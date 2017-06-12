LeBron James posterizes Kevin Durant with fastbreak dunk (video)

We’ve already been spoiled with multiple great moments between LeBron James and Kevin Durant – two superstars in peak form – during these NBA Finals.
LeBron provided another with this great dunk on Durant in transition.
We’ve already been spoiled with multiple great moments between LeBron James and Kevin Durant – two superstars in peak form – during these NBA Finals.
LeBron provided another with this great dunk on Durant in transition.
Patrick McCaw has dome well for himself — a rookie getting rotation minutes on the Warriors, playing significant small-ball minutes in the NBA Finals.
But he can’t guard Kyrie Irving‘s crossover. Few can. It’s not fair.
Whatever happens in closeout game of these NBA Finals, it will have nothing on the insanity of Greece championship game.
Traditional Greek league powerhouse Olympiakos was down 17 points to Panathinaikos with just a couple of minutes left in the league title game when the Olympiakos fans started firing flares at the Panathinaikos bench. Yes, you read that right — they were allowed to bring flares into the arena for the game, then shot them off at players. Here’s some video (hat tip Ball Don’t Lie).
Ironically, the game was being played at Peace and Friendship Stadium. Not making that up.
The players from both teams were ushered off the court, the building was cleared, and the players brought back out to finish the game in an empty arena. Yes, Panathinaikos won the game.
Frighteningly, this is nothing new, the Chicago Tribune did a story about flares and fireworks being allowed at Greek sporting events — and that was 1995. Back in 2013, the Olympiakos fans did the same thing.
OAKLAND — “Nervous is good.”
Steve Kerr channeled a little Gordon Gekko in his pregame press conference before Game 5 of the NBA Finals. His Warriors are up 3-1, but gave the Cavaliers a little life in Game 4 when Cleveland’s offense exploded. Kerr, and the Warriors players, have said since the end of the last game they didn’t come out with the urgency while the Cavaliers did. Kerr wants to see that on Monday night at home, but he used the word nervousness. And fear.
“For us as a team tonight, we have to be more on edge,” Kerr said. “I hope we’re a little more nervous. We didn’t seem that nervous in Game 4. Nervous is good. Appropriate fear is the Gregg Popovich line. You need that. And when we come out the beginning of Game 4 and lose shooters and turn the ball over carelessly, we’re obviously not ready. So I would hope we’re more ready, more prepared tonight.”
After dropping Game 4, and with the specter of last year’s blown 3-1 lead over the series, do the Warriors feel the pressure of Game 5?
“Probably not as much pressure as they do,” Kerr said. “Just doing the math.”
One thing to watch early in this game is which team is aggressive, and which team is the most physical (also, how the referees call it after last game). Cavaliers’ coach Tyronn Lue said he don’t know why it took four games for his team to play with an appropriate level of physicality, but he said they need to replicate it on the road.
“We just have to play well,” Lue said. “I think try to duplicate what we did last game of being physical, getting back in transition, holding this team to only 14 points in transition, which is going to be tough. But I thought offensively we were really good. We didn’t turn the basketball over. We got back in transition. So that’s a big part of the game.”
Kerr is counting on his team to match that physicality.
“Being physical isn’t just about pushing and holding and grabbing,” Kerr said. “It’s about fighting over a screen. It’s about playing the game plan the way you’re supposed to, knowing personnel and being a step ahead of the game. When you fight over the screen, if the screener grabs you, the ref is going to call it. If you die into the screen and the screener grabs you, they’re not going to call it.
“We were dying into a lot of screens. We didn’t deserve a lot of calls the other night. They were the aggressor. Every time, in my experience in The Finals, when you have one team that’s much more aggressive than the other, things tend to go their way.”
OAKLAND — This is the quote that will launch a thousand conspiracy theories. It is a bit cryptic.
LeBron James had said previously that Kevin Durant going to the Warriors was good for basketball, but that opinion is certainly not shared by everyone. With the Warriors on the doorstep of a title and then heading into next season heavy favorites to repeat, the question of competitive balance keeps coming up. LeBron was asked if he could see the other side of the argument on the Warriors.
“Well, I can see it from both sides,” LeBron said Sunday. “Not going to exactly give you my opinion on how I can see it from both sides. I will at some point in my career. I’m not at that point right now because I know what I say kind of gets — people take it the wrong way. So I have my opinion on how people see it from both sides, and I have pretty good knowledge about it. So a few years from now I’ll tell you how I really feel about the whole situation. But they’re a great team. They’re assembled as good as you can be as a professional team, and they’re on a quest to win a championship. You can respect that.
“But they’re a great team. They’re assembled as good as you can be as a professional team, and they’re on a quest to win a championship. You can respect that.”
I’m curious what LeBron’s view is, does he see things as a future team owner? However, in trying not to start a controversy he accidentally fed the overactive imaginations of conspiracy theorists — “LeBron knows something we don’t about these Warriors.”
Here’s the reality: Golden State’s management was smarter than everyone else. What the NBA wants is a league where any team that drafts well, sets up a good culture, and uses its money in free agency wisely can win. That’s what the Warriors did. They drafted Stephen Curry, Dryamond Green, and Klay Thompson, then developed them. They built a culture and system that the players bought into. And while the spike in the NBA salary cap with the new television deal made it easier, they managed their cap to be in position to get Durant without breaking up the core. They handled it well.
The NBA has always had super teams that dominated an era — ’60s Celtics, ’80s Lakers (and Celtics), ’90s Bulls — or good teams that dominated a window (Bad Boy Pistons, Shaq/Kobe Lakers, for example). It’s not a coincidence that is when the league is most popular (ratings this series have been the highest since the 1990s). Did you dislike Jordan’s Bulls, they were more dominant and certainly more arrogant than these Warriors?
Some fans don’t like the players having the power now, with them working to help form their own superteams (LeBron to Miami, Durant to Warriors), but that’s actually about perspective. It’s okay if white guys in suits put together superteams, but if the players do that it’s somehow collusion or dirty?
I’m curious what LeBron’s “other side” is. And I think the topic of if a dominant Warriors team ultimately hurts the league’s ratings is legit. However, if LeBron didn’t like the spike in the salary cap, or wanted to do other things to help flatten out the talent pool in the league, well, he is VP of the players’ union. The union fought smoothing in the money from the TV deal. I guess we’ll find out in a few years.