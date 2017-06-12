James Dolan says he’s not meddling at all with Knicks

Knicks owner James Dolan said he’d give Phil Jackson space to run the Knicks. After some initial hiccups, Dolan pledged he was really done meddling into basketball operations.

And maybe Dolan is holding up his end of the bargain.

The only headlines he has made in a while are for things like feuding with Charles Oakley, calling a fan an a—hole and telling Carmelo Anthony to apologize to a heckler.

Dolan, via Ian Begley of ESPN:

“No, no,” Dolan said when asked during an appearance on Fox 5 if he’s engaged in basketball decisions surrounding the Knicks. “It’s all Phil (Jackson, Knicks team president). It’s all Steve (Mills, Knicks general manager)…. I’m working on my music, they’re working on the basketball team,” Dolan, who in the past has been hands-on in Knicks basketball decisions, said on Fox 5 that people ask him all the time about the Knicks. His response? “Ask Phil.”

Knicks fans had been hoping for years that Dolan would stop meddling. They just didn’t realize it’d mean turning over power to Jackson, who has overseen a comedy of errors.

Dolan might not be actively involved, but he implemented this poor organizational structure. There’s no escaping him.