that James – or Magic or Michael – is participating.

James didn’t think he would consider playing in the new Olympic event in the Tokyo Games, but is happy it was added.

“It’s great for basketball,” he said. “For us to be able to add another category to the Olympics, another basketball category, I think it’s pretty great. I haven’t seen the full layout of how they plan on executing it … are they going to use NBA guys, are they going to use college guys. I’m not quite sure.

“I’m not very good in a 3-on-3 thing. I’m more of a 5-on-5 guy. I stay out of the 1-on-1 matchups during our practice, the 2-on-2 and the 3-on-3s. So probably not. I probably won’t be a part of the 3-on-3 matchup.”

The new Olympic event was added Friday by the International Olympic Committee. There will be eight men’s teams and eight women’s teams competing. As far as what teams are selected and how teams qualify, that’s still unclear.

“They don’t want just the basketball powers to compete in 3-on-3,” said USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley. “FIBA will get together and figure out how teams will qualify. They will definitely want to reward countries that have been doing a lot of 3-on-3 activities.”

The U.S. has been pushing 3-on-3 over the past few years and held a national tournament last month. The winners will head to the World Cup in France later this month.

“The last few years, we have made a major push in 3-on-3 basketball with our nationwide Dew NBA 3X tour and several international 3-on-3 competitions. The Olympic stage will provide these elite athletes with the opportunity to further demonstrate their talents,” NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum said.

It’s also unclear if the NBA will even allow its players to compete, which is just fine with Draymond Green.

“I grew up playing street ball so to have 3-on-3 a part of the Olympics I think it’s also something guys can win that are not pro athletes,” The Golden State Warriors forward said. “So I think that could be really good. You see in these other sports where they go compete in the Olympics but they have regular day jobs. I think that can be like that for 3-on-3. So I think that can be great.”

While the new event may not have NBA guys competing, count Breanna Stewart as one WNBA player who would love the chance to play in both basketball events if possible.

“Sure, I’d love to do it,” said Stewart, who won her first Olympic gold medal at the Rio Games. “Whenever I can put on a USA Basketball jersey … I’d be happy to.”

The U.S. has never won a men’s gold medal while playing in the 3-on-3 World Cup, which began in 2012. Serbia has won the title twice and Qatar was the champion in 2014. The Americans won the silver in 2016 after finishing 14th in 2014.

The women won gold medals in 2012 and 2014 before settling for the bronze in 2016.

“Definitely I would play in it again if offered the opportunity,” said Bria Hartley, who was part of the first title team in 2012, pairing with fellow WNBA players Chiney Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins and Ann Strother. “It was so much fun and it’s so fast-paced.”

The rules are made for up-tempo competition .

With one 10-minute period, the 3-on-3 is a lot quicker than its 5-on-5 counterpart. A game can end even sooner if a team scores 21 points in less than 10 minutes. If the game is tied after 10 minutes, it goes into overtime with the first team scoring two points in OT wins. Those rules make a big difference in limiting the Americans’ depth, which they have used to overwhelm opponents in traditional Olympic basketball games.

AP Sports Writers Janie McCauley and Josh Dubow contributed to this story from Oakland, California

Rick Barry calls radio host a loser after argument over LeBron’s pass to Kyle Korver

By Dane CarbaughJun 12, 2017, 12:30 AM EDT

Hall of Famer Rick Barry knows a thing or two about the NBA. He seems to keep up on it, and he’s even called LeBron James the greatest small forward to ever play the game. Barry is strong-willed, and his opinions rarely come with any flexibility.

That’s why it probably won’t shock you to learn that, during a radio hit with Fox Sports Radio’s Rob King this week, Barry got so infuriated with King’s interpretation of LeBron James’ pass to Kyle Korver that he hung up on him.

Barry, adamant that James made the right call with 52 seconds left in Game 3, passing to Korver for an open 3-pointer. Korver missed, and the Warriors went on to win, 118-113.

WARNING: NSFW language ahead.

Via Twitter:

There are a couple things to take away from this.

First, Barry is correct. Korver is one of the best 3-point shooters in NBA history. Modern analytics have dictated the risk/reward for that kind of play as advantageous to good 3-point shooters.

Even further, LeBron was being guarded by Draymond Green at the time, who he had not beaten in full off the dribble. Green is a DPOY candidate this season and is one of the best defenders in the game. Kevin Durant was waiting on strong side help, so it wasn’t a guaranteed bucket for LeBron. Hoping for a foul is tough, given that in that situation referees are more likely to swallow their whistle when the reputations on either side of the ball for players are fairly evenly matched.

Now, Barry was of course wrong to pull out the argument that because King didn’t play professional basketball that he doesn’t have a right to an opinion. King was clearly playing the Devil’s Advocate role as radio host, poking at Barry to make his show better. That can be grating. But Barry did more to invalidate his argument by pulling out the You Didn’t Play In The NBA card. It’s not fair, and it has no bearing. Analysts — many of which played basketball their whole lives save for at the top level — are considered experts for a reason thanks to years of experience. It’s also a little silly to dismiss a side of a sports argument because of who it comes from instead of the merit of its context.

