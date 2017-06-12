J.R. Smith close first half of Game 5 with deep 3-pointer (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The Warriors blew Game 5 of the NBA Finals open with a 22-2 second-quarter run, but the Cavaliers salvaged the quarter by closing it on an 8-2 run – capped by this J.R. Smith 3-pointer.

Smith, who’s quite comfortable shooting to end quarters, even celebrated in style.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:

J.R., with a three to end the half, stops to shake hands with Snoop Dog on the way to the locker room. If that's not the NBA nothing is. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) June 13, 2017

Can the Cavs ride that late momentum back from a 71-60 halftime deficit? It looks unlikely, but at least they’re still in the game.