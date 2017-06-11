Watch Lakers F Julius Randle’s fake local TV ad for a rocking chair store (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 11, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

The San Antonio Spurs are famous for their HEB commercials, but you really don’t see too many athletes doing local spots anymore. Comparatively, big name athletes are doing more work for big name brands in 2017 than they were in 1987.

The folks over at Jimmy Kimmel Live! decided to try to reinvigorate the local TV commercial market in L.A. by using Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle as their famous athlete.

What store did they make an ad for?

Why the L.A. Rocking Chair Store of course, complete with the kind of gems you get in local ads. You know, like giving directions by saying things like “just down the block from the yogurt shop”.

The concept is pretty funny and the ad is worth watching.

Warriors hear your “they were up 3-1 last year” comments and shrug. Should they?

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2017, 9:42 PM EDT

OAKLAND — Golden State hears your “they blew a 3-1 lead last year in the Finals” talk.

And they shrug.

“Totally different situation. Different team. They’re a different team also,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We’re in a much better position this year. We’re healthy, we got Kevin Durant. That’s a good thing.”

“I haven’t really even thought about last year’s Finals, just because we try to live in the moment right now and enjoy this” Klay Thompson said.

"We won three games in a row in The Finals, 15 in a row overall in the Playoffs, you just think it's going to happen," Draymond Green said. "Then all of a sudden you get smacked in the face, and it's like: Whoa. You remember what can be, what can happen. So it's great for us to lock back in and come out with that same focus that we came out with earlier in the season."

Closing out Cleveland will be far from easy. The Cavaliers play their best ball with their backs against the wall, and they are still in that spot — lose and it’s over. Cleveland played with force, physicality, and better ball movement in Game 4, and the Warriors didn’t handle it well. Now Golden State heads home, and there was a confidence around the team at practice, they think they could handle this.

But what if the Cavaliers find a way to win Game 5 on the road Monday night, do things start to snowball on the Warriors again?

“Snowballing? I wouldn’t think of it that way. Just me personally,” Andre Iguodala said. “You try to prepare and do your job at your highest ability to help the team complete that goal. For me, I just think differently. There’s no such thing as pressure. Or if it is pressure, you just embrace it.”

“I mean, you want to win and close the series out,” Green said. ”There’s no added pressure in doing that. That’s just what it is.”

Do the Cavaliers see pressure on the Warriors to win Game 5 lest this start to feel like last year?

“No, I feel like this is the game we got to get,” LeBron James said. “Or it’s over with. I think everybody’s feeling that way.”

The Warriors may be up 3-1 now, but they will remind you they were up 3-0 and no team in NBA history has come from that far back to win a series.

Golden State talked about playing better to start the game, about defending the three-point line better, about making things harder on Cleveland than they did in Game 4. LeBron and Kyrie Irving will hit shots, but can the Warriors get in the body of J.R. Smith early, and can they keep Tristan Thompson off the boards again? Oh, and it would help if Stephen Curry knocked down a few shots.

“Man, for me and I think for our team, we know what the situation we’re in,” Durant said. “We know that anything can happen in this league, and we know that champions just don’t lay down and die…. We can’t worry about the games that happened before, or we can’t worry about what will happen in the future. We just have to stay in the moment and help each other out each and every play, and we’ll see what happens.”

Report: Former Blazers, Timberwolves G Sebastian Telfair arrested on gun, drug charges

By Dane CarbaughJun 11, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT

Former NBAer Sebastian Telfair was reportedly arrested on Sunday in New York after officers found him and another man parked illegally in a truck in Brooklyn. According to PIX 11, Telfair had guns, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, and two bags of marijuana.

According to PIX 11, Telfair was charged with crimes related to the paraphernalia in the truck after his arrest. Telfair previously plead guilty in 2008 to criminal possession of a handgun after a 2007 traffic stop revealed a .45 caliber handgun in Telfair’s car.

Meanwhile, the photo of the items Telfair was allegedly carrying in his vehicle is pretty substantial.

Via Twitter:

Via PIX11:

He was allegedly illegally parked in a pickup truck with another man, 18-year-old Jami Thomas, when police spotted them, NYPD sources said. Police stopped them after Telfair started driving without turning the car’s headlights on.

Officers found three loaded firearms, one semi-automatic rifle, a bulletproof vest, a large quantity of ammunition and two bags of marijuana inside the car.

Police arrested Telfair, 32, and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a ballistic vest, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of ammunition.

According to WNBC, Telfair and his companion tried to leave as officers approached the car:

As officers approached, they started to drive off, according to the source. Police who pulled them over smelled marijuana and saw a lit “blunt” on the dashboard, police said.

Telfair played 10 seasons in the NBA after being drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers 13th overall in the 2004 NBA Draft. Telfair last played with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014-15.

Michael Jordan’s 1984 Olympic gold medal shoes bring record amount at auction (PHOTO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 11, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

It’s 20 years to the day for Michael Jordan’s famous Flu Game, and the legend of His Airness seems only to grow. Sunday morning a pair of Jordan’s game-worn shoes from the 1984 Olympic gold medal game in Los Angeles brought a huge price at auction.

That price? $190,373.

But it gets better. According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, that price breaks the previous record held by another pair of Jordan’s shoes.

Those shoes? The ones worn on June 11, 1997 in that famous Flu Game.


The Converse worn by Jordan in the 1984 Olympics, courtesy SCP Auctions.

Via ESPN:

The previous record for a pair of game-used sneakers sold at auction was for the ones Jordan wore in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, also known as the “Flu Game.” In that game, played exactly 20 years ago Sunday, Jordan battled through flu-like symptoms to score 38 points in the Bulls’ win over the Jazz. Those sneakers sold for $104,765 in 2013.

Jordan’s shoes from the 1984 Olympics, which are autographed and include his orthotic inserts, are considered the last pair he wore in a game as an amateur. The shoes were obtained by a ballboy who happened to be the 11-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers great Gail Goodrich. The game was played at The Forum in Los Angeles.

It also marked the last time Jordan wore Converse in an official game.

That’s some basketball serendipity right there.

Kevin Durant says it’s “100 percent false” Draymond Green called him after Game 7

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

OAKLAND — With the Warriors on the doorstep of a title where Kevin Durant would be the likely MVP (if this ends in Game 5 Monday night), Golden State’s recruitment of Durant has been back in the limelight. That includes the story Draymond Green told Zach Lowe of ESPN:

Green was already working on that as he left Oracle Arena after that gutting Game 7 loss. Green sat in his car in the parking and called Myers, telling him he had to sign Durant. “It’s on you,” Green told Myers.

Green hung up, stayed in the parking lot, and made another call — to Durant. “That was my very next call,” Green said. Two weeks later, Durant signed a maximum contract that put him in a Golden State uniform for at least one season, with several more seasons likely to come.

Durant, you remember that call?

“That’s false. A hundred percent false,” Durant said Sunday.

Pressed to explain the timeline then, Durant passed saying he wanted to stay in this moment, not the past.

“I’ve been talking about this all season,” Durant said. “Like, I’m tired of it. At this point I’m not mad or anything, but I’m just saying at this point in The Finals, I’m trying to stay where we are. I’m trying to stay locked in. And like it’s been the whole year now, so it’s over.”

This happened almost a year ago, maybe they remember it differently. The call could have been later that night, or the next day. Green said on Sunday he never says anything he doesn’t mean, I don’t doubt Durant, but if this were a court of law, we could create reasonable doubt.

But it’s not — we’re just talking about basketball. We as fans love the details, we want to know how and why things happened. Warriors critics will find fault in all of this. However, in the long term, Durant is right in that in a decade from now we will talk about the title (or titles) this Warriors team won, how they played beautifully together, how the game evolved because of their shooting, but not much about the recruitment of Durant.