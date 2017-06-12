@EneaTrapani on Twitter

Greek league title game ends with fans firing flares at opposing team’s bench (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2017, 8:37 PM EDT

Whatever happens in closeout game of these NBA Finals, it will have nothing on the insanity of Greece championship game.

Traditional Greek league powerhouse Olympiakos was down 17 points to Panathinaikos with just a couple of minutes left in the league title game when the Olympiakos fans started firing flares at the Panathinaikos bench. Yes, you read that right — they were allowed to bring flares into the arena for the game, then shot them off at players. Here’s some video (hat tip Ball Don’t Lie).

Ironically, the game was being played at Peace and Friendship Stadium. Not making that up.

The players from both teams were ushered off the court, the building was cleared, and the players brought back out to finish the game in an empty arena. Yes, Panathinaikos won the game.

Frighteningly, this is nothing new, the Chicago Tribune did a story about flares and fireworks being allowed at Greek sporting events — and that was 1995. Back in 2013, the Olympiakos fans did the same thing.

Steve Kerr wants Warriors to play with some “nervousness,” “appropriate fear” tonight

By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT

OAKLAND — “Nervous is good.”

Steve Kerr channeled a little Gordon Gekko in his pregame press conference before Game 5 of the NBA Finals. His Warriors are up 3-1, but gave the Cavaliers a little life in Game 4 when Cleveland’s offense exploded. Kerr, and the Warriors players, have said since the end of the last game they didn’t come out with the urgency while the Cavaliers did. Kerr wants to see that on Monday night at home, but he used the word nervousness. And fear.

“For us as a team tonight, we have to be more on edge,” Kerr said. “I hope we’re a little more nervous. We didn’t seem that nervous in Game 4. Nervous is good. Appropriate fear is the Gregg Popovich line. You need that. And when we come out the beginning of Game 4 and lose shooters and turn the ball over carelessly, we’re obviously not ready. So I would hope we’re more ready, more prepared tonight.”

After dropping Game 4, and with the specter of last year’s blown 3-1 lead over the series, do the Warriors feel the pressure of Game 5?

“Probably not as much pressure as they do,” Kerr said. “Just doing the math.”

One thing to watch early in this game is which team is aggressive, and which team is the most physical (also, how the referees call it after last game). Cavaliers’ coach Tyronn Lue said he don’t know why it took four games for his team to play with an appropriate level of physicality, but he said they need to replicate it on the road.

“We just have to play well,” Lue said. “I think try to duplicate what we did last game of being physical, getting back in transition, holding this team to only 14 points in transition, which is going to be tough. But I thought offensively we were really good. We didn’t turn the basketball over. We got back in transition. So that’s a big part of the game.”

Kerr is counting on his team to match that physicality.

“Being physical isn’t just about pushing and holding and grabbing,” Kerr said. “It’s about fighting over a screen. It’s about playing the game plan the way you’re supposed to, knowing personnel and being a step ahead of the game. When you fight over the screen, if the screener grabs you, the ref is going to call it. If you die into the screen and the screener grabs you, they’re not going to call it.

“We were dying into a lot of screens. We didn’t deserve a lot of calls the other night. They were the aggressor. Every time, in my experience in The Finals, when you have one team that’s much more aggressive than the other, things tend to go their way.”

LeBron on if Durant/Warriors superteam is good for league, “Well, I can see it from both sides,”

By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

OAKLAND — This is the quote that will launch a thousand conspiracy theories. It is a bit cryptic.

LeBron James had said previously that Kevin Durant going to the Warriors was good for basketball, but that opinion is certainly not shared by everyone. With the Warriors on the doorstep of a title and then heading into next season heavy favorites to repeat, the question of competitive balance keeps coming up. LeBron was asked if he could see the other side of the argument on the Warriors.

“Well, I can see it from both sides,” LeBron said Sunday. “Not going to exactly give you my opinion on how I can see it from both sides. I will at some point in my career. I’m not at that point right now because I know what I say kind of gets — people take it the wrong way. So I have my opinion on how people see it from both sides, and I have pretty good knowledge about it. So a few years from now I’ll tell you how I really feel about the whole situation. But they’re a great team. They’re assembled as good as you can be as a professional team, and they’re on a quest to win a championship. You can respect that.

I’m curious what LeBron’s view is, does he see things as a future team owner? However, in trying not to start a controversy he accidentally fed the overactive imaginations of conspiracy theorists — “LeBron knows something we don’t about these Warriors.”

Here’s the reality: Golden State’s management was smarter than everyone else. What the NBA wants is a league where any team that drafts well, sets up a good culture, and uses its money in free agency wisely can win. That’s what the Warriors did. They drafted Stephen Curry, Dryamond Green, and Klay Thompson, then developed them. They built a culture and system that the players bought into. And while the spike in the NBA salary cap with the new television deal made it easier, they managed their cap to be in position to get Durant without breaking up the core. They handled it well.

The NBA has always had super teams that dominated an era — ’60s Celtics, ’80s Lakers (and Celtics), ’90s Bulls — or good teams that dominated a window (Bad Boy Pistons, Shaq/Kobe Lakers, for example). It’s not a coincidence that is when the league is most popular (ratings this series have been the highest since the 1990s). Did you dislike Jordan’s Bulls, they were more dominant and certainly more arrogant than these Warriors?

Some fans don’t like the players having the power now, with them working to help form their own superteams (LeBron to Miami, Durant to Warriors), but that’s actually about perspective. It’s okay if white guys in suits put together superteams, but if the players do that it’s somehow collusion or dirty?

I’m curious what LeBron’s “other side” is. And I think the topic of if a dominant Warriors team ultimately hurts the league’s ratings is legit. However, if LeBron didn’t like the spike in the salary cap, or wanted to do other things to help flatten out the talent pool in the league, well, he is VP of the players’ union. The union fought smoothing in the money from the TV deal. I guess we’ll find out in a few years.

As expected, Rudy Gay reportedly has opted out of contract with Kings despite injury

By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT

Make no mistake, Rudy Gay wants to escape “basketball hell.

This past season, the 30-year-old wing tore his Achilles, and most players in that situation would have opted into the $14,3 million he was owed for next season then hit the open market in a year. Not Gay. He wants out and is going to hit the free agent market according to multiple reports.

An injured volume scorer on the wrong side of 30, it will be interesting to see what teams will offer for Gay, but it will be less than what he would have made by opting in next season. However, if he wants it, Gay likely will get the security of two or three years on the deal. Plus, he gets out of Sacramento.

This is best for the Kings, who need to get younger and rebuild after trading DeMarcus Cousins. If Gay had opted in, Sacramento likely would have tried to trade him anyway.

Warriors aim to finish off Cavaliers in Game 5

Associated PressJun 12, 2017, 4:38 PM EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors find themselves in the same situation as last year as they prepare to tip off Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

The Cavaliers rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven series to stun the defending champs in 2016, using a 112-97 win in Game 5 in Oakland as a catalyst.

The Cavs will be riding the momentum of a hot-shooting, 137-116 triumph in Game 4 at Cleveland on Friday when they attempt to complete another Finals comeback, this one from a 3-0 series hole. Golden State still holds a 3-1 series edge.

Cleveland burned the Warriors on 24-of-45 shooting from 3-point range on Friday. The Cavaliers outscored Golden State 72-33 from beyond the arc.

That was in stark contrast to the long-range dominance the Warriors had established in the first three games, when Golden State outscored Cleveland 138-93 on threes.

The team that has made more 3-pointers has won each of the first four games.

“This is who we are,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said in the wake of the Game 4 win. “No hanging heads. No one down.”

The Warriors dominated their two previous home games in the series, winning 113-91 and 132-113.

It was the first time in NBA Finals history that one team opened with consecutive wins by 19 or more points.

But like last year, when they not only lost Game 5 at home but also the winner-take-all Game 7, the Warriors promise to take the court Monday night taking nothing for granted.

“We’ll just come and play our game, continue to build on what we’ve been doing since Day 1 of training camp,” said Warriors star Kevin Durant, attempting to brush all distractions aside. “(We’re) looking forward to going out there and having some fun (Monday). That’s the only thing that matters.”

Warriors fans are hoping to share in the fun. No San Francisco Bay Area professional team has won a championship at home since the Oakland Athletics captured the 1974 World Series title next door to Oracle Arena, where Monday’s potential series-ender will be contested.

The Warriors captured the 2015 title in Cleveland with a 105-97 victory in Game 6.

The Cavaliers turned the tables in front of the Golden State fans in Game 7 last year, winning the decider 93-89.

While much of the attention in the “three-match” has been on Durant and Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, it was Cleveland point guard Kyrie Irving who was the difference-maker last season, drilling a tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final minute.

Irving also was the driving force in keeping the Cavaliers alive on Friday, burying seven 3-pointers to account for a majority of his game-high 40 points.

Irving (7 of 12), Kevin Love (6 of 8) and J.R. Smith (5 of 9) were all hot from 3-point range in the stunning turnaround.

Meanwhile, Durant (2 of 9) and Stephen Curry (2 of 9) struggled for Golden State at the other end.

Game 6, if necessary, would be played Thursday in Cleveland, with the series potentially returning to Oakland for a second consecutive Game 7 on Sunday.