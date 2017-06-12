J.R. Smith close first half of Game 5 with deep 3-pointer (video)

The Warriors blew Game 5 of the NBA Finals open with a 22-2 second-quarter run, but the Cavaliers salvaged the quarter by closing it on an 8-2 run – capped by this J.R. Smith 3-pointer.
Smith, who’s quite comfortable shooting to end quarters, even celebrated in style.
Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:
Can the Cavs ride that late momentum back from a 71-60 halftime deficit? It looks unlikely, but at least they’re still in the game.
OAKLAND — Amidst 28-7 second quarter run by the Warriors that had the Warriors up double-digits in Game 5, a little skirmish broke out. One that ended with three players getting technicals — David West, Tristan Thompson, and J.R. Smith.
It started when West pulled down a rebound and was tied up by Kyrie Irving. West swung Irving around, then pushed Irving away — that earned him his technical. It was legit. Then Tristan Thompson jumped in and chest-bumped West in defensive of Irving, getting him a technical as well. While West and Thompson jawed, J.R. Smith jumped into the mix and shove West. Eventually, everyone was separated by players and officials.
The end result was the Warriors got a free throw, which Stephen Curry took and hit.
West had played a strong nine minutes up to that point, with 4 points, 3 rebounds, but more than that had played quality minutes that allowed the Warriors to stay small. He was part of the second-quarter run that could decide the game.
We’ve already been spoiled with multiple great moments between LeBron James and Kevin Durant – two superstars in peak form – during these NBA Finals.
LeBron provided another with this great dunk on Durant in transition.
Patrick McCaw has dome well for himself — a rookie getting rotation minutes on the Warriors, playing significant small-ball minutes in the NBA Finals.
But he can’t guard Kyrie Irving‘s crossover. Few can. It’s not fair.
Whatever happens in closeout game of these NBA Finals, it will have nothing on the insanity of Greece championship game.
Traditional Greek league powerhouse Olympiakos was down 17 points to Panathinaikos with just a couple of minutes left in the league title game when the Olympiakos fans started firing flares at the Panathinaikos bench. Yes, you read that right — they were allowed to bring flares into the arena for the game, then shot them off at players. Here’s some video (hat tip Ball Don’t Lie).
Ironically, the game was being played at Peace and Friendship Stadium. Not making that up.
The players from both teams were ushered off the court, the building was cleared, and the players brought back out to finish the game in an empty arena. Yes, Panathinaikos won the game.
Frighteningly, this is nothing new, the Chicago Tribune did a story about flares and fireworks being allowed at Greek sporting events — and that was 1995. Back in 2013, the Olympiakos fans did the same thing.