For the record, LeBron said he would pass to Korver if given the opportunity to do so again.

Watch Lakers F Julius Randle’s fake local TV ad for a rocking chair store (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 11, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

The San Antonio Spurs are famous for their HEB commercials, but you really don’t see too many athletes doing local spots anymore. Comparatively, big name athletes are doing more work for big name brands in 2017 than they were in 1987.

The folks over at Jimmy Kimmel Live! decided to try to reinvigorate the local TV commercial market in L.A. by using Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle as their famous athlete.

What store did they make an ad for?

Why the L.A. Rocking Chair Store of course, complete with the kind of gems you get in local ads. You know, like giving directions by saying things like “just down the block from the yogurt shop”.

The concept is pretty funny and the ad is worth watching.

Warriors hear your “they were up 3-1 last year” comments and shrug. Should they?

2 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2017, 9:42 PM EDT

OAKLAND — Golden State hears your “they blew a 3-1 lead last year in the Finals” talk.

And they shrug.

“Totally different situation. Different team. They’re a different team also,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We’re in a much better position this year. We’re healthy, we got Kevin Durant. That’s a good thing.”

“I haven’t really even thought about last year’s Finals, just because we try to live in the moment right now and enjoy this” Klay Thompson said.

“We won three games in a row in The Finals, 15 in a row overall in the Playoffs, you just think it’s going to happen,” Draymond Green said. “Then all of a sudden you get smacked in the face, and it’s like: Whoa. You remember what can be, what can happen. So it’s great for us to lock back in and come out with that same focus that we came out with earlier in the season.”

Closing out Cleveland will be far from easy. The Cavaliers play their best ball with their backs against the wall, and they are still in that spot — lose and it’s over. Cleveland played with force, physicality, and better ball movement in Game 4, and the Warriors didn’t handle it well. Now Golden State heads home, and there was a confidence around the team at practice, they think they could handle this.

But what if the Cavaliers find a way to win Game 5 on the road Monday night, do things start to snowball on the Warriors again?

“Snowballing? I wouldn’t think of it that way. Just me personally,” Andre Iguodala said. “You try to prepare and do your job at your highest ability to help the team complete that goal. For me, I just think differently. There’s no such thing as pressure. Or if it is pressure, you just embrace it.”

“I mean, you want to win and close the series out,” Green said. ”There’s no added pressure in doing that. That’s just what it is.”

Do the Cavaliers see pressure on the Warriors to win Game 5 lest this start to feel like last year?

“No, I feel like this is the game we got to get,” LeBron James said. “Or it’s over with. I think everybody’s feeling that way.”

The Warriors may be up 3-1 now, but they will remind you they were up 3-0 and no team in NBA history has come from that far back to win a series.

Golden State talked about playing better to start the game, about defending the three-point line better, about making things harder on Cleveland than they did in Game 4. LeBron and Kyrie Irving will hit shots, but can the Warriors get in the body of J.R. Smith early, and can they keep Tristan Thompson off the boards again? Oh, and it would help if Stephen Curry knocked down a few shots.

“Man, for me and I think for our team, we know what the situation we’re in,” Durant said. “We know that anything can happen in this league, and we know that champions just don’t lay down and die…. We can’t worry about the games that happened before, or we can’t worry about what will happen in the future. We just have to stay in the moment and help each other out each and every play, and we’ll see what happens.”

Report: Former Blazers, Timberwolves G Sebastian Telfair arrested on gun, drug charges

4 Comments
By Dane CarbaughJun 11, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT

Former NBAer Sebastian Telfair was reportedly arrested on Sunday in New York after officers found him and another man parked illegally in a truck in Brooklyn. According to PIX 11, Telfair had guns, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, and two bags of marijuana.

The story was broken by WNBC and has since been confirmed by multiple reports. According to PIX 11, Telfair was charged with crimes related to the paraphernalia in the truck after his arrest. Telfair previously plead guilty in 2008 to criminal possession of a handgun after a 2007 traffic stop revealed a .45 caliber handgun in Telfair’s car.

Meanwhile, the photo of the items Telfair was allegedly carrying in his vehicle is pretty substantial.

Via Twitter:

Via PIX11:

He was allegedly illegally parked in a pickup truck with another man, 18-year-old Jami Thomas, when police spotted them, NYPD sources said. Police stopped them after Telfair started driving without turning the car’s headlights on.

Officers found three loaded firearms, one semi-automatic rifle, a bulletproof vest, a large quantity of ammunition and two bags of marijuana inside the car.

Police arrested Telfair, 32, and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a ballistic vest, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of ammunition.

According to WNBC, Telfair and his companion tried to leave as officers approached the car:

As officers approached, they started to drive off, according to the source. Police who pulled them over smelled marijuana and saw a lit “blunt” on the dashboard, police said.

Telfair played 10 seasons in the NBA after being drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers 13th overall in the 2004 NBA Draft. Telfair last played with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014-15.