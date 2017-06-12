David West, Tristan Thompson, J.R. Smith pick up technicals for kerfuffle in Game 5 (VIDEO)

OAKLAND — Amidst 28-7 second quarter run by the Warriors that had the Warriors up double-digits in Game 5, a little skirmish broke out. One that ended with three players getting technicals — David West, Tristan Thompson, and J.R. Smith.

It started when West pulled down a rebound and was tied up by Kyrie Irving. West swung Irving around, then pushed Irving away — that earned him his technical. It was legit. Then Tristan Thompson jumped in and chest-bumped West in defensive of Irving, getting him a technical as well. While West and Thompson jawed, J.R. Smith jumped into the mix and shove West. Eventually, everyone was separated by players and officials.

The end result was the Warriors got a free throw, which Stephen Curry took and hit.

West had played a strong nine minutes up to that point, with 4 points, 3 rebounds, but more than that had played quality minutes that allowed the Warriors to stay small. He was part of the second-quarter run that could decide the game.