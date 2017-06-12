Getty Images

As expected, Rudy Gay reportedly has opted out of contract with Kings despite injury

By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT

Make no mistake, Rudy Gay wants to escape “basketball hell.

This past season, the 30-year-old wing tore his Achilles, and most players in that situation would have opted into the $14,3 million he was owed for next season then hit the open market in a year. Not Gay. He wants out and is going to hit the free agent market according to multiple reports.

An injured volume scorer on the wrong side of 30, it will be interesting to see what teams will offer for Gay, but it will be less than what he would have made by opting in next season. However, if he wants it, Gay likely will get the security of two or three years on the deal. Plus, he gets out of Sacramento.

This is best for the Kings, who need to get younger and rebuild after trading DeMarcus Cousins. If Gay had opted in, Sacramento likely would have tried to trade him anyway.

Warriors aim to finish off Cavaliers in Game 5

Jason Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 12, 2017, 4:38 PM EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors find themselves in the same situation as last year as they prepare to tip off Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

The Cavaliers rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven series to stun the defending champs in 2016, using a 112-97 win in Game 5 in Oakland as a catalyst.

The Cavs will be riding the momentum of a hot-shooting, 137-116 triumph in Game 4 at Cleveland on Friday when they attempt to complete another Finals comeback, this one from a 3-0 series hole. Golden State still holds a 3-1 series edge.

Cleveland burned the Warriors on 24-of-45 shooting from 3-point range on Friday. The Cavaliers outscored Golden State 72-33 from beyond the arc.

That was in stark contrast to the long-range dominance the Warriors had established in the first three games, when Golden State outscored Cleveland 138-93 on threes.

The team that has made more 3-pointers has won each of the first four games.

“This is who we are,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said in the wake of the Game 4 win. “No hanging heads. No one down.”

The Warriors dominated their two previous home games in the series, winning 113-91 and 132-113.

It was the first time in NBA Finals history that one team opened with consecutive wins by 19 or more points.

But like last year, when they not only lost Game 5 at home but also the winner-take-all Game 7, the Warriors promise to take the court Monday night taking nothing for granted.

“We’ll just come and play our game, continue to build on what we’ve been doing since Day 1 of training camp,” said Warriors star Kevin Durant, attempting to brush all distractions aside. “(We’re) looking forward to going out there and having some fun (Monday). That’s the only thing that matters.”

Warriors fans are hoping to share in the fun. No San Francisco Bay Area professional team has won a championship at home since the Oakland Athletics captured the 1974 World Series title next door to Oracle Arena, where Monday’s potential series-ender will be contested.

The Warriors captured the 2015 title in Cleveland with a 105-97 victory in Game 6.

The Cavaliers turned the tables in front of the Golden State fans in Game 7 last year, winning the decider 93-89.

While much of the attention in the “three-match” has been on Durant and Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, it was Cleveland point guard Kyrie Irving who was the difference-maker last season, drilling a tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final minute.

Irving also was the driving force in keeping the Cavaliers alive on Friday, burying seven 3-pointers to account for a majority of his game-high 40 points.

Irving (7 of 12), Kevin Love (6 of 8) and J.R. Smith (5 of 9) were all hot from 3-point range in the stunning turnaround.

Meanwhile, Durant (2 of 9) and Stephen Curry (2 of 9) struggled for Golden State at the other end.

Game 6, if necessary, would be played Thursday in Cleveland, with the series potentially returning to Oakland for a second consecutive Game 7 on Sunday.

Report: Someone paid record $133,000 for two floor seats to Game 5 of NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanJun 12, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT

There was a lot of money to be made on the NBA Finals, and boy, is somebody making it.

Darren Rovell of ESPN:

Someone will be sitting in the most expensive seats in NBA history on Monday night in Oakland.

A person paid $133,000, including fees, for two floor seats to Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena to possibly see the Golden State Warriors win their second title in three years.

With Golden State’s success and all that Silicon Valley money, tickets for the Warriors’ new arena are going to be ridiculously expensive. The market can obviously bear it.

LaVar Ball: Lakers would be Lonzo Ball’s team, as they ‘really don’t have a leader’

By Dan FeldmanJun 12, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT

Lonzo Ball declined a workout with the Celtics, who have the No. 1 pick. He hasn’t been shy about his desire to get drafted by the second-picking Lakers, because they play in his native Southern California.

Lonzo’s father, LaVar Ball, expanded on how the Lakers are preferable for the UCLA guard.

via A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England:

“Team-wise, the Lakers are a better fit,” LaVar Ball said on the CSN CelticsTalk Podcast with Kyle Draper and A. Sherrod Blakely. “They (Lakers) really don’t have a leader. Boston already went to the playoffs. They have a leader.”

“Now going straight to the Lakers, they’re super-young,” LaVar Ball said. “It’s Lonzo’s team; that’s my opinion of it. Everybody else might think about it differently or something. But I’m just being realistic and thinking about it. He would be a better fit with the Lakers instead of Boston because (the Celtics are) already established and on their way up.”

How do D'Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and every other Laker feel about it being Lonzo’s team?

If the Lakers draft Lonzo, his dad is setting him up to walk into a resentful locker room. And it’s not as if Lonzo is helping. His earlier comments on the Lakers – “They have a lot of good players. Obviously they need a leader, a point guard, and I feel like I can bring that to the team – could have been spun as more benign:

The Lakers need another leader. They need another point guard.

Lonzo wasn’t necessarily stepping so directly on Russell’s toes (though it mostly seemed he was). LaVar’s declarations make it harder to spin.

LaVar’s hunt for attention has also angered Lonzo’s future opponents, who are paying him special attention. Lonzo will have a target on his back next season.

Now, his own team might have more reason to begrudge him.

This won’t be the easiest path for a rookie to acclimate.

Report: Gordon Hayward interested in Heat in free agency

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
By Dan FeldmanJun 12, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT

The Jazz reportedly fear the Heat just as much as the Celtics – a known suitor – for Gordon Hayward.

Is Utah right about Miami?

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

But a source connected with Hayward said this morning that Hayward now has interest in the Heat, as well as other teams. (The Heat should by no means be called the favorite – Utah warrants that position – but Miami is positioned to at least be in the mix.)

The Heat can offer warm weather and a state with no income tax – things neither the Jazz nor Celtics can match. Why wouldn’t Hayward at least be interested, especially considering Miami also presents a strong basketball culture and a good fit between Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic?

But Utah and Boston would probably be better with Hayward than the Heat would, and the Jazz can offer more money. It’s not as if the Jazz and Celtics are lacking for basketball culture, either.

Hayward could wind up in Miami. It just seems unlikely